Sam Mewis traded to Kansas City from North Carolina
The Kansas City Current have acquired midfielder Sam Mewis from the North Carolina Courage in exchange for defender Kiki Pickett and a first-round pick in the upcoming National Women's Soccer League draft.
North Carolina also received the discovery rights to Malia Berkely in the deal announced Tuesday.
Mewis was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2019 as well as the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. She was the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Western New York Flash, which was sold and moved to North Carolina in 2017.
Mewis spent the 2020-21 season with Manchester City of the Women's Super League before returning to the Courage.
In all, she played in 58 games with the Courage, scoring 12 goals.
Pickett was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft. She played in 16 games this season and was a nominee for NWSL Rookie of the Year. At Stanford, Pickett won two NCAA championships.
LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M
LSU flew newly hired coach Brian Kelly on a private jet to Baton Rouge, where he was greeted Tuesday by fans, dignitaries and the Golden Band from Tigerland after agreeing to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives.
The hiring of Kelly — who has Notre Dame for the past 12 seasons and eclipsed Knute Rockne for career victories with the storied Fighting Irish — came together on Monday night in yet another blockbuster coaching move in college football.
LSU made it official on Tuesday morning.
Kelly replaces Ed Orgeron, a Louisiana native who won a national title at LSU just two seasons ago with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record. Orgeron has gone 11-11 since and agreed in October to a $17 million buyout that would have him step down at the end of this season.
Orgeron coached his final game last Saturday, when the Tigers upset then-No. 14 Texas A&M to finish the regular season 6-6.
Jaguars' Urban Meyer says he's not a candidate at Notre Dame
Urban Meyer says he will not be Notre Dame's next head coach.
The Jacksonville Jaguars coach flatly squashed any speculation about his immediate future when asked by The Associated Press on Tuesday about the vacancy at Notre Dame created by Brian Kelly's abrupt departure for LSU.
Earlier Tuesday, a person familiar with Meyer's thinking said the 57-year-old coach is fully committed to the Jaguars and has no plans to return to college football. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Meyer had yet to make his plans public.
The NCAA's one-time transfer rule, the burgeoning transfer portal and outside compensation for the use of an athlete's name, image and likeness have altered college football dramatically since Meyer stepped down at Ohio State following the 2018 season.
Meyer shot down speculation about leaving the NFL for Southern California after the Trojans fired coach Clay Helton in September, and his name was immediately linked to Notre Dame on Monday after Kelly bolted for LSU. Meyer spent five years (1996-2000) as receivers coach in South Bend, Indiana, and even called the Fighting Irish a "dream job" while he was at Florida in 2008.
Tigers, Báez agree to $140 million, 6-year deal
Javier Báez is taking his high motor to Motor City.
Báez has agreed to a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.
Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets this season. The move likely puts Báez back at shortstop after he finished the year at second base while playing alongside good friend Francisco Lindor in New York.
Báez and Detroit reached an agreement right before what likely will be Major League Baseball's first work stoppage since 1995. The five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday, and owners are expected to lock out the players if the sides can't reach a new labor deal in time.
Detroit had been looking for a shortstop since it went 77-85 this season, finishing third in the AL Central behind Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.