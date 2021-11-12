Gruden sues NFL over publication of offensive emails
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" was used to destroy Gruden's career by leaking old offensive emails from Gruden.
The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.
The emails sent to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen from 2011 to 2018 during Gruden's time as an announcer at ESPN included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. They came from a set of 650,000 emails obtained during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team.
Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said in a statement that the defendants "selectively leaked Gruden's private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden's reputation and force him out of his job."
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy denied the charges.
Former US defender Besler retires after 13 years in MLS
AUSTIN, Texas | Former U.S. men's national team defender Matt Besler, who spent 13 seasons in Major League Soccer and was a five-time All-Star, announced his retirement Wednesday.
Besler played 47 matches for the national team from 2013-2017, including all four matches of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the U.S. advanced to the round of 16.
Besler, 34, played 12 seasons with Sporting Kansas City, then signed as a free agent with Austin, where he played 20 matches this season for the expansion club. He was the MLS defender of the year in 2012 and helped Kansas City win the league championship in 2013.
He also was a member of the U.S. national team that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship in 2013 and 2017.
Browns star Chubb out against Pats, remains on COVID list
CLEVELAND | Bill Belichick doesn't have to worry about his New England defense containing Cleveland's best offensive player.
Browns' star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday's game against the Patriots after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and then not passing protocols in time to be eligible to play.
Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Chubb along with rookie punt returner Demetric Felton following Friday's practice.
The Browns had held out hope that Chubb, who is third in the NFL with 721 yards despite missing two games with a calf injury, would be available to face the Patriots after testing positive on Tuesday.
Broncos OC Shurmur on COVID-19 list, likely out vs Eagles
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | The Denver Broncos are making backup play-calling plans after offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive for the coronavirus Friday and went on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with a fourth player infected this week.
A couple of hours after coach Vic Fangio declined to say who would call the plays Sunday against Philadelphia if Shurmur can't, the team confirmed it would be quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, who would also be on the headset with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Also Friday, the Broncos placed guard-center Austin Schlottmann on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
"It's a huge concern," defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones said of the rash of cases. "I feel like plenty of guys are getting it left and right, getting popped with the COVID card."
The team has stepped up its mitigation measures this week, having everyone wear masks indoors and moving meetings to bigger rooms where players are more spread out.
