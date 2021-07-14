Candace Parker to be first woman on cover of NBA 2K game
NEW YORK | Candace Parker grew up playing video games, and now she'll be the first female basketball player on the cover of one.
The Chicago Sky star will appear on the NBA 2K22 cover for the WNBA 25th Anniversary special edition when it's released Sept. 10.
"I grew up a video game fanatic, that's what I did, to the point where my brothers would give me the fake controller when I was younger where I think I was playing and I wasn't," Parker said. "All I wanted to do was just be like them. As a kid growing up, you dream of having your own shoe and dream of being in a video game. Those are an athlete as a kid's dreams. To be able to experience that, I don't take it lightly."
Parker said that when she was just starting in the WNBA in 2008, she might not have appreciated it as much as she does now.
"I think when you're young and experience these type of things, you're onto the next thing," she said. "As I've gotten older, I've really savored the moment."
Parker joins an exclusive group of female athletes to adorn covers of sports games. Shawn Johnson was on a Gymnastics by Wii game in 2010, and Jelena Dokic was on a tennis game in the early 2000s.
"I think it's a benchmark of women's basketball for sure. I think most importantly it speaks to visibility and how important it is and how important the WNBA is," Parker said. "Everyone is looking at it that it's impacting little girls, but it's also impacting little boys and young men and young women and men and women. I think our game is different than the NBA, now it's embracing that fact. Now more than ever, fans want to follow the athlete. Through social media, through video games, it's adding and benefitting the WNBA."
The 35-year-old former MVP knows there were a lot of players who could have been the first and was humbled that she was the one they chose.
"It means a lot to me. I'm a fan of basketball. I eat, sleep and breathe basketball. I'm a historian within basketball. I am a fan of basketball. I commentate basketball. I play video games," she said. "It was really the perfect storm because there are a lot of other people well deserving of this and I know that."
Parker joins Luka Dončić, who was named cover athlete for the game's regular edition, and Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who were recognized as cover athletes for the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.
While the WNBA will be on an Olympic break for the next month, Parker will be busy. The two-time Olympic gold medalist will be commentating the medal rounds at the Tokyo Games.
"I had an opportunity to go earlier, for me I wanted to be with my team as long as I can," she said. "Wanted to do both, and this was a great opportunity to me. I remember Craig Sager interviewing me and it was unbelievable. The broadcast does amplify the game. To be a part of the experience of the Olympics, I'm really excited about."
NFL's Richard Sherman jailed on domestic violence allegation
SEATTLE | Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers, who used police dogs to apprehend him.
Sherman was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle just after 6 a.m. on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence, according to online records.
It wasn't immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His initial court hearing wasn't expected until Thursday.
A resident called 911 just before 2 a.m., saying someone was trying to force his way into a home in Redmond, Washington, police said.
A statement from police says officers found Sherman outside the home and he fought with them while being taken into custody, "resulting in a Redmond K9 team being deployed to assist in gaining control."
Police said the Washington State Patrol also was investigating a hit-and-run crash tied to Sherman. Before arriving at the home, he is suspected of striking a cement barrier on a busy state highway in the area and running away from his severely damaged vehicle.
The NFL said in a statement about Sherman that it "investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline."
Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and played three seasons with San Francisco. The 33-year-old is now a free agent.
The NFL Players Association said the union was monitoring the situation.
"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," a union statement said.
Sherman would likely make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon, said Casey McNerthney, a spokesman for the King County Prosecutor's office.
Police in Redmond have scheduled a 1:30 p.m. news conference.
Jags' Meyer, Baalke subpoenaed in Iowa discrimination suit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | The Jacksonville Jaguars said Wednesday that coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit filed by lawyers for Black players suing former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle for discrimination.
The team said Meyer and Baalke submitted a written response to the subpoena, which is seeking information about the Jaguars' decision to hire and then fire Doyle in January.
"We respect and will cooperate with the legal process as required," the team said. "However, the Jaguars have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit between student-athletes and the University of Iowa."
The federal lawsuit, filed in Iowa, accuses Hawkeyes staff of demeaning Black players with racial slurs, forcing them to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the "Iowa Way" promoted by head coach Kirk Ferentz, and retaliating against them for speaking out.
The university agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement in June 2020 after scores of former players said on social media that he had bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle has denied the allegations.
An investigation by an outside law firm found the program's rules "perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity" and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose earlier released athletic director Gary Barta and current strength coach Raimond Braithwaite as defendants. Also dismissed were allegations that Iowa created and maintained a systemic pattern and practice of unlawful race discrimination and that Ferentz failed to train and supervise his staff.
The former players were allowed to pursue claims of intentional discrimination by offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, Kirk's son, and Doyle.
Nebraska picks Trev Alberts to serve as new Husker AD
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska hired Trev Alberts as its new athletic director Wednesday, hoping a star from the school's glory years can restore what was once among the nation's most dominant football programs.
Alberts, the athletic director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, will fill the job that opened with last month's retirement of Bill Moos. At a news conference at Memorial Stadium, an emotional Alberts alluded to his time in Lincoln and promised to work collaboratively.
"Other than my faith and my family, everything I have materially and otherwise is a result of an opportunity to be a student at the University of Nebraska," he said. "I don't take this responsibility lightly."
Alberts will start his new job Monday, weeks after Moos abruptly announced his retirement. Moos, the athletic director for three years, had 18 months left on his contract.
Alberts was an All-American at Nebraska, playing from 1990 to 1993 and winning the Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert awards as the top college linebacker along the way. He was the fifth overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft but retired in 1997 after three injury-plagued seasons for the Indianapolis Colts.
He voiced support for another former Husker, football coach Scott Frost, who is off to a lackluster start in his return to Lincoln. Nebraska has posted four straight losing seasons overall and has rarely been a factor in the Big Ten race much less the national championship runs Cornhusker fans becamse accustomed to a generation ago.
Alberts pledged never to micromanage the football program, focusing instead on big-picture concerns in the department.
"I want to be helpful," he said. "I will not call a play. I don't tell coaches who to recruit."
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Alberts has proven to be a strong leader at UNO, and his 12-year tenure there showed his longevity and commitment to the state.
"The culture of this program, as good as it's been historically, as good as it's been today, is going to see a whole new rebranding with Trev Alberts as our leader," Carter said.
Alberts said his goal over the next two to three years is to expand the trust, unity and work ethic within the athletic department.
"We have to be the hardest-working athletic department in the country," he said. "That's something we can control."
Alberts said it was important to establish a diverse, inclusive department and to focus on the needs of its athletes. He said the department needs to be "comfortable being uncomfortable" as college sports changes and students get new opportunities to make money off their fame and celebrity.
Alberts has had to make tough decisions before, including his move to cut UNO's football and wrestling programs. Alberts, who turns 51 next month, also worked at ESPN before becoming UNO's athletic director in 2009.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green said Alberts stood out from a field of more than 25 applicants, both internally and from around the country.
"Trev knows what it means to put everything you've got into competition and to succeed at the highest level," Green said.
