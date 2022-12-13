Missouri Southern
on probation for
football violations
The NCAA placed Missouri Southern State’s football program on three years of probation after finding that former coach Jeff Sims acted as if he and his staff did not have to follow compliance regulations.
The school in Joplin, Missouri, hired Sims shortly after one of his football players died of heat stroke while he was coaching at Garden City (Kansas) Community College in 2018.
In a report released Friday by the NCAA’s Division II Committee on Infractions, Sims is accused of running a program where he “actively promoted an atmosphere of noncompliance” with NCAA regulations.
The committee also found that the university failed to monitor its football program.
Among other violations, the NCAA said the program allowed impermissible recruiting inducements and benefits, academic misconduct and violations of limits on athletically related activities.
For example, Simms persuaded a booster to pay $8,080 in back tuition for a former Garden City Community College player so he could play for Missouri Southern, the NCAA said. Sims also threatened his staffers’ jobs if the athletes did not perform will academically and promoted a confrontational relationship with athletics administration and compliance officials, according to the report.
A former assistant coach and a former academic adviser also were sanctioned by the NCAA for their roles in the compliance violations.
Before he was hired at Missouri Southern, Sims was coaching at Garden City Community College when freshman offensive lineman Braedon Bradforth, of Neptune, New Jersey, died of heat stroke after a football workout in August 2018.
An investigation found that Bradforth’s death was caused by “a striking lack of leadership” by top college officials, including Sims.
Bradforth’s family settled a lawsuit against the college in 2020 for $500,000.
Current Missouri Southern athletic director Robert Mallory declined to comment beyond a statement issued by school President Dean Van Galen, who noted that all the infractions occurred in 2019 and 2020, before current coach Atiba Bradley was hired, and that no current coaches or staff members were involved.
“I have 100% confidence that under Coach Bradley’s leadership that Lions’ football is operating with the highest levels of integrity and transparency,” Van Galen said.
Sims, who was fired in 2020 during his second season at Missouri Southern, did not immediately return messages seeking comment left on phone numbers listed for him. His team went 2-9 in his first year and didn’t play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school began an investigation in April 2020 when the human resources department learned of potential violations during an exit interview with an assistant coach. During the investigation, other former members of the football staff and former athletes raised similar concerns, prompting the school to contact the NCAA.
Besides probation, Missouri Southern and the NCAA also agreed to a reduction in football scholarships from 36 to 34.2, a $5,000 fine and vacating all football records in which athletes competed while ineligible.
Sims, who initially denied knowing about the infractions and then stopped cooperating with the investigation, was issued a seven-year show-cause order, which could penalize any institution that hired him as a coach.
MLS renews with Fox for four years, ends run with ESPN
Fox will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996.
MLS also announced linear television agreements on Tuesday with TSN and RDS in Canada and TelevisaUnivision.
MLS chose only one television partner in the U.S. due to its 10-year partnership with Apple that begins next season.
The rights deal with Apple, announced in July, allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions.
MLS deputy commissioner Gary Stevenson noted the media deals, beginning with Apple, were built with a streaming-first mentality. The league has found 83% of its fans watch sports on streaming devices or recorded TV during an average week, up from 52% for all TV viewers.
“The original idea was to create what is primarily a streaming package and also add to that great linear agreements with partners that we know well. We’re very happy with what we’re going to be able to offer. We think it’s going to be a great fan experience,” Stevenson said.
Fox, TSN and RDS also have rights to the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Fox Sports will carry at least 34 regular-season, eight playoff matches and the MLS championship. At least 15 regular-season games will air on Fox, with the remainder on FS1. All Fox and FS1 matches will air in Spanish on Fox Deportes
The agreement also includes 16 Leagues Cup matches on FS1 through the round of 16. Beginning next season, the Leagues Cup will be a summer competition between MLS teams and Liga MX clubs. TelevisaUnivision will air 21 Leagues Cup matches, including the final.
Stevenson said it also made more sense to go with one linear partner in the U.S. due to the league’s desire to have a more streamlined schedule. Most matches next season will be played on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. local time and some on Wednesdays.
“Fox was the perfect partner. They had the perfect schedule to complement what we were doing with Apple,” Stevenson said. “We are personal and professional fans with ESPN and Disney and admire what they have done for this league. We’re still in conversations with ESPN about ways that we can work together going forward.”
ESPN said in a statement it was unable to reach a new agreement with MLS. ESPN also is losing rights to home games of the U.S. Soccer Federation, which starts an eight-year contract in January with Turner Sports. ESPN has rights to Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s La Liga, England’s second tier League Championship and the Dutch Eredivisie.
“We are very happy with the outstanding lineup of soccer properties on our platforms, and we will continue to provide news and information coverage of the league through our industry- leading linear, digital, and social media platforms,” ESPN said.
TSN and RDS will average two matches per week across the season’s 34 rounds, including one per round involving a Canadian team. It also includes eight playoff matches, the MLS championship and some Leagues Cup matches.
Apple will be the exclusive English and French-language carrier of the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. It will also be the sole worldwide carrier for the All-Star game.
The linear broadcasters will use a feed from MLS as the league takes over production for the first time. It is similar to the way European soccer leagues do business.
The linear deals complete the framework of MLS’ rights deals after the Apple announcement in July. MLS Season Pass will be available in over 100 countries exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year.
MLS Season Pass will launch on Feb. 1, while the 2023 season begins on Feb. 25 with a full slate of games., including defending champion Los Angeles FC facing the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl. LAFC beat Philadelphia on penalty kicks for its first MLS title.
MLS intends to announce the rest of its schedule this month.
Purdue hires Illini coordinator Ryan Walters as new coach
Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski promised to conduct a national search for Jeff Brohm’s replacement. He found the new guy just across the state line.
The Boilermakers announced Tuesday they had hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as their head coach less than a week after Brohm left for his alma mater, Louisville. Walters’ formal introduction is scheduled for Wednesday.
“From an early point in the search process, coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference,” Bobinski said in a statement. “His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor.”
Walters was a finalist for this year’s Broyles Award, which goes to the Bowl Subdivision’s top assistant coach. He called plays for a defense that allowed the nation’s fewest points, second-fewest total yards and the second-fewest yards rushing in the Big Ten last season. The Illini went 8-4, holding opponents in seven wins to 10 or fewer points and to seven or fewer points in five wins.
Now the 36-year-old Walters becomes the fourth-youngest coach in the Bowl Subdivision behind Kenny Dillingham (32, Arizona State), Kane Wommack (35, South Alabama) and Dan Lanning (36, Oregon).
“This is something that I had seen coming for a while now,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said. “We have had a plan in place that we will unveil in the coming weeks that will position Illinois football for sustained success in 2023 and for years to come.”
Walters will be one of four Black head coaches in the Big Ten next season and the second in Purdue history, following Darrell Hazell who went 25-43 in 3 1/2 seasons starting in 2013.
But for a school dubbed the “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” it’s an unusual departure from the norm.
Brohm and the late Joe Tiller each used creative, innovative offenses to turn the Boilermakers into conference contenders and over the past 40 years, all six of their coaching hires — and all three interim coaches — worked extensively with offenses before arriving at Purdue.
Walters is the first coach with a defensive pedigree to take the Boilermakers’ job since Leon Burtnett in 1982. Burtnett went 21-34-1 in five seasons, earning one bowl bid.
There are bigger expectations for Walters, though.
The former Colorado safety inherits a team coming off an 8-5 season that included a 31-24 victory at Illinois, which helped Purdue capture its first Big Ten West Division crown before losing to No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten championship game.
“I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University,” Walters said. “Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus.”
Bobinski also acknowledged time was of the essence, too, because of the early signing period and the constant churning of the transfer portal.
Purdue is preparing for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2 and has announced Brian Brohm, Jeff’s younger brother, will serve as the interim coach for the game. Co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen will call the signals on the other side of the ball.
The LSU game will come in front of a national television audience with a shot at a second consecutive bowl win.
Walters started his coaching career as a student assistant at Colorado and served in similar roles at Arizona and Oklahoma before becoming cornerbacks coach at North Texas. After one season, he was off to Memphis and in 2015, he left for Missouri where he rose from position coach to defensive coordinator.
Last year, he left for Illinois and now he has own program.
“We look forward to the culture and atmosphere of success he and his staff will instill in and around our football program,” Bobinski said. “We see him as a perfect fit for our university and this community.”
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl’s body returned to U.S.
WASHINGTON | The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, the State Department said.The department said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. Embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl’s remains since shortly after he collapsed during Friday’s match between Argentina and the Netherlands and later died.State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had no reason to believe Wahl’s death was the result of foul play and praised Qatari authorities for fully cooperating with the embassy in arranging the repatriation.
“We have seen no indication of foul play or anything nefarious at this point,” Price told reporters in Washington.
Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the United States and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, was 49.
Tributes to Wahl have poured in since his death and on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken added his voice to the chorus of appreciation.
“I so appreciated Grant Wahl, whose writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it,” Blinken wrote on Twitter about an hour after the repatriation was complete.
“I send my deepest condolences to his family, and thank our embassy team and Qatari partners who worked together so effectively to fulfill their wishes,” Blinken wrote.
Wahl, who had complained of respiratory problems earlier in the week and had been treated for a possible case of bronchitis, fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance.
Emergency services workers responded very quickly, treated him for 20 or 30 minutes on site and then took him out on a stretcher. The World Cup organizing committee said he was taken to Doha’s Hamad General Hospital, but it did not state a cause of death.
Wahl wrote for Sports Illustrated for more than two decades and then started his own website. He was a major voice informing an American public of soccer during a time of increased interest after the United States hosted the 1994 World Cup.
He also brought a critical eye to the international organizing bodies of the sport.
WR Beasley comes out
of retirement to rejoin Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. | Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.
Beasley was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in late September.
The 33-year-old Beasley had four catches for 17 yards in two games with the Buccaneers before announcing his retirement on Oct. 5.
The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) have won four straight games and have the inside track to clinch their third consecutive AFC East title. Buffalo hosts division rival Miami (8-5) on Saturday night.
Despite the success, the Bills continue searching for consistent production from their receiving group behind Stefon Diggs on an offense that ranks second in yards gained and sixth in yards passing in the NFL.
Diggs is carrying a majority of the load. His 94 catches for 1,239 yards and 10 touchdowns are nearly double that of Buffalo’s next receiver, Gabe Davis, who has 38 catches for 696 yards and six scores.
The Bills have had particularly inconsistent play at the slot receiver position, with Jameson Crowder sidelined since Week 5, and Isaiah McKenzie having difficulty filling the role.
Buffalo was one of three teams that free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently visited in his bid to return to the NFL after tearing a knee ligament during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in February. The Bills also recently brought back former receiver John Brown, who spent the 2019 and ‘20 seasons starting alongside Beasley.
In three seasons with Buffalo, Beasley established himself as one of the team’s primary threats while playing the slot in what became one of the NFL’s top passing offenses. He had 231 catches for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns in Buffalo, with Beasley’s rate of production surpassing the numbers he put up in his first seven seasons with Dallas, where he had 319 catches for 3,271 yards and 23 TDs.
Among Beasley’s highlights were playing through a broken leg in helping the Bills reach the 2020 season AFC championship game, which Buffalo lost to Kansas City.
Beasley, however, caused a stir the following offseason by going public with his anti-COVID-19-vaccination stance, which led to him at one point threatening to retire. Though he matched a career best with 82 catches in 2021, he managed just 693 yards receiving and one score — both lows with Buffalo — in 16 games, and he struggled getting open against man coverage.
In other moves Tuesday, Buffalo signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the active roster after he was cut by Houston this week. Bryant is a fourth-year player who spent parts of the past three seasons with Buffalo and was cut by the team in October.
The Bills made room for the additions by releasing defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and practice-squad receiver Marquez Stevenson.
—From AP reports
