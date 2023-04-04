AP exclusive: MLB average salary up 11% year after lockout
NEW YORK — A year removed from a labor lockout that postponed opening day, major league players are enjoying their biggest salary spike in more than two decades.
The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1% to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the largest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press.
The surge follows a spending spree in the first offseason since players and owners agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement last March.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien, part of the union's eight-member executive subcommittee who helped negotiate the CBA.
The New York Mets led the way with a $355 million payroll, $70 million more than the previous high for a season’s start. Seven teams topped $200 million.
Oakland was last at $58 million — less than the combined salaries of Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who tied for the major league high of $43.3 million.
This year’s percentage rise was the largest since a 13.9% jump in 2001.
“It’s about damn time, honestly," said Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin, who signed a $40 million, three-year deal in December. “It’s been pretty much a joke the past five, 10 years about the way the players have been paid the minimum salaries.”
Aaron Judge, Manny Machado, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Jacob deGrom all got big deals during an offseason that saw the average shatter the previous high of $4.45 million in 2017.
“Teams are making money, players are making it. So it’s good all around,” said deGrom, who left the Mets for Texas.
Of 943 players in the major leagues on opening day, 546 had salaries of $1 million or more, 58%, and up from 514 last year.
“The stance that we took was great, getting players to be paid more is what we want," Correa said. "Obviously, we bring a lot to this game. But at the same time us as players have to keep putting up the work, making sure that after we get contracts, we keep performing to the highest level for teams to keep spending and keep going big.”
Judge was third at $40 million after hitting an American League-record 62 homers. Seven of 11 highest-paid players are with teams in New York or Los Angeles, a sign of the economic power of the large markets.
“I saw the revenue numbers for the game last year,” said Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, also a member of the players’ association’s executive subcommittee during negotiations. “So when those continue to go up, then players salaries should go up with that, as well.”
After setting a record in 2017, the average dropped by just under 1% in each of the following two years and fell as low at $4.2 million in 2021 after the pandemic-shortened season.
Unhappy with their share of spending, players endured a 99-day lockout before agreeing to a labor contract last March. Spending resumed at a frenetic pace, and the average rose 6% to $4.4 million in 2022.
This winter, spending was spurred by paydays for streaming and broadcast rights, an expanded postseason format and rising ticket prices.
“It’s a barometer of the wealth of the game” agent Scott Boras said. “It’s always great business to invest in players, and this increase reflects investment in the great players of the game."
Steve Cohen has boosted payroll steadily since buying the Mets, who were at $154 million in 2019, the last full season under the Wilpon and Katz families. Their spending rose to $186 million in 2021 and $266 million last year, when they started second to the Dodgers but wound up first after Los Angeles pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended for most of the season without pay.
The Yankees are second at $275 million followed by San Diego ($258 million), NL champion Philadelphia ($236 million), the Dodgers ($222 million), the Angels ($212 million) and Toronto ($210 million).
World Series champion Houston is 11th at $193 million. Baltimore is 29th at $60 million, with Pittsburgh ($71 million) and Tampa Bay ($75 million) just above.
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was fourth at $36.8 million, followed by Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($37.1 million), Cole ($36 million), Texas shortstop Corey Seager ($35 million), Correa ($33.3 million), St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado ($32.8 million) and Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg ($32.5 million).
Sixteen players earn $30 million or more, an increase of three; 53 earn $20 million, a rise of five; and 158 at least $10 million, a jump of 25. The 50 highest-paid players make 29% of total salary, down from 30% last year and 33% in 2021, and the top 100 earn 47%, a decrease from 52% two years ago.
Forty-five players earned the $720,000 minimum, which was increased by $20,000 from last year.
The median salary, the point at which an equal number of players are above and below, rose by $300,000 to $1.5 million, still below the record high at the start of 2015. Active rosters have increased from 25 to 26, lowering the median by adding more lower salaried players.
The AP’s figures include salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred money are discounted to reflect current values.
MLB's opening-day payroll figures for 40-man rosters and luxury tax payrolls based on average annual values of contracts plus benefits, won’t be finalized until later in the season.
Lawsuit against Favre should be dismissed, attorneys argue
JACKSON, Miss. | Attorneys for retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre argued in a new court filing Monday that a civil lawsuit against him seeking to recover misspent welfare money in Mississippi's largest ever corruption case should be should be dismissed because the state Department of Human Services lacks evidence and is attempting to deflect from its own culpability.
Millions of federal welfare dollars intended to help low-income Mississippi residents — some of the poorest people in the country — were instead squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people, including projects backed by Favre, between 2016 and 2019, prosecutors say.
In a response to the department's statements that a judge should ignore Favre’s request to be removed from the lawsuit, Favre’s attorneys wrote there is “no legal, factual, or moral basis” for the agency's claims.
“It is plain that, as it did in its original complaint, MDHS — which itself carried out the allegedly wrongful transfer of funds to another state entity, a transfer approved by, among others, Mississippi’s Attorney General — continues to sue Favre solely to attract publicity for improper political purposes,” Favre's attorneys wrote.
Last year, the Department of Human Services sued Favre and more than three dozen other people or businesses. The suit says federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money was misspent, including $5 million that went to a volleyball arena that Favre supported at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi — where his daughter also played the sport — and $1.7 million toward the development of a concussion treatment drug by a company in which Favre was an investor.
Kaytie Pickett, an attorney for the department, wrote in March court papers that Favre’s attorneys failed to provide solid legal arguments to get their client out of the lawsuit. Calling the attorneys' motion to dismiss “a long press release,” she said the court should "disregard Favre’s diatribe.”
“MDHS deems Favre’s Motion a 'long press release,' but the shoe is on the other foot,” Favre's attorneys countered Monday. They say Favre and his wife fulfilled commitments they made in a written pledge — months after the transfers that form the basis of MDHS’s claims — to raise funds to construct the volleyball facility.
Pickett declined to comment Tuesday on the new filings.
No criminal charges have been brought against the NFL Hall of Famer, although other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending. Those who have pleaded guilty to criminal charges include John Davis, a former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services; and Nancy New, the director of a nonprofit organization who had ties to Favre and the concussion drug and volleyball projects.
As Favre has attempted to get out of the lawsuit, he has also filed three defamation lawsuits against Mississippi State Auditor Shad White and two former NFL players, Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, who have sharply criticized Favre in their roles as national sportscasters.
“My hope is that the state can recover as much misspent welfare money — whether it’s from Mr. Favre or anyone else who bears responsibility — as possible," White told The Associated Press Tuesday. "We are the auditors, not the lawyers who try these cases in court, but my team stands ready to provide the audit evidence for the criminal and civil cases as they proceed.”
Darius Miles pleads not guilty to capital murder charge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. | A former University of Alabama basketball player has pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge filed against him after he was accused of providing the gun used in a fatal shooting near campus.
Darius Miles, 21, of Washington, D.C., entered the plea on Monday, according to court documents.
Miles, a former junior reserve forward for the Crimson Tide, and Michael Lynn Davis, 21, of Charles County, Maryland, are charged with capital murder in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, which brings a capital murder charge in Alabama.
Miles was removed from the university’s team following his arrest.
Davis is accused of firing the gun that killed the young woman, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa. Investigators wrote in a court document that Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting.
Defense lawyers suggested in an earlier court hearing that the two were reacting defensively following an altercation with a young man in Harris' group.
Davis is set to be arraigned next month. Both are being held without bond.
Padres' Machado ejected after being called out on violation
SAN DIEGO | San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning of Tuesday's game against Arizona.
Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and appeared to be calling time as the clock wound down to 8 seconds, by which time a batter must be facing the pitcher under new rules adopted for this season to speed the pace of play. Kulpa didn't grant time, apparently because the clock had already hit 8 seconds, and called him out. Machado stood at the plate arguing with Kulpa as manager Bob Melvin came out. Machado said something to Kulpa and was ejected.
Machado, who was the designated hitter, was eventually escorted toward the dugout by another umpire.
It was the 10th ejection of Machado's career.
Machado committed the first pitch clock violation during spring training and shrugged it off after getting two hits that day.
Kentucky high school football player dies after head injury
SOMERSET, Ky. | A Kentucky high school football player who suffered a head injury during a scrimmage last week has died.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association said Monday in a statement on Facebook that it joined family, friends and teammates in mourning the loss of Pulaski County High School varsity football player Andrew Dodson.
“No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these,” the association wrote.
Alan Dodson told the Lexington Herald-Leader that his son was running the ball during his team's spring game when he was tackled by a teammate.
“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” Alan Dodson said. “His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain."
Andrew Dodson played tight end and defensive end for the Maroons during his junior season, WKYT reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.