Nolan Arenado drives in four, Miles Mikolas solid as Cardinals beat skidding Marlins
ST. LOUIS | Nolan Arenado drove in four runs, Miles Mikolas threw six solid innings on two days’ rest, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Miami 6-4 on Monday night, extending the Marlins’ skid to four games.
Mikolas (6-5) gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. He threw three perfect innings Friday night against Washington in a game that was halted by rain.
Dylan Carlson drove in the other two runs and scored three for the underachieving Cardinals, who have won six of eight but remain last in the NL Central, tied with Pittsburgh. Before the game, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said change was coming to St. Louis, suggesting the team may trade veterans for prospects ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.
Pinch-hitter Nolan Gorman doubled with two outs in the sixth against reliever Dylan Floro (3-5). Carlson broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI single, and Arenado followed with a two-run double. Arenado is batting .340 (17-for-50) with 14 RBIs in his last 14 games.
Jordan Hicks allowed three hits in the ninth but escaped for his eighth save, helped by a double play. He got Jesús Sánchez to ground out with two runners on to end it.
Veteran reliever Ryan Tepera allowed a run in the seventh in his first appearance for St. Louis. He was pulled with the bases loaded and two outs for Giovanny Gallegos, who got Bryan De La Cruz to ground out. Gallegos stayed in and pitched a scoreless eighth.
Sánchez homered in the sixth off Mikolas to make it 3-3. De La Cruz homered in the first for the Marlins.
Arenado had an RBI single in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Miami’s Luis Arraez went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the fifth as his major league-leading batting average dropped to .378.
ROSTER MOVES
The Cardinals signed the 35-year-old Tepera, an 11-year veteran who entered with a 19-20 record and a 3.59 ERA in 371 games. He was released by the Los Angeles Angels in May and by Texas on Friday. St. Louis designated LHP Génesis Cabrera for assignment.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement) may be activated as early as Tuesday.
Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain) could be activated as early as Tuesday. … RHP Adam Wainwright (right shoulder irritation) and RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain) were each scheduled to throw off a mound Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Cardinals LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.23 ERA), who exited his last start on July 7 with hamstring tightness in the fifth inning, is set to start Tuesday. The Marlins had not announced a starter.
Vierling’s two-run double lifts Tigers to victory, Royals’ ninth loss in 11 games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Matt Vierling capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run double that lifted the Detroit Tigers over Kansas City on Monday night and sent the Royals to their ninth loss in 11 games.
Taylor Clarke (1-4) gave up Akil Baddoo’s leadoff double, hit Riley Greene with a pitch with two outs and walked Spencer Torkelson.
José Cuas relieved and walked Kerry Carpenter on four pitches, forcing in a run and ending Detroit’s 20-inning scoreless streak. Vierling sliced a sinker to the opposite field in right.
Brendan White (2-2) entered with two on and one out in the seventh and retired pinch-hitter Matt Duffy on a flyout and struck out Nicky Lopez.
Alex Lange struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.
Kansas City dropped to 27-68, last in the AL Central.
MJ Melendez, Freddy Fermin and Nick Pratto had consecutive singles in the fourth, the latter two driving in runs. Kansas City had six hits.
Royals starter Jordan Lyles allowed three hits in six shutout innings. Detroit’s Matt Manning gave up two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Baddoo, in a 3-for-37 slide, had the game’s only extra-base hit with a leadoff double in the eighth.
TRAINER’S ROOM
RHP Zack Greinke, placed on the 15-day om IL July 5 with right shoulder tendinitis, threw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to return to the mound against the Tigers. “Everything was good yesterday,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “We’re on track for him to make a start Thursday.”
UP NEXT
Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (0-0, 0.00) makes his third start of the season Tuesday, opposing Royals LHP Daniel Lynch (2-4, 4.18).
Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon trophy keeps him at No. 1. Marketa Vondrousova’s lifts her to No. 10
WIMBLEDON, England | Carlos Alcaraz held onto No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday by virtue of his victory over No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, and Marketa Vondrousova’s first Grand Slam title pushed her all the way up to a career-high No. 10 on the WTA list.
Vondrousova jumped 32 places from No. 42 thanks to her 6-4, 6-4 win against Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final at the All England Club. Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, was the lowest-ranked and first unseeded women’s champion at the grass-court major.
Alcaraz’s 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat of Djokovic on Sunday marked the third time in the past four major tournaments that the men’s title match determined who would be at No. 1.
At last September’s U.S. Open, Alcaraz became the first teenager to lead the ATP by beating Casper Ruud in the final. At January’s Australian Open, it was Djokovic — who has spent more weeks atop the rankings than anyone in tennis history — who assured himself of being at No. 1 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Alcaraz, a Spaniard who turned 20 in May, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, have been trading the highest spot this season. Alcaraz now enters his 29th week there.
“He’s proven that he’s the best player in the world, no doubt,” said Djokovic, who had won four consecutive titles at Wimbledon and was seeking a 24th Grand Slam trophy overall.
Iga Swiatek could have relinquished her 15-month hold on the WTA’s No. 1 ranking to No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon but remained there Monday.
Swiatek lost in the quarterfinals; Sabalenka lost in the semifinals.
The top seven slots in the women’s rankings stayed the same Monday, with 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina remaining at No. 3, followed by Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Jabeur and Coco Gauff.
Elina Svitolina, who made it all the way to the semifinals just three months after returning to the tour from maternity leave, rose 49 places from No. 76 to No. 27.
The big mover in the men’s rankings was Chris Eubanks, a 27-year-old from Atlanta who played college tennis at Georgia Tech. His run at the All England Club allowed Eubanks to go from a career-high No. 43 to a new personal best of No. 31.
Making his Wimbledon debut, Eubanks eliminated No. 5 seed Tsitsipas and No. 12 seed Cam Norrie on the way to his first major quarterfinal before losing to No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.
There were no changes among the first 13 ATP ranking spots.
Trial begins for former New Mexico athletics director on embezzlement charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Jury selection began Monday in the trial of former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs on embezzlement charges.
Krebs left the university in 2017 amid questions over spending and was later indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges that stemmed from allegations that he used public money for a lavish golf trip that he said was meant to strengthen relationships with donors.
Prosecutors just weeks ago dismissed other criminal charges that were part of the 2019 indictment, saying they planned to proceed with just two counts related to embezzlement.
Krebs’ attorney, Paul Kennedy, had said previously that he was confident his client would be vindicated at trial.
State District Judge Cindy Leos set aside four days for the trial. Witnesses include Krebs’ former assistant, others who worked with the athletics department and donors who traveled to Scotland.
Krebs, 66, was accused of using university and Lobo Club funds to help pay for a trip to Scotland that included himself and family members, several prospective donors, and former UNM men’s basketball coach Craig Neal. The Lobo Club is a nonprofit fundraising organization that helps student athletes.
At the time he announced his retirement in 2017, Krebs was the longest-tenured athletic director in Mountain West Conference history. He was hired by UNM in 2006.
Prosecutors allege that the athletics department paid about $24,500 for golf tours for three people not affiliated with the university or the UNM Association. They also claim that Krebs used $13,625 in university funds to reimburse the Lobo Club for a golf tour package after Lobo Club funds were used to pay a deposit to a travel company.
The dismissed charges involve Krebs allegedly using school funds to pay his own expenses for the Scotland trip and attempts to conceal evidence related to a $25,000 donation he allegedly made anonymously to the UNM Foundation in 2017 to cover the university’s losses from the Scotland trip.
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event
CINCINNATI | Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologized for an antisemitic comment made at an event to honor former Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul, who was Jewish, and others.
Bench made the remark at an event attended by Paul’s daughter, Jennie Paul, on Saturday. Paul, who died in 1998, and former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo were being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.
Pete Rose recalled signing a deal worth “400 bucks a month” in his first contract negotiation with Gabe Paul.
Jennie Paul joked that it was “cheap.”
“He was Jewish,” Bench responded, drawing laughs from the audience.
“I recognize my comment was insensitive. I apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves,” Bench said in a statement released Sunday. “Gabe Paul earned his place in the Reds Hall of Fame, same as the others who stood on that stage, I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark instead of solely on Gabe’s achievement.”
Jennie Paul told reporters she didn’t hear Bench’s comment. “Johnny came up and said, ‘Were you offended?’ and I said, ‘For what?’” she said. “I didn’t even hear him say that. I suppose if I would’ve heard him say that, I would’ve said something, but I didn’t even hear him say that.”
Gabe Paul was the Reds’ GM from 1951 to 1960 and was responsible for the franchise’s acquisition of players that included Rose and Hall of Famers Frank Robinson and Tony Perez. Under his leadership, Cincinnati began to sign Black and Latin American players, with Nino Escalera and Chuck Harmon making their debuts with the team in 1954.
Bench was a two-time NL MVP, the 1976 World Series MVP, the 1968 NL Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glove winner for the Cincinnati Reds while playing from 1967-83.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.