Perez hits his 200th homer as a catcher as the Royals beat the Guardians

CLEVELAND | Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting the Kansas City Royals to a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

