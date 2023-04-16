Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award
NEW YORK | Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a third straight NBA MVP award, with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo the players who can stop him.
The three leading vote-getters for the league's individual awards were announced Friday and the marquee category featured familiar names.
Jokic repeated as MVP last year, with Embiid the runner-up and Antetokounmpo third. The Denver Nuggets center could now become the first player to win three straight MVP awards since Hall of Famer Larry Bird from 1984-86.
Antetokounmpo has also won consecutive MVP awards, in 2019 and 2020, along with an NBA Finals MVP when the Milwaukee Bucks captured the 2021 title. Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers center who won his second straight scoring title, has never won.
The winners will be announced beginning next week.
The finalists for the other categories:
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mike Brown, Sacramento; Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City; Joe Mazzulla, Boston.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Paolo Banchero, Orlando; Walker Kessler, Utah; Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Jalen Brunson, New York; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Lauri Markkanen, Utah.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis; Brook Lopez, Milwaukee; Evan Mobley, Cleveland.
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Malcolm Brogdon, Boston; Bobby Portis, Milwaukee; Immanuel Quickley, New York.
CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jimmy Butler, Miami; DeMar DeRozan, Chicago; De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento.
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged in parking lot shooting
SEATTLE | Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cellphone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).”
Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cellphone that had been stolen from him earlier that day.
In a written statement sent by defense attorney Tim Leary on Friday, Kemp's legal team said he would plead not guilty: “He is confident that once the jury hears from the witnesses and sees the evidence at trial, they will conclude that he was justified in defending himself that afternoon.”
A probable cause statement by Tacoma police, filed in Pierce County Superior Court on Friday, did not indicate Kemp was shot at. It said some of his statements were not corroborated by surveillance video, and that the text message sent just 13 minutes before he arrived at the mall showed his intent.
The document said Kemp told police that after being shot at he went back to his own vehicle, parked several spots away, to get his own gun. But the video showed that he was armed with the weapon when he approached the parked Toyota 4Runner where he had tracked his phone.
According to the statement, Kemp tracked his phone to a Toyota 4Runner sport-utility vehicle that was parked near a JCPenney department store. He parked his own car, a Porsche, several spots away, grabbed a handgun out of a backpack and approached the 4Runner, the statement said.
The statement said he fired three times into the Toyota and then threw his gun into some bushes. The driver of the 4Runner appeared to duck one of the shots and eventually drove off, it said. Only about five minutes elapsed from the time Kemp arrived until the time the 4Runner left.
The bullets that struck the 4Runner went through the front license plate mount, the front quarter panel toward the steering wheel, and through the front passenger door.
Kemp is due to be arraigned May 4.
Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.
Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying dunks.
U.S. to play Jamaica, Nicaragua and a qualifier in Gold Cup
INGLEWOOD, Calif. | The defending champion United States will play Jamaica, Nicaragua and either Curaçao, French Guiana, St. Kitts and Nevis or Sint Maarten in Group A during the first round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The tournament opens June 24 and the final is July 16 at Inglewood, California. Sites and dates for specific group stage matches have not been announced.
Mexico was drawn Friday to play Haiti, Honduras and invited guest Qatar in Group B.
Costa Rica meets El Salvador, Panama and either Martinique, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia or Suriname in Group C.
Canada faces Cuba, Guatemala and either Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana or Trinidad and Tobago in Group D.
The U.S. has 38 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage. The Americans are ranked 13th in the world, Jamaica 63rd, Curaçao 88th. St. Kitts and Nevis 139th and Nicaragua 140th. French Guiana and Sint Maarten are not ranked because they are not FIFA members.
Mexico has eight Gold Cup titles, the U.S. seven and Canada one.
Sites for this year's tournament include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina; Solider Field in Chicago; TQL Stadium in Cincinnati; DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium in Houston; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; Citypark Stadium in St. Louis; Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego; Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and BMO Field in Toronto.
Mavericks fined $750,000 by NBA for sitting players
The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 on Friday, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason.
The league's investigation, which took less than a week, said Dallas violated the league's policy on resting players and had a desire to lose that game to the Bulls “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.”
Dallas sat Kyrie Irving for the entire game against the Bulls. Luka Doncic played about one quarter, presumably getting minutes because the Mavericks had scheduled a tribute to Doncic's home country, Slovenia.
The Mavericks blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, lost and were eliminated from postseason consideration.
“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” said Joe Dumars, the head of basketball operations/executive vice president for the NBA. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league.”
Losing that game and missing the play-in tournament could help ensure that Dallas has a top-10 draft pick this summer — and with it, potentially a chance of winning the lottery and getting the opportunity to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Having a top-10 pick is important, because otherwise, Dallas wouldn't have it at all. If the Mavs’ pick is between No. 1 and No. 10, Dallas keeps it. If it is No. 11 or deeper in the draft, it conveys to New York as part of the compensation agreed to in the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019.
The league said it did not find that the Dallas players who participated in the game were not playing to win. Dallas coach Jason Kidd said before the game that the decision to sit players was made by “the organization” and after the game referenced the decision as being made by his bosses — owner Mark Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison.
Dallas had Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood all out for that win-or-else game, plus limited Doncic. The Mavs cited right foot injury recovery for Irving, right hamstring injury recovery for Kleber, left ankle soreness for Hardaway and rest for both Wood and Green.
It's the second time that the Mavericks were fined after a look into potential tanking.
In February 2018, the NBA fined Cuban $600,000 for comments about tanking during a podcast with Basketball Hall of Fame player Julius Erving. The Mavericks were well on their way to what became a 24-58 season when Cuban spoke to Erving and discussed tanking. Commissioner Adam Silver called those “public statements detrimental to the NBA.”
Penguins fire GM Hextall, exec Burke after missing playoffs
PITTSBURGH | The Pittsburgh Penguins asked Ron Hextall and Brian Burke to thread an impossibly thin needle when they were hired in February 2021.
Hextall, the general manager, and Burke, the director of hockey operations, were asked to find a way to prop open the championship window for stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang without sacrificing the club's long-term future.
After a little over two sometimes turbulent years that produced a significant lack of progress on either front, Hextall and Burke are out of a job.
The team fired Hextall, Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor on Friday after the Penguins failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
The decision to part with the trio came less than 24 hours after the end of a wildly uneven season in which Pittsburgh went 40-31-11 and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference to end the longest active postseason streak in major North American professional sports.
“Not everything that happened to the team is their fault,” president of business operations Kevin Acklin said at a news conference about the shakeup. “I think everybody can take that into account.”
Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry and company chairman Tom Werner said in a joint statement that “the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership.”
They added they “believe in our core group of players and the goal of contending for the Stanley Cup has not changed.”
Burke, who came to Pittsburgh after stops in Anaheim, Toronto and Calgary as well as a stint in broadcasting, tweeted shortly after his dismissal that he was “grateful” to work in such a “passionate sports town.”
Hextall and Burke were hired shortly after the abrupt midseason resignation of former general manager Jim Rutherford, who built a team that won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017.
While Hextall managed to sign Malkin and Letang to team-friendly deals last summer rather than let them walk in free agency, most of the roster decisions to build around the club's core backfired.
Pittsburgh struggled to generate much offense outside its top two lines and the defense provided little stability outside of Letang and Marcus Pettersson. Goaltending also became an issue, as injuries and inconsistent play at the position cost the Penguins dearly in the 2021 and 2022 playoffs.
The search for a general manager will begin immediately, with several members of the club's American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes Barre/Scranton taking over day-to-day operations in the interim.
“These jobs are not one-person, two-person jobs,” co-head of Fenway Sports Management and Penguins alternate governor Dave Beeston said. “They are entire department-wide, and so what we’re focused on building is a hockey operations machine and something that can build on what we’ve already got, which is exceptional, and improve it.”
Pittsburgh's longtime coach Mike Sullivan will also assist during the transition, a sign the club has no intention of moving on from Sullivan, who signed a contract extension last fall that will run through the 2026-27 season.
“We think Mike Sullivan’s one of the best coaches in the NHL,” Beeston said. “Once we bring in a new hockey operations leader, he or she will be responsible for evaluating the coaching staff. But we think Mike is terrific and his whole staff is terrific.”
Whoever takes over will have some difficult decisions to make. Pittsburgh has several undesirable contracts for aging players like center Jeff Carter, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jeff Petry, all of whom were brought in during Hextall's tenure.
Carter performed well immediately upon his arrival in the spring of 2021 and appeared a good fit at the time his extension was announced in January 2022. Yet the 38-year-old had just 29 points this season despite playing 79 games and his minus-16 rating was the third-worst of his lengthy career.
Petry, flipped for defenseman Mike Matheson last summer, had issues staying healthy and didn't become an offensive threat the way Pittsburgh imagined. The 35-year-old still has two years left on a deal that will pay him $6.25 million.
Granlund, acquired at this year's trade deadline from Nashville, made a minimal impact with the Penguins, collecting just one goal and four assists in 21 games. The 31-year-old still has two years to go on a contract that pays him $5 million a season.
The new general manager must also figure out what to do in goal. Two-time All-Star Tristan Jarry will become a free agent this summer but had multiple health issues and posted a career-worst 2.90 goals against average.
Hextall said shortly after the All-Star break he believed there were many teams that could win the Stanley Cup and that the Penguins were one of them.
Pittsburgh, however, stumbled down the stretch, mixing solid victories over teams like Colorado with baffling losses to the NHL's also-rans. The nadir came on Tuesday night at home against Chicago.
Needing only victories over the Blackhawks and Columbus to extend the club's playoff streak to 17, Pittsburgh instead let Chicago pull away for a 5-2 victory and the Penguins were eliminated a night later when the New York Islanders topped Montreal.
Chants of “Fire Hextall!” sprouted briefly late in the third period against the Blackhawks with Pittsburgh trailing by multiple goals.
Just over 72 hours later, Hextall was gone.
