Rodgers believes decision could come in 'couple of weeks'
GREEN BAY, Wis. | Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl.
Rodgers, 39, has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him.
“It’s going to be a little more time for my decision,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. “I feel confident that in a couple of weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”
The first decision is whether he wants to play at all.
“You’ve got to be cognizant of what was going through your mind during the season,” Rodgers said. “Did you enjoy the grind as much? Did you enjoy practice? Did you enjoy the meeting time? Did you enjoy the routine? And not forget about those feelings and make an emotional response either way. I think that’s important.”
Rodgers was the league MVP in 2020 and 2021, but didn’t perform as well this season while playing with a broken right thumb and dealing with the absence of star wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March.
Rodgers had his lowest passer rating as a starter and threw 12 interceptions, his highest single-season total since 2008. The Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs to end a string of three straight NFC North titles.
Rodgers was asked if he would decide on his plans and would then call the Packers, who would then let him know what they’re thinking.
“I think so,” Rodgers said. “It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting."
NASCAR bans Chastain's wall-hugging move at Martinsville
NASCAR has essentially banned the “Hail Melon” video-game move driver Ross Chastain used at Martinsville Speedway to race his way into the championship finale.
Chastain last year mashed the gas and deliberately smashed into the wall so that the energy would speed his car past his rivals. The move advanced him into NASCAR's title-deciding final race on the final of the four spots, and was lauded by motorsports figures globally.
But his fellow NASCAR competitors thought Chastain's trick was both dangerous and not in the spirit of fair competition. NASCAR on Tuesday said the wall-hugging, jaw-dropping pass Chastain made on the final lap will be a penalty in 2023.
“Not a new rule,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s vice president of competition. “I think we all remember the last-lap move at Martinsville in the fall. Brought a great deal of excitement, a great deal of exposure to our sport. But it also came with some scrutiny.”
NASCAR cited rule 10.5.2.6.A, which states “any violations deemed to compromise the safety of an event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of competitors, officials, spectators or others are treated with the highest degree of seriousness.”
Sawyer said there was internal discussion about needing to “do something,” but NASCAR waited until after the season to collaborate, study data and dig into the rulebook.
“This is not new language,” he said. “Basically if there’s an act that we feel that’s compromising the safety of our competitors, officials, spectators, we’re going to take that seriously. We will penalize for that act going forward. Basically it would be a lap or time penalty at the end of the race. That move at Martinsville would be a penalty in 2023.”
Chastain was on the verge of playoff elimination when he harkened to a racing move he used on GameCube with his brother, Chad, as a kid. He plastered his car against the outside wall, let go of the steering wheel and pushed the pedal to the floor.
It worked just like it did in the video game. Suddenly, on the final half-lap at the Martinsville short track, Chastain’s car looked as if it was turned up to hyper-speed while everyone else was poking along.
Going at least 50 mph faster than everyone else, he passed five cars in a matter of seconds to claim the final spot in the title race.
He finished second to Joey Logano in the championship finale in Phoenix.
Other notable changes for NASCAR’s Cup Series in 2023:
— Losing a wheel will no longer be a four-race suspension to the crew chief and two crew members. It will be a two-race suspension for two crew members if it happens beyond pit road.
— There will no longer be stage breaks at road courses. NASCAR will still award points at the end of stages, only without the artificial caution.
— NASCAR will give teams seven minutes on pit road to work on their cars if they are damaged in an accident. It was six minutes last year before being increased to 10 minutes for the Cup playoffs.
— Restart zones will be increased by 50% — 25% more room before the start/finish line and 25% more at the end. The rule change goes into effect for the first five events of the season and will be reevaluated from there.
— NASCAR removed the top-30-in-points requirement for drivers trying to make the playoffs. Drivers will still be required to participate in every event unless granted a waiver (typically for an injury).
— Mufflers will be used in the season-opening Clash, an exhibition race that will take place at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the season straight year. Mufflers will reduce engine noise and create an atmosphere better suited for fan conversations.
— NASCAR tweaked language in its rulebook to mandate fire-retardant underclothing from the neck to the wrists to the ankles. It had previously been recommended.
— NASCAR will use new recording systems in cars that will provide more powerful crash data. It’s a significant upgrade from the black box technology first used in 2002 following Dale Earnhardt’s death at Daytona International Speedway.
— NASCAR will have a “large increase” in the number of drivers who will wear mouth-piece sensors at races. They were not available at every event in 2022 but will be beginning in 2023. Data recorders measure what cars experience; this would provide data directly from drivers and what they go through during races, specifically in crashes.
— NASCAR officially designated eight locations at which wet-weather packages (rain tires) will be available in 2023: the LA Coliseum (the Clash), Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Martinsville, Milwaukee, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro (All-Star race), Phoenix and Richmond. NASCAR will have “rain” tires and teams will be required to have windshield wiper hookups and rear lights in case NASCAR wants to race in damp conditions for the Clash, Martinsville, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, Phoenix and Richmond.
Weston McKennie becomes latest US midfielder to join Leeds
LEEDS, England | Leeds added another United States midfielder to its squad by signing Weston McKennie on loan for the rest of the season from Juventus on Monday.
The 24-year-old McKennie will join compatriots Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
Leeds said McKennie joined with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season..
McKennie was a key member of the U.S. squad at the World Cup and has nine goals in 41 appearances for his country.
The midfielder joined Juventus from Schalke in 2020, becoming the Bianconeri’s first American player. He made nearly 100 appearances for Juventus, scoring 13 times.
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri kept McKennie out of his squad for Sunday’s match amid the transfer talks.
Leeds hired former U.S. international Chris Armas as an assistant coach last week.
There's American interest in ownership of the English Premier League club, as well. The NFL's San Francisco 49ers increased their minority stake in Leeds to 44% in late 2021.
Andrea Radrizzani, chairman and founder of Aser Ventures, maintains majority ownership of the club.
Leeds is one point above the relegation zone in 15th place and plays at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Plan outlined for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | A new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays will be built near the current one under plans unveiled Monday as part of a massive redevelopment project that also includes affordable housing, office space and retail in what was once a thriving Black neighborhood.
Mayor Ken Welch, of St. Petersburg, Florida, chose a partnership between the Rays and the Houston-based Hines development company from among four proposals to transform an 86-acre (34-hectare) downtown site where Tropicana Field now sits. Welch said the plan should keep the Rays in St. Petersburg for the long term.
"This team is the best partner for this generational endeavor, and now the next phase of work begins to bring this dream to reality for everyone in St. Petersburg," Welch said in a speech on the steps of City Hall.
The Rays have played at the domed Tropicana Field since their inaugural 1998 season but have considered moving elsewhere, such as neighboring Tampa, amid consistently low attendance. There was also a proposal to split their home games between St. Petersburg and Montreal that was rejected by Major League Baseball.
Rays President Brian Auld, who attended the mayor's event, said in a brief interview it is “a thrill” to see the project take a major step forward. The plan calls for a new domed stadium to be ready for the 2028 season opener; the Rays' current stadium lease is up in 2027. Renderings indicate the old stadium would be demolished.
“This selection validates all the hard work," Auld said.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last year that there is a “sense of urgency” for the Rays to resolve their stadium issue and that MLB wants the team to remain in the Tampa Bay area.
“We think Tampa is a major league market and we want to find a solution that makes the club economically viable in that market," Manfred said then.
Details remain to be worked out over the next several years, including how to finance the project among the Rays, the city, Pinellas County and other entities. Welch, who is St. Petersburg's first Black mayor, emphasized that a key goal is to restore a majority Black neighborhood known as the Gas Plant District that was ousted by the stadium and a highway.
The broader plan includes about 5,700 housing units — a large chunk of them to be deemed affordable — office and retail space, 700 hotel rooms, a 2,500-seat entertainment venue and a new Woodson African American Museum of Florida.
Overall, Welch said, the idea is to create a destination for people who come to Rays games, as well as build a new community.
“Folks want to be here. They want to be next to a vibrant downtown,” Welch said. “It's not just for a ballgame but an entire experience.”
Two proposals shepherded by the previous mayor were scrapped last year by Welch, who sought to focus more on affordable housing and job opportunities at the Gas Plant District. The mayor's grandfather ran a wood yard business there before the neighborhood was essentially obliterated by Tropicana Field.
“I am a child of the Gas Plant,” Welch said. “It will no longer be a dream denied.”
Chargers agree to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator
Kellen Moore is going from calling plays for Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert.
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't waste any time in reaching an agreement with Moore to be their next offensive coordinator. Monday's announcement came less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys said Moore would not return.
Moore had spent the past eight seasons with the Cowboys, including the past four as offensive coordinator. He signed with Dallas in 2015 as a player and then joined the coaching staff in 2018, going from Prescott’s backup to his position coach.
Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Bolts' coordinator for two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.
Moore will be the third offensive coordinator since Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick by the Chargers in 2020. Shane Steichen directed the Bolts offense as well as being QBs coach under Anthony Lynn in 2020 before Lynn was fired at the end of the season.
Herbert was second in the league in completions (477) and passing yards (4,739) this season, but the Chargers were inconsistent on offense.
Los Angeles reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but lost 31-30 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round after the third-largest blown lead in postseason history.
Los Angeles was up 27-0 late in the second quarter before the Jaguars rallied.
Criticism about Lombardi’s play-calling increased throughout the season. The Chargers were ranked ninth in total offense, but 20th in scrimmage yards per play along with the third-worst rushing attack in the league.
Los Angeles also had the NFL’s second-biggest discrepancy between passing and running plays (65% pass to 35% run).
That is not expected to be the case under Moore. Dallas was 53% pass to 47% run last season, which was tied for the ninth-highest percentage of run plays.
“In terms of the passing game, we’ve been able to do that at a high level for the last two years. But, to be more explosive, you have to be able to run the football more consistently to put more pressure on people,” Staley said during his end-of-season news conference on Jan. 18.
In Moore's four seasons as offensive coordinator, the Cowboys were second in the league in total offense (391.0 yards per game) and scoring (27.7 points per game).
The Chargers announced on Sunday that Herbert had labrum surgery on his left non-throwing shoulder, but should be ready for the start of offseason drills.
The Bolts also interviewed Rams passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel and Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the opening.
