Tiger Woods returns to golf with the same belief he can win
LOS ANGELES | Tiger Woods feels good enough to play at Riviera, his first tournament with a cut and without a cart since the British Open last July. He already is looking ahead to the Masters. And yes, he thinks he can win.
“I would not have put myself out here if I didn't think I could beat these guys,” Woods said Tuesday ahead of the Genesis Invitational, which has attracted 19 of the top 20 players in the world.
He also is well aware that he has not won since October 2019, and that at age 47 and with more surgeries than major titles (15), time is running out. He knows that. He's just not quite ready to accept it.
He marvels at how long Tom Brady lasted. He remembers when John Elway retired from the Denver Broncos because his body could no longer recover the way it once did. Golf is not a contact sport, but it has become a young man's game. Only two of the top 10 players in golf are in their 30s. The oldest is Rory McIlroy at 33.
Woods can play. The question is whether he can compete, whether he can win. He remains at 82 career PGA Tour titles, a record he shares with Sam Snead, who was 67 when he made the cut at a PGA Championship.
Part of Woods was annoyed that he was celebrated for making the cut in the Masters last year, his first competition since a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles shattered bones in his right leg and ankle.
“I'm there to get a W, OK? So I don't understand that making the cut is a great thing,” Woods said. “If I entered the event, it’s always to get a W. There will come a point in time when my body will not allow me to do that anymore, and it’s probably sooner rather than later. But wrapping my ahead around that transition and being the ambassador role and just trying to be out here with the guys, no, that’s not in my DNA.”
He played that ambassador role last year at the Genesis Invitational as the tournament host. He also is leading the private player meetings geared toward building a new PGA Tour model of elite tournaments as a response to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
His announcement Friday that he was playing led to a scramble for media credentials. The back of the press room in the Riviera clubhouse was lined with some two dozen photographers waiting for him to show up for his news conference.
Justin Rose watched in December as Woods played with his son at the PNC Championship, riding in a cart. Woods has been saying he can hit all the shots, that it's walking to them that makes it difficult.
“In terms of the important part of can you hit a golf ball, can you get a ball in the hole, all of that seemed to be really in order,” Rose said. "But we know that’s definitely not the thing he struggles with, right? It’s obviously the physical side of putting together four rounds of golf. (It's) a really good sign to see him in the field and feeling willing and able to get out here.”
Woods had planned to play in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of December, but in accelerating his practice he developed plantar fasciitis that kept him from walking. He said he still copes with plantar fasciitis, only it has become manageable. The ankle is what gives him problems.
He prepared for Riviera — and the Masters, and whatever else can follow — with a more graduated practice of hitting golf balls, walking the course until he became tired, and then walking a little more until he could get in 18 holes.
What to expect? Not even Woods knows.
Expectations have run the gamut during his incomparable career. He once went two whole months in 2001 without winning, and the cover of a golf magazine said, "What's wrong with Tiger?" He went on to win his next three starts, including the Masters.
Now it's whether he's kidding himself about winning.
Woods no longer is motivated by naysayers, a product of age and maturity, with a dose of reality. He knows his last win was the Zozo Championship in Japan in 2019, which was six months after he won the Masters.
Before his back fusion surgery in 2017, when it was a struggle just to walk, Woods had reason to wonder if he would ever play. He thinks he can beat McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the new No. 1 in golf. But there is more gratitude about simply playing.
“Those back operations were tough,” he said. “That proved to myself more than anything that I could still do it. ... Ultimately, it's within me and whether or not I believe I can do it. It's not the motivating factor of outside.”
As for the rest of the year, Woods only knows it will be a limited schedule of the majors and maybe a few more. That's a good forecast. He was at Los Angeles Country Club on Monday riding around in a cart to look at the North course ahead of the U.S. Open.
The end is sooner rather than later, but it's not now.
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72
TEMPE, Ariz. | Conrad Dobler, one of the NFL's top offensive linemen and fiercest players in the 1970s, has died. He was 72.
The Arizona Cardinals announced Dobler died Monday in Pueblo, Colorado. No cause of death was given.
Dobler played left guard on an offensive line that included Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf for a St. Louis team that became known as the “Cardiac Cardinals."
Dobler also was known for his dirty play and even titled his autobiography “They Call Me Dirty” after 10 years of eye gouging, leg whipping and finger biting in the trenches of the 1970s NFL. Dobler also embraced his troublemaking persona in a 1987 Miller Lite commercial by riling up by getting them to argue the beer's “Tastes great/Less filling” tag line.
“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent. On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s. Away from it, he brought authentic joy and caring to everyone who had the privilege of being his friend and that is what I will remember most.”
Dobler earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1975-77 while playing under Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell. The 1975 offensive set what was then an NFL record by allowing eight sacks. He played for the Cardinals from 1972-77 before moving on to play two seasons each with New Orleans and Buffalo.
Dobler was a fifth-round pick out of Wyoming in the 1972 NFL draft. He is survived by six children and 12 grandchildren.
Derek Carr hits open market after release from Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. | Quarterback Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the club evaluates its future at the position.
The move was expected after Carr was benched with two games remaining this season because the Raiders would have owed him $40.4 million in guaranteed money over the next two years if he remained on the roster beyond Tuesday. By releasing Carr, the Raiders' salary dead cap hit will be $5.6 million next season.
“We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler said in a statement. “Derek has done great things in this league and we’re thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire.”
Carr’s agent, Tim Younger, posted on Twitter that they wish the Raiders “the best of luck.”
“This is the tough part of this business," Younger wrote. "That’s the point; it’s just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That’s who he is. Onward and upward.”
Las Vegas tried to work out a trade with the New Orleans Saints, and Carr visited the team last week. He exercised his no-trade clause and turned down the deal Sunday because Carr didn't want to take a pay reduction, a person with knowledge of the situation said at the time. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly.
Now Carr, who turns 32 on March 28, will see what he's worth on the open market, and there is little doubt there will be interest in the nine-year veteran given how many teams need to upgrade at quarterback.
Carr might still be able to work out a deal with the Saints, but New Orleans is nearly $60 million over the salary cap, according to overthecap.com. The Saints would need Carr to restructure his contract, but he already turned down that option last weekend.
Other teams Carr could consider include the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Washington Commanders. Another team also could jump into the mix.
Over nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr became the team's career leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdown passes (217).
The knock on Carr was that he led the Raiders to just two playoff appearances and still is looking for his first postseason victory. How much of that was on Carr and how much on the Raiders is debatable, but Carr will have the opportunity to show elsewhere he wasn’t the problem.
He indicated the week of the Pro Bowl that free agency was his preference over a trade, saying Peyton Manning was encouraging during a discussion they had. The Colts released Manning in 2012 and he went on to win a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos after the 2015 season.
“I’m just looking for teams that have made that decision consistently that they’ll do whatever it takes to put a winning program out there,” Carr said Feb. 2. “So for me, that’s just to win, win a championship. That’s at the forefront of the mind. It’s not money.”
As for the Raiders, Ziegler and McDaniels will have to determine the best path forward at quarterback.
They could try to land a veteran such as Aaron Rodgers or Jimmy Garoppolo.
A trade for Rodgers would reunite him with wide receiver Davante Adams and create buzz around the organization, but the Packers likely would demand a lot in return. Sending draft picks and/or players to Green Bay could make it difficult for Raiders management to build around Rodgers and improve on their 6-11 record.
The San Francisco 49ers have let it be known Garoppolo won’t be back, and he was in the New England Patriots’ organization when Ziegler and McDaniels were there. His injury history would be a concern, but Garoppolo is 40-17 in his career with a Super Bowl appearance.
Signing a veteran would show the Raiders are trying to win big now, and with a group of targets that includes Adams, Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller, Las Vegas could be an attractive destination for a veteran. The Raiders also hope to bring back Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL with 1,653 yards rushing.
Las Vegas could also try to draft its quarterback of the future, and with the No. 7 overall pick, the Raiders might be able to land one of three QBs projected to go in the top 10. The Raiders could even try to move up in the draft to try to secure Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Cards extend operations president John Mozeliak through 2025
ST. LOUIS | John Mozeliak's contract as the St. Louis Cardinals' president of baseball operations was extended through the 2025 season, the team announced Tuesday.
Mozeliak, 54, is the longest tenured head of baseball operations in the National League. Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. had said last month that he was pleased with Mozeliak and wanted to retain him.
The Cardinals won the NL Central last year and matched a franchise record with their 15th consecutive winning season.
Mozeliak has been in the organization since 1995 and has overseen baseball operations since 2007, first as general manager and in his current capacity since 2017. His contract had been set to run through the 2023 season,
