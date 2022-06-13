State Department officials meet with Griner's WNBA team
WASHINGTON | State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner's WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star's monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration's efforts to secure her release.
The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended.
The administration has previously said that its working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.
Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.
Rapinoe, Morgan back for US for World Cup qualifiers
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have been included on the U.S. roster for next month's CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine four of the region's teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Rapinoe and Morgan have not been named to a U.S. roster since last October as coach Vlatko Andonovski looked at younger players in the run-up to qualifying. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion.
“So excited to be back with my gals!” Alex Morgan tweeted following Monday's announcement.
Twenty-three players were named to the qualifying roster, and three others — Sam Coffey, Carson Pickett and Jaelin Howell — were added to the training camp in advance of a pair of friendlies later this month against Colombia.
Several players were left off the squad because of injuries, including Sam Mewis (knee), Abby Dahlkemper (ribs) and Lynn Williams (hip). Catarina Macario tore her ACL recently while playing with her club team, Lyon, and is out for at least six months. Crystal Dunn recently gave birth.
Tobin Heath was also left off the roster, as was Christen Press, who was injured last weekend while playing for Angel City.
“Since we were last together in April, we’ve been evaluating a lot of games and hours of video and have had extensive conversations among the coaching staff to arrive at this 26-player roster for the Colombia games and the final 23 for qualifying,” Andonovski said in a statement. “As usual, the players don’t make these decisions easy, but we feel this is a roster that can accomplish all of our goals over the four weeks we will be together for what we hope will be seven successful games.”
The W Championship is set for July in Monterrey, Mexico, and it will determine the region’s four teams for the 2023 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The winner of the tournament will also earn a berth in the 2024 Olympics.
But first the United States plays a pair of matches against Colombia on June 25 in Colorado and June 28 in Sandy, Utah.
Orioles CEO John Angelos insists team won't leave Baltimore
BALTIMORE | Orioles CEO John Angelos said Monday the team will remain in Baltimore — and that he and his parents have never contemplated otherwise.
Angelos' comments — released by the team — came days after he was sued by his brother Lou Angelos. Lou claimed in last week's lawsuit that John has seized control of the Orioles at his expense, and in defiance of their father Peter's wishes.
“John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles — to manage, to sell or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) — without having to answer to anyone," the lawsuit said.
The suit did not elaborate on how likely it was that the team might actually move, and John Angelos sought to reassure fans in his statement Monday.
“As I have said before, as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore,” he said. “My mother was born and raised in northeast Baltimore, attended city public schools at Eastern High School and has worked with my father their entire lives to help the city, including by restoring the club to local ownership and preventing its relocation. For them, as for me, the Orioles will forever play at Oriole Park, and at no time ever have we contemplated anything different.”
Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years and he turns 93 next month.
Former tennis pro Dokic reveals depression, suicide attempt
MELBOURNE, Australia | Former professional tennis player Jelena Dokic says she nearly attempted suicide recently and has been dealing with depression and anxiety.
Dokic, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist at age 17 in 2000 and reached No. 4 in the WTA rankings, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday: “Constant feelings of sadness and pain are just not going away and my life has been shattered. I blame myself, I don’t think I am worthy of loving and I am scared.”
She said she “almost jumped off my 26th floor balcony and took my own life” in April.
“I pulled myself (off) the edge, don’t even know how I managed to do it. Getting professional help saved my life,” the 39-year-old wrote.
“This is not easy to write but I have always been open, honest and vulnerable with you all and I deeply believe in the power of sharing our stories to help us get through things and to help each other,” she continued. “I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling. Just know that you are not alone.”
In an autobiography released in 2017, Dokic said her father regularly beat and kicked her. He would pull her hair, spit in her face and belittle her with vile insults. Her father also was her coach.
Her post Monday concluded this way: “Don’t be ashamed of what you are feeling. It’s ok to feel this way and you can come back from it. It’s possible, just keep believing. Love you all and here is to fighting and surviving to live and see another day. I will be back stronger than ever.”
