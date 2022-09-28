Longtime Royals catcher, manager John Wathan to retire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Longtime big league catcher and manager John Wathan announced Wednesday that he will retire after this season, ending a career in professional baseball that included 47 of 51 years spent with the Kansas City Royals.
Nicknamed "Duke," Wathan was a first-round pick of the Royals in 1971 and eventually spent 10 seasons behind the plate for them. That included his memorable 1980 season in which he hit .305 and helped Kansas City win the AL pennant, and their 1985 season, when he helped the club win its first World Series title in his final year before retiring as a player.
Wathan went into coaching and managed the Royals from 1987 into the 1991 season before spending part of the 1992 season managing the Angels. He also did some broadcasting work for Kansas City before returning to the Royals in a player development role, eventually helping the club win two more AL pennants and the 2015 World Series.
"I'm very fortunate to have worked with the Royals, the classiest organization in baseball, and with so many great people throughout the years," Wathan said. "I'm grateful for the tremendous support from all the great Royals fans throughout the years, and my wife Nancy and I are proud to have made Kansas City our home and be part of this community.
"This was my dream as a kid," Wathan added, "and I have had a full and blessed life to join this organization at 21 and work here until almost turning 73."
Wathan's son, Derek, spent a decade playing minor league baseball. His other son, Dusty, played briefly for the Royals and is now the third-base coach of the Phillies. His daughter, Dina, also works for the Royals.
"Not many people walking this earth have done so many things for one organization," Royals manager J.J. Picollo said. "I want to thank Duke for his complete honesty, regardless of the situation, and how he represents the game of baseball."
Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can't play vs. Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. | If Mac Jones can't play Sunday for the Patriots visit to Green Bay, veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will start in his place.
But Bill Belichick is still leaving open the possibility that his second-year quarterback will be ready to go.
That's about as much as the Patriots coach was wiling to share about the status of the left leg injury that's left Jones in danger of missing the first start of his career.
"Definitely getting better," Belichick said of Jones. "Made a lot of progress here in the last 48 hours. So keep plugging away and taking it day by day and see how it goes."
Jones was not present during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday. Belichick also declined to confirm whether Jones' injury was a high ankle sprain,
"What do I look like, a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Like, I don't know. Talk to the medical experts," he said.
What have those experts conveyed?
"Day by day," Belichick said "They'll evaluate him. What difference does it make to me? You think I'm going to read the MRI? That's not my job."
If the job of running the Patriots offense does fall to Hoyer, though, Belichick said his confidence in the 36-year-old's ability to lead the offense is high.
Hoyer has made starts for seven NFL teams during his 14-year career, but has lost his past 11 and amassed a record of just 16-23. The 2020 start he made for New England in its loss at Kansas City was his lone start with the Patriots. He stepped in that day for Cam Newton, who was out with COVID-19.
"He knows it better than anybody from an overall experience standpoint," Belichick said. "This year is this year. But Brian's had a lot of experience. Been in a lot of different systems. Seen a lot of football. Taken a lot of snaps for us in various capacities. Played well in the preseason. If we need him to go, he'll be ready to go."
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said they'll do what's necessary to prepare to face either Jones or Hoyer. His brother, Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, was on the staff in Cleveland in 2014 when Hoyer started 13 games this season.
Matt LaFleur said he recalls watching clips of Hoyer from that season and "you thought he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league."
"You've just got to do the best job you can. It doesn't matter," he said. "Brian Hoyer is a guy I've got a lot of respect for. ... He's been doing it for a really long time, and he's going to know their system inside and out. That always presents some challenges in terms of when you have a veteran before a more inexperienced player, although I don't want to take anything away from Mac. Mac's been unbelievable honestly, having a Pro Bowl year and doing some great things this year as well.
"Whoever's out there, you've just got to adjust and adapt."
Belichick said he isn't concerned about Jones' potential absence having an emotional impact on the locker room.
"Brian will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go. I think we all know that," he said. "So I don't really worry about that."
Browns' Garrett rests from crash, status vs Falcons unclear
BEREA, Ohio | For the first time, the Cleveland Browns didn't mind that Myles Garrett wasn't with them on the field.
The All-Pro defensive end stayed home to rest and recover Wednesday from injuries suffered in a single-car crash as his status for the Browns' game on Sunday at Atlanta remains in doubt.
Garrett was not at the team's facility two days after one of the NFL's top players flipped his Porsche when he veered off a rural road near his home following practice. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck.
"Very, very grateful that he's OK," said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who has spoken to Garrett.
After rolling his car, Garrett was hospitalized for several hours. Bodycam footage from the Medina County Sheriff's Office showed him looking dazed while being treated by medical personnel as he sat on the ground near his badly damaged and overturned vehicle.
The team said Garrett cleared concussion protocol.
Stefanski expects Garrett to return Thursday and didn't rule out the possibility of him practicing. As for Sunday's game, Stefanski said Garrett will be evaluated by team doctors who will consider his physical and emotional states before clearing him.
"You take everything into account," Stefanski said. "But I think like we do with anything, it's case-by-case basis and really I've spoken to him but get to have him in the building tomorrow and talk more in-depth."
Several of Garrett's teammates expressed gratitude and relief that he wasn't more seriously hurt in the crash, which also injured an unidentified female passenger.
They saw photos of Garrett's mangled car and were stunned he was able to escape with relative good health.
"In the grand scheme of life the best thing is that's he's OK," said quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has also been in touch with Garrett. "When I texted him, I was like, 'Man, I'm just glad you're all right.'"
Falcons coach Arthur Smith was equally relieved Garrett will be able to come back.
"It just brings you back to what's important in life," Smith said. "I don't know Myles personally. I have a lot of respect for him. But when you see that around the league, obviously it happens every day in every major city, it does hit home when you see it.
"I'm glad he and his passenger were able to just walk away. That's real life."
While the crash remains under investigation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said alcohol and drugs are not suspected.
The Browns detailed some of Garrett's injuries in a statement on Tuesday night, but didn't specify their extent.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Garrett has a history of playing through minor injuries and ailments, and safety John Johnson III said he wouldn't be surprised to see him play this week. However, Johnson hopes that's not the case.
"I know he probably wants to (play)," Johnson said. "But if you asked me, I think he just personally should just sit it out. But I have no idea. Just knowing him, he probably wants to play, I wouldn't be surprised at all if he did, but that's a tricky situation.
"I think he should just take it easy, man."
It's not known how fast Garrett was driving before the crash. Last year, he was cited in Medina Municipal Court on consecutive days for speeding. He pleaded guilty to going 120 mph in one case and 99 mph in another. He paid $554 in fines for the violations, which both took place in a 70 mph zone.
While certainly a cautionary tale, Johnson said Garrett's crash isn't necessarily a reminder for players to be cautious.
"You should always say that, always be careful," he said. "You can't let an accident like this happen and all of a sudden flip a switch."
Cleveland's defense is dealing with several other injuries beyond Garrett's.
The Browns were missing five defensive starters as they began preparing for the Falcons (1-2), who are coming off a win over Seattle.
Along with Garrett, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin), cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) sat out.
Also, the Browns are without starting linebacker and captain Anthony Walker Jr., who suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in last week's win over Pittsburgh.
"That's kind of the nature of the NFL," Stefanski said. "If you look around the league, everybody's dealing with injuries in some form or fashion. So it's nothing new."
Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. | Zach Wilson was back under center for the New York Jets, taking snaps and preparing to start for the first time this season.
"It's the happiest I've been in a month," the second-year quarterback said with a big smile Wednesday.
Coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson will make his season debut at Pittsburgh on Sunday "if all goes well this week" at practice, six weeks after having knee surgery.
"Absolutely, yeah," Saleh said.
Wilson had been ramping up workouts in recent weeks, but Saleh said Monday the Jets were waiting for the quarterback's doctors to clear him before making a decision about this week. Wilson was able to fully practice Wednesday as New York prepares for its game at Pittsburgh.
"I'm 100%," Wilson said. "I'm ready to go."
Wilson said he won't play with a brace or sleeve on his right knee, and insists he won't be thinking about it while he's out on the field. He also doesn't anticipate changing how he plays despite being injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12 because he was perhaps a bit too aggressive while trying to gain extra yards on a run.
"I'm full go and I'm going to be playing ball how I can," Wilson said. "If somebody comes up, make somebody miss. Get out on the edge, extend plays when I need to."
Wilson joked that he had the team's strength coach chase him around the field during practice to try to simulate the pocket breaking down and trying to avoid a pass rush.
"It's really just exciting for him to get back on the football field — it's been six weeks," Saleh said. "There's a lot of different things that have to go around in terms of making sure that we run an efficient offense. From us as coaches to the O-line to receivers running routes — everyone's involved."
Joe Flacco started the first three games of the season, during which the Jets went 1-2 — including a stunning victory at Cleveland two weeks ago when they rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final 1:55.
But New York has struggled with consistency on offense and has held a lead for just 22 seconds — the final moments of the win against the Browns.
"It is exciting to get him back out there, but at the same time, it's not all about Zach," Saleh said. "It's making sure that we're executing on all cylinders, as we should every week."
Wilson suffered a bone bruise in the preseason opener against Philadelphia on Aug. 12 and needed arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He was initially expected to miss two to four weeks, but the Jets insisted they wouldn't rush Wilson back to the field.
"It's frustrating, but I think everyone kind of deals with injuries," Wilson said. "It's kind of how you handle it, how you get back and how you prepare yourself to come back and still play well with missing some time."
Saleh insisted there wasn't any added concern about bringing Wilson back while the Jets deal with questions on the offensive line. Starting left tackle George Fant was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, joining Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton on the sideline.
"His knee, it's 100%," Saleh said of Wilson. "As far as the tackles go, we've got all the faith in the world in the guys we do have."
The 23-year-old Wilson is the focal point of a franchise looking to end an 11-year playoff drought — the NFL's longest active skid.
After a rookie season that was marked by early struggles, a sprained PCL that sidelined him four games and a solid finish when he returned, Wilson is being counted on to take a leap in his progress.
He appeared more confident and accurate in training camp, especially in the two weeks before he was injured.
Saleh previously acknowledged the injury this summer was a setback for Wilson because he was missing valuable practice time and snaps in preseason games.
But the coach also said Wilson was taking mental reps throughout and wouldn't need a ramp-up period before playing.
The Jets didn't put Wilson on injured reserve so he could practice with the team while he worked his way back from the injury. He participated in 7-on-7 drills last week after practice with practice squad players and backups.
"The practice aspect was very important," Saleh said. "We kept him engaged, he was fully involved in all the walkthroughs and the meetings, and was still able to get the extra work in, with regards to throwing and putting strain on the knee.
"So, he's very comfortable, he's in a great mental state and everyone's very comfortable with where he's at physically. And he's ready to roll."
