Perez hits his 200th homer as a catcher as the Royals beat the Guardians
CLEVELAND | Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting the Kansas City Royals to a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.
Perez hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Logan Allen (4-3) to put Kansas City ahead 4-0. He has 240 homers overall in 12 seasons. Hall of Famer Mike Piazza holds the big league record for homers as a catcher with 396.
Yarbrough (3-5), who carried a shutout into the sixth, won at Cleveland for the second time in 15 days. The left-hander struck out one and didn’t issue a walk in his third start since being struck on the face by a liner from Oakland’s Ryan Noda on May 7.
Edward Olivares had a two-run double and Maikel Garcia hit a solo homer for Kansas City, which ended a five-game skid and has the second-worst record in baseball (29-73). Scott Barlow gave up two hits in the ninth before picking up his 12th save.
Myles Straw hit a two-run double in the seventh off Jose Cuas to pull the Guardians within 5-3.
Josh Bell had an RBI single for Cleveland, and Amed Rosario went 3 for 4 to move into a tie for the major league lead with his 12th three-hit game.
Cleveland fell 3 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central. Earlier in the day, ace Shane Bieber was shifted to the 60-day injured list as he continues to battle right elbow inflammation.
Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young winner has not experienced a setback but isn’t on track to return until mid-September. Bieber went 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 19 starts before getting hurt on July 9 against the Royals.
Rookie left-hander Allen matched his season highs with seven innings and five runs allowed, striking out five.
FRANCHISE FIXTURE
Perez, an eight-time All-Star and the 2015 World Series MVP with Kansas City, is one of 21 catchers with 500 extra-base hits and has a team-best 17 home runs this season.
“Everyone knows what a big part of the organization that Salvy is,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “And he continues to be one.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (right elbow strain), who was placed on the IL on June 17, will be permitted to pick up a baseball for the first time Thursday. ... RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen Saturday and has another scheduled for later this week.
UP NEXT
Royals RHP Zack Greinke (1-10, 5.40 ERA) takes on Guardians RHP Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.71). Greinke has not won on the road since Aug. 13, 2021, when he was pitching for Houston at Angel Stadium.
Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office
HAMBURG | Alexander Zverev has again denied allegations of assault after the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin applied for a penalty order to be made against the German tennis star.
“From my side, I completely reject the allegations. My lawyers will take care of the matter. I won’t say any more than that,” Zverev said at the Hamburg European Open on Monday in comments reported by news agency DPA.
DPA reported the Tiergarten District Court confirmed receipt of the prosecutor’s application on July 7 and that Zverev was accused of assault. The court did not provide further details.
Broadcaster RTL was first to break news of the application on Friday. RTL reported the alleged injured party was Zverev’s former partner Brenda Patea, who gave birth to their daughter in March 2021.
In January this year, the ATP said there was “insufficient evidence” to substantiate allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev made by another former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova.
Zverev has consistently denied the allegations.
Zverev, ranked 19th, is due to play Slovakian player Alex Molcan in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.
Bills RB Nyheim Hines will miss the season after being hit by a jet ski
BUFFALO, N.Y. | The Buffalo Bills will have to shelve plans to incorporate Nyheim Hines’ versatility into their offense after the running back was struck by a jet ski and sustained a season-ending knee injury, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
Word of Hines’ injury came as the Bills begin reporting for training camp, which is set to open Wednesday in the Rochester suburbs.
Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck by another water scooter, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery, the person said.
The NFL Network first reported Hines’ injury.
It was not immediately known exactly when and where he was hurt.
With James Cook expected to take over the starting RB job this season, the Bills were counting on utilizing the 26-year-old Hines’ speed and pass-catching abilities to play a multifaceted role in their offense and on special teams.
Buffalo is moving on after losing starter Devin Singletary to free agency this offseason and has experienced depth at the position after signing free agents Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.
Hines, who is under contract through 2024, has five seasons of NFL experience and was acquired by Buffalo in a trade that sent backup running back Zack Moss to Indianapolis in November.
Though Hines had an extremely limited role in Buffalo’s offense to finish last season, he returned two kickoffs — from 96 and 101 yards — for touchdowns in the Bills’ regular season-ending 35-23 win over New England, which eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention. He became the first Bills player to return two kickoff for touchdowns in one game, and the first NFL player to do so since Leon Washington returned two for scores in 2010.
Overall, Hines has 306 carries for 1,202 yards rushing and 10 TDs, and 240 catches for 1,778 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets, AP source says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week.
The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner.
Jordan agreed to sell the team on June 16. However, when an NBA owner decides to sell it first must be approved by the league’s Board of Governors.
Jordan’s decision to sell leaves the NBA without a Black majority owner.
Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder with the Hornets since 2019, while Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015. He has been forced to sell his investment in that team.
The sale price is reportedly around $3 billion, according to ESPN.
As an owner Jordan never came close to matching his success as a player, where he won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls while becoming one of the game’s greatest players ever.
Charlotte went 423-600 under Jordan, the 26th-best record over that span.
The Hornets never won a playoff series in that time and haven’t been to the postseason in the past seven seasons.
The owner members of the Hornets new ownership group include artist J. Cole, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, Chris Shumway and several local Charlotte investors, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.
