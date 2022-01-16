Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated
MELBOURNE, Australia | Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. It's not clear where he will go from there. Among the possibilities are Spain, Monaco or his native Serbia, where he has an almost iconic status and would likely be greeted with a hero's welcome.
The No. 1-ranked tennis star has spent the past 10 days at the center of a dizzying drama over his vaccination status that has polarized opinion worldwide and struck a chord in Australia, where coronavirus cases are surging.
The 34-year-old said he was "extremely disappointed" by a court's decision Sunday that led to his deportation. But he added that he respected the ruling and would cooperate with authorities.
The saga began when Djokovic was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the Australian Open. That exemption, based on evidence that he recently recovered from COVID-19, apparently allowed him to receive a visa to enter Australia. But upon arrival, border officials said the exemption was not valid and moved to deport him.
Former NFL player Siavii found dead in Kansas federal prison
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. | A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said.
Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Anna Armijo said in a statement, The Kansas City Star reported. Siavii was treated by prison staff and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The prison did not release additional details about Siavii's death. An email sent to a BOP spokesperson from The Associated Press was not immediately returned Friday.
An email seeking comment from Siavii's attorney was not immediately returned Friday.
From American Samoa, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound former Oregon lineman was drafted by Kansas City in the second round in 2004 and spent two seasons with the Chiefs. He played for Dallas in 2009 and Seattle in 2010.
In August 2019, Siavii was arrested and later charged with being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms after suburban Kansas City police say he was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen and fighting with officers, who used a stun gun on him twice during the arrest. Prosecutors alleged Siavii possessed a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Durant has sprained knee ligament, no timetable for return
NEW YORK | Kevin Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament of his left knee, sidelining the NBA's leading scorer just as the Brooklyn Nets were poised to finally have a lengthy run with their Big Three.
Durant was injured Saturday in a victory over New Orleans when teammate Bruce Brown was knocked backward and fell into his knee. Durant had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the injury.
The Nets said Durant was expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation, but didn't provide a timetable.
Brooklyn starts a four-game road trip Monday in Cleveland to begin a stretch where it plays nine of 11 games on the road. That would have given the Nets plenty of games with Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who is ineligible to play at home because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, as mandated for professional athletes playing in New York City's public venues.
The three All-Stars have played together in just two games, with the Nets winning both.
Durant is averaging 29.3 points. The Nets are a half-game behind Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference.
NFL executives want, expect more Black coaches to be hired
The NFL has taken several steps to improve diversity among leadership positions, yet Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach after Brian Flores and David Culley were fired this week.
League officials say they want to see immediate improvement.
"We've been working on this every single day since the hiring cycle ended a year ago and we have to do better," NFL executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press. "We have high expectations that we should see positive results because the work has been put in."
The work includes adjusting the anti-tampering policy, expanding the Rooney Rule, incorporating virtual interviews and providing owners a database with 5,177 candidates — of which 3,798 self-identified as minorities.
