Miami QB D'Eriq King scores sponsor deal with NHL's Panthers
The Florida Panthers have signed a quarterback.
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King has become the first college player to sign an endorsement deal with the Panthers, the NHL team announced Monday. King will appear at some Panthers games and events, plus engage with fans on social media and produce digital content.
The deal also calls for King to work with the Panthers to develop a merchandise collection, co-branded art and his own exclusive concession menu item to be available at all Panthers home games and events for the coming season.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
"D'Eriq is a superstar both on and off the field and we are excited to reach and engage South Florida sports fans in new ways through this collaborative partnership," Panthers chief strategy officer Sam Doerr said.
The Panthers were the first U.S. major pro sports team to develop a plan in which college athletes could align with them as part of the recent rule allowing them to profit off their name, image and likeness. King has been among one of the most sought athletes in the country since players could begin signing such deals this month; the Panthers' contract is at least the sixth known deal that King has entered into this summer.
"The whole NIL thing, I think it's really good for college football," King said last month at the Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason football media days. "My thing was work with good companies. You can't work with everybody. You want to work with companies that align with your core values. You don't want to go out there and work with that company, that company, that company."
It took the Panthers about three weeks between unveiling the program and signing King, and the team plans to sign more athletes quickly. The Panthers have said they value diversity and want female athletes and those from Olympic sports to be part of their program.
Giants take Barkley off physically unable to perform list
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have activated Saquon Barkley from the physically unable to perform, although it's likely the star running back will not do much immediately.
Coach Joe Judge made the announcement Monday, noting Barkley is not going to be pushed and there is no timetable to get him into a preseason game — or even play when the season opens on Sept. 12.
The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, Barkley tore the ACL in his right knee in the second game of last season and needed major reconstructive surgery. The Penn State product has undergone massive rehabilitation. He started training camp two weeks ago on the PUP list, but has been on the field watching his teammates.
"We're not going to put him in 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 at this point right now, but as we keep building him up," Judge said. "We'll really kind of start to get his body into the volume of practice, the pace of practice of the players out there, more football drills. That'll be something that benefits him going forward."
The Giants on Monday also took linebacker Oshane Ximines off the PUP list. He injured his shoulder on Oct. 4 and was placed on injured reserve five days later. He had surgery in November to repair a torn rotator cuff.
Barkley has rushed for 2,344 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first three seasons. He also caught 149 passes, including six for TDs
Tight end Kyle Rudolph and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson, the team's fifth-round draft choice, remain on PUP.
2012 champ Andy Murray in US Open draw; Wawrinka withdraws
Andy Murray moved into the field for the U.S. Open on Monday when another past champion at Flushing Meadows, Stan Wawrinka, pulled out because he still is recovering from foot surgery.
Murray is a former No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam title winner, including in New York in 2012. His ranking slid out of the top 100 after he had two hip operations in recent years.
The 34-year-old from Scotland returned to the tour in June after a three-month absence because of a groin problem and reached the third round at Wimbledon, then withdrew from the singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25, citing a strained right quadriceps. He was the two-time reigning men's singles gold medalist.
Murray did play doubles for Britain at the Summer Games in Japan, reaching the quarterfinals with Joe Salisbury.
The U.S. Tennis Association also announced Monday that Patricia Maria Tig of Romania will not be playing in the year's last Grand Slam tournament. Tig has a continuing back injury and was replaced in the field by Claire Liu of the U.S.
Wawrinka won the title in Flushing Meadows in 2016 for the last of his three major singles championships.
The 36-year-old Wawrinka is 3-3 in 2021 and has not competed on tour since losing his opening match to Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March.
Wawrinka had surgery on his left foot shortly after that, then needed another procedure on the same foot in June. He is ranked 31st and was in line to be seeded if he had been able to play in the U.S. Open, where main-draw action starts Aug. 30.
Murray, who is 105th in the ATP rankings, reached the second round at Flushing Meadows in each of his past two appearances, in 2018 and last year.
After his third-round loss to eventual semifinalist Denis Shapovalov at the All England Club last month, Murray wondered allowed about what the future might hold for him.
"There is a part of me that feels a bit like I have put in so much work the last three months and, ultimately, didn't play how I would want and expect. And it's like: Is it worth it?" Murray said then.
"Is all of that training and everything that you're doing in the gym — unless you're able to, like, practice and improve your game and get matches and continue (to) get a run of tournaments — is it worth all of the work that you're doing?"
Henderson's future with Jaguars uncertain as absences mount
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CJ Henderson's NFL debut was better than anyone anticipated. The rookie cornerback and ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft had five tackles and three pass breakups, including an interception and a fourth-down swat in the final minute that sealed Jacksonville's lone victory last season.
Henderson looked like a budding star, a surefire upgrade from veteran A.J. Bouye and quite possibly an adequate replacement for Jalen Ramsey.
It turned out to be just a blip.
Henderson injured a shoulder three weeks later and hasn't been the same since. He played through pain but landed on injured reserve in mid-November because of a strained groin. He missed half the year and needed labrum surgery in the offseason.
Coach Urban Meyer raved about Henderson's rehab in March, saying "we're counting on him."
Now, though, it seems like Meyer's faith in Henderson is waning.
Henderson tested positive for COVID-19 when he reported to training camp last month and sat out 10 days. He returned briefly last week before missing Sunday's open scrimmage in front of more than 15,000 fans at TIAA Bank Field. Meyer said Henderson's absence was for "personal reasons" and responded "I don't know" when asked whether the second-year pro would be able to overcome his current circumstances.
ESPN reported later Sunday that multiple NFL executives believe Henderson is on the trading block, fueling speculation about the former Florida standout's future in Jacksonville.
The only thing clear about Henderson's situation is the Jaguars had concerns months ago despite what Meyer said publicly. Jacksonville gave cornerback Shaquill Griffin a three-year, $40 million deal in free agency, re-signed former starters Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones and then drafted Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell with the first pick in the second round.
The Jags had more pressing needs (safety, pass rusher, offensive line, tight end) but instead grabbed an insurance policy for Henderson.
"Tyson Campbell is a very fast guy," Meyer said Sunday. "He never panics because he's got elite speed, and he's been really good. … We're glad we got him."
Henderson was one of the fastest guys at the NFL combine in 2020. He covered the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds and was ranked higher on some draft boards than Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.
The Jaguars had no red flags on Henderson, a three-year starter in nearby Gainesville who finished his college career with 93 tackles, 22 pass breakups and four sacks. And Jacksonville coaches raved about his work ethic as a rookie.
But Henderson raised eyebrows by going on a late-night Twitter rant from a McDonald's early during 2020 training camp – he missed a few practices afterward because of an "illness" – and didn't speak to the media until his performance in the opener.
He's hasn't been made available since, either.
Meyer appeared to be trying to motivate Henderson during his camp debut last week. Henderson peddled a stationary bike near the end zone and directly in front of teammates, an unusual setup, and then went through conditioning drills with strength coach Anthony Schlegel shadowing his every move.
Henderson missed practice two days later, showed up Saturday and then was absent again Sunday. When and if he returns – and for how long – remains to be seen.
"It's tough when you miss that many days," assistant head coach and linebackers coach Charlie Strong said. "Now you got to get out here and once we get him out here … he has been in the meetings and he is in the meetings. But it's more now that he has missed the work on the field, so that's where he has to get caught up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.