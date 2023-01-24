Twins acquire veteran OF Michael A. Taylor from Royals
MINNEAPOLIS | The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, adding depth and defense to their outfield in exchange for two relief pitching prospects.
The 31-year-old Taylor batted .254 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 414 at-bats last season for the Royals, his second year with the club after spending his first seven major league seasons with the Washington Nationals.
The Twins sent 23-year-old right-hander Steven Cruz and 25-year-old left-hander Evan Sisk to the Royals.
Taylor’s best offensive season came in 2017 with the Nationals, when he hit .271 with 19 homers, 53 RBIs and an .806 OPS in 118 games. His greatest value is in the grass, though. Taylor was a Gold Glove winner in his Royals debut in 2021 and gives the Twins a third outfielder on their roster who has won the award, joining Byron Buxton (2017) and newcomer Joey Gallo (2020 and 2021).
Taylor is a natural center fielder who will give the Twins a solid backup plan behind Buxton, whose injuries have kept him from playing more than 92 games in a season all but once in eight years in the major leagues.
Gallo can play all three outfield spots, with most of his 2022 experience in left field where Trevor Larnach will also be in the mix. Gallo won his Gold Glove awards as a right fielder. Max Kepler, another strong defender, has been the regular right fielder for the last seven seasons. With the recent departure via trade of AL batting champion Luis Arraez, Alex Kirilloff is in line to take the lead at first base with Gallo also likely in the mix.
The Twins have had an aggressive start to the new year, highlighted by the surprise re-signing of shortstop Carlos Correa after deals fell through for him with two other teams. They sent Arraez to Miami for starting pitcher Pablo López.
The middle initial “A” in Taylor's name stands for Anthony. The native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who was drafted by the Nationals in the sixth round in 2009, had the initial added to his name to distinguish him from another Michael Taylor who played outfield in the major leagues from 2011-14.
Cruz, a 6-foot-6 native of the Dominican Republic, went 1-4 with a 5.14 ERA, 35 walks and 72 strikeouts in 56 innings last season for Double-A Wichita. In 120 career minor league appearances, Cruz has 259 strikeouts in 192 1/3 innings.
Sisk, who was originally drafted by St. Louis in the 16th round in 2018 out of the College of Charleston, split last season between Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul. He went 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA, 29 walks and 76 strikeouts in 63 innings between the teams. Sisk was acquired by the Twins in a 2021 trade that sent starting pitcher J.A. Happ to the Cardinals.
AP source: Royals, Chapman agree on $3.75M deal for 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The Kansas City Royals and Aroldis Chapman have agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a successful physical for the seven-time All-Star.
Chapman was once among baseball's most dynamic pitchers, known for consistently throwing 100 mph or more. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career, going 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA for the Yankees in 2022 while raising questions about his dedication to his team.
Chapman spent time on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis in May, and then lost the closer job to Clay Holmes. He was on the IL again in August for a leg infection following a tattoo, and then was kept off New York's roster for the AL Division Series after missing a mandatory team workout and drawing the ire of manager Aaron Boone.
At his best, Chapman has been a dynamic closer, making his most recent All-Star team just two years ago. And the Royals hope that new manager Matt Quatraro, along with a rebuilt coaching staff now guiding their pitchers, will be able to help Chapman rediscover the form that helped him save at least 30 games in eight different seasons.
He is 44-35 with a 2.48 ERA and 315 saves during his career with the Yankees, Reds and Cubs.
The Royals have been desperate for help in the bullpen, where they were fourth-worst in the majors with a 4.66 ERA last season. Their biggest free-agent acquisition thus far had been Ryan Yarbrough, who can start or work in long relief.
American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race
SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy | Exhaustion. Relief. Satisfaction.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin felt all that and more after winning a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday.
Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn, who retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.
“I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings," Shiffrin said. "In the end of it, it’s like there’s too much excitement to feel. I don’t know if that makes sense. So it’s something you can't explain. So I just try to breathe a bit and enjoy it.”
Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record — between men and women — of 86 victories. Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s.
Shiffrin led from start to finish at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, crossing 0.45 seconds ahead of world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 1.43 ahead of home favorite and former overall champion Federica Brignone.
Shiffrin posted the fastest first run and was therefore the last skier to race in the second run.
“I was a bit nervous for the second run, but mostly, I hate waiting," Shiffrin said. "Finally, when it was time to go, then it was like everything went quiet, and I just pushed as hard as I could every turn. It was pretty amazing to come through the finish and see that I was quite fast. Because I could hear that the other athletes were skiing well. I thought, ‘I could lose this, so I better try to ski a really good run.’ And it was.”
Shiffrin seemed exhausted and relieved immediately after finishing, bending over and resting her head on her poles and then biting her lips before going over to embrace Gut-Behrami and Brignone.
Brignone told Shiffrin, “Congrats,” and Shiffrin responded, “Oh my god.”
Unlike when she broke down into tears when she matched Vonn’s record of 82 wins earlier this month in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Shiffrin kept her composure during the playing of her national anthem, singing along to the words.
Then a gold-colored crown was placed atop her head.
It was Shiffrin’s ninth win of the season.
What’s more is that Shiffrin is still only 27 and could have many more years of elite racing left in her career. Vonn was 33 when she won her last World Cup event and Stenmark was 32.
“I just feel so lucky to be her teammate in this era and watching her break history every day,” said Nina O’Brien, the only other American finisher in 18th. “And she’s been really supportive as well.”
American skier Paula Moltzan was fifth after the first run but fell midway through her second run, losing her balance and getting twisted around before sliding down the mountain.
The record also comes nearly a year after Shiffrin didn’t win a medal in six events at the Beijing Olympics after entering amid big expectations. She didn't take long to rebound from her Beijing performance, claiming her fourth overall World Cup title at the end of last season.
Now she's the most successful female skier of all time.
“That’s a pretty good image for the sport, for women’s Alpine skiers,” said Tessa Worley, a two-time world champion in GS. “And she’s still doing amazing things. So it’s an inspiration for us to just go and keep pushing.”
Shiffrin had to learn how to handle the nerves that come with leading the first run.
“It’s still hard for me to believe that, apparently, I have the mental focus again to be strong again in the second run," she said. "That’s something I don’t take for granted.”
Shiffrin started her second run immediately after Gut-Behrami had taken the lead by a large margin.
“I saw her from the start and then I was thinking, ‘Why did I watch? I can’t go that fast.’ So, then I was a little bit, kind of wild on some spots but it felt so clean,” Shiffrin said. “I thought I wouldn’t be faster but I thought I could maybe be close. And then, somehow, I got there to the finish and it was quite good.”
Shiffrin can quickly add to her record total in another giant slalom at Kronplatz on Wednesday. Then she has two slaloms — her best event, having accounted for 51 of her 83 victories — in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, next weekend. That was where Shiffrin made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old in March 2011.
If she wins all three of her next races, she could match Stenmark by Sunday.
After a short break, Shiffrin will then again be a multi-medal threat at the world championships in Courchevel and Meribel, France, which start on Feb. 6.
Jamaica: FBI to help probe massive fraud case targeting Bolt
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico | Jamaica’s government has turned to the FBI for help as it investigates a massive fraud case involving a private investment firm where $12.7 million belonging to renowned sprinter Usain Bolt has gone missing. The fraud lasted 13 years and also ensnared elderly clients and government agencies. Authorities don’t yet know how much was stolen.
Attorneys for Bolt, who said the star athlete’s account has dwindled to just $12,000, have given the investment firm until Friday to return the money before going to court.
The government also asked other international partners it did not identify for help in investigating one of the island’s largest fraud cases, Finance Minister Nigel Clarke said Monday.
“The anger and unease we all feel have been magnified by the long duration — 13 years — over which the fraud was allegedly perpetrated, and the fact that the (suspects) seemed to have deliberately and heartlessly targeted elderly persons, as well as our much loved and respected national icon … Usain Bolt,” Clarke said.
The investigation into Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Limited is just starting, so it’s not immediately clear exactly how much money was allegedly stolen or how many people were affected. Clarke said clients were given false statements regarding their balances as part of the alleged fraud.
Government agencies including the National Health Fund, Jamaica’s Agricultural Society and the National Housing Trust also invested millions of dollars in Stocks and Securities Limited, Clarke said.
Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission began investigating after the company alerted authorities this month that a manager had apparently committed fraud.
Since then, the commission’s director has resigned, and Clarke has placed the Bank of Jamaica in charge of regulating the island’s financial system.
“There is no need to panic,” he said. “Despite this most unfortunate development, Jamaica’s financial sector remains strong.”
The company has not returned emailed requests from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Clarke said authorities are working to uncover every detail of the alleged fraud.
“They will unearth exactly how funds were allegedly stolen, who benefitted from such theft and who organized and collaborated in this,” he said.
Clarke said the government also will seek forfeiture of any assets that might have been bought with the alleged stolen funds. He added that the government will soon approve stiffer penalties for white-collar crimes.
“If you rob depositors or you defraud investors … and you put our financial system and our way of life at risk, the Jamaican society wants you put away for a long time,” he said.
AP source: Bill O'Brien agrees to return as Patriots OC
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. | Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized.
O’Brien spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama. Before that he was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020, leading them to four playoff appearances before being fired in 2020 after an 0-4 start.
He also served as Penn State’s coach from 2012 and 2013. That followed a four-year stint as a Patriots assistant in which he coached receivers and quarterbacks before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2011. That season New England finished ranked third in points and second in yards.
O’Brien becomes the first official offensive coordinator Patriots coach Bill Belichick has hired since Josh McDaniels left following the 2021 season to take the Las Vegas Raiders coaching job.
Instead of replacing McDaniels this past season, Belichick got more involved in the offense’s operations. He also made Matt Patricia, an assistant with a long defensive pedigree, the Patriots’ primary offensive play-caller with assistance from quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.
The move was a failure, with second-year quarterback Mac Jones regressing during an underachieving season that saw the Patriots offense ranked in the bottom half of the league in points per game (17th) and last in the NFL in red zone touchdowns.
The only seasons the Patriots ranked worse in scoring was 2020 (27th) with Cam Newton at quarterback and during Belichick’s first season in 2000 (25th).
This season ended with New England finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs — their second sub.-500 campaign in two seasons and just the third under Belichick.
That same day, team owner Robert Kraft sent a letter to season ticket holders promising “critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation.”
The usually tight-lipped Patriots also announced the following week that they would be bringing in candidates to interview for coordinator, along with seeking a long-term extension with coveted defensive coach Jerod Mayo.
In addition to O’Brien, the Patriots also interviewed their tight ends coach Nick Caley, Arizona Cardinals associate head coach Shawn Jefferson, University of Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and Minnesota Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell.
Klemm, Jefferson and McCardell played on teams coached by Belichick. Klemm was on the Patriots from 2000 to 2004, McCardell played on Belichick's teams in Cleveland from 1992 to 1995 and Jefferson was in New England in the mid-to-late 1990s when Belichick was an assistant coach in Foxborough in 1996.
The Patriots' offensive struggles this season played out publicly at times and featured two expletive-laced tirades by Jones. In one instance Jones was captured by TV cameras on the sideline bemoaning the approach to the passing game. In another he showed frustration on the field over the pace (or lack thereof) in which plays were being relayed to him.
While Jones downplayed his frustrations in his interactions with reporters, he did hint at a desire to open up the playbook and for the coaching staff to take more chances. He also noted a wish to be coached more aggressively.
In the hiring of O’Brien that wish may soon be realized.
O’Brien is known for an at times intense style and was given the name “teapot” by Patriots players for his tendency to let his temper boil over.
It played out when he infamously clashed with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the sideline after Brady threw an interception during New England’s win over Washington in 2011.
In a radio interview in 2017 Brady called it emblematic of O’Brien’s passion to succeed.
“That’s Billy’s style,” Brady said. “Billy’s gonna let you know if he doesn’t like something that you did. He handles it in the right way, in a way that you really respected. You know he’s fiery, you know he just wants to get the job done.”
