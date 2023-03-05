Texas Tech suspends Adams over racially insensitive comment
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech suspended coach Mark Adams on Sunday over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said he was made aware of the incident Friday and issued a written reprimand before deciding to suspend Adams to investigate further.
The incident occurred in a meeting between Adams and a player, who wasn’t identified, the school said in a news release.
“Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” the statement said. “Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.”
The school didn’t immediately say who would fill in for Adams as coach for the Big 12 Tournament. Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) is the ninth seed and plays West Virginia on Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
The 66-year-old Adams is in in his second season. He replaced Chris Beard, who left to coach Texas, his alma mater. But Beard was fired this season by the Longhorns after he was charged in a felony domestic violence case; prosecutors later dropped the charge.
The Red Raiders made the Sweet 16 in Adams’ first season but started 0-8 in the Big 12 this season. The team’s hopes for a fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament are slim.
Three years ago, Pat Chambers resigned at Penn State after one of his former players revealed the coach said he wanted to “loosen the noose that’s around your neck” when talking to the player about helping him reduce stress. Chambers was hired to coach Florida Gulf Coast this season.
During the 2020-21 season, Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized for telling his team after a loss to “stay on the plantation” as a way to reminding them to stick together. The school didn’t reveal any disciplinary action against McDermott.
St. Louis City tops Charlotte, extends historic start
ST. LOUIS | Eduard Lowen scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time and St. Louis City became the fourth expansion team to win its first two matches with a 3-1 victory over Charlotte on Saturday night.
Playing its first home game, St. Louis joined the Chicago Fire (1998), the Seattle Sounders (2009) and Los Angeles FC (2018) as the only MLS teams to win their first two matches. Seattle is the only team to win its first three,
Eleven of the last 21 expansion teams won their home opener and St. Louis became the first since Miami in 2020.
St. Louis was coming off a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Austin, joining the 1996 Tampa Bay Mutiny as the only teams to rally for victories in inaugural matches.
Enzo Copetti gave Charlotte (0-2-0) the lead in the 25th minute. An own-goal by Charlotte’s Bill Tuiloma knotted the score in the 41st minute. João Klauss capped the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 71st.
St. Louis outshot Charlotte 11-6 with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal. Charlotte had lost its previous three matches by shutouts dating to last season.
Roman Burki saved two shots for St. Louis. Pablo Sisniega had three saves for Charlotte.
Up next for Saint Louis is a matchup Saturday with the Portland Timbers on the road. Charlotte visits the LA Galaxy on Saturday.
Georgia’s Carter will try to protect draft status at pro day
ATLANTA | Jalen Carter’s next step in his attempts to preserve his status as a top prospect in next month’s NFL draft will be Georgia’s pro day on March 15, where he is expected to participate in workouts in front of coaches and general managers.
Carter, a defensive tackle who played a big role in the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships, has been widely projected as one of the top picks in the April 27 NFL draft. His draft outlook was potentially clouded by misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving in relation to the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a Georgia recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.
Police allege in an arrest warrant that Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy at the time of the crash. Willock was a passenger in the SUV LeCroy was driving.
Police determined LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph (167 kph) shortly before the crash. The arrest warrant says LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.
The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.
Carter tweeted a statement on Wednesday, saying he expects to be “fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”
He is scheduled for arraignment in municipal court in Athens on April 18 after posting a $4,000 bond on the charges late Wednesday night. He then returned to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis for interviews with teams and measurements.
As he planned even before the legal problems, Carter only observed workouts at the combine.
Carter is not the only Georgia player facing charges of racing on public roads. Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, the team’s second-leading tackler in 2022, was arrested on Feb. 22 on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. Dumas-Johnson is scheduled for arraignment on April 17.
Also, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas on Jan. 29 and charged with public intoxication.
“It was a mistake,” Bennett said Friday at the combine. “Everybody’s aware of it, I know why they can’t happen. I talked to my the coaches about it, I apologized to my family because that’s who I felt worse about. I felt like I let them down.”
Bennett described the recent legal problems by Georgia players as “individual mistakes.”
“They’re responsible for them, it’s not the culture,” Bennett said.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN on Friday also said the arrests do not reflect a culture problem at Georgia.
“Absolutely not. I would say we’re far from it,” Smart said. “When you talk to people outside our program that come into it, they talk about what a great culture we do have — and we do an incredible job. Because I’ve got a lot of outside entities that come into our program and pour into these young men.
“Do we have perfect young men and women and players? Not necessarily. But I promise you this, that’s the intent: for us to grow these guys and get them better. And I feel really good about the culture within our program.”
Smart said University of Georgia campus police and Athens-Clarke County Police had officers talk to Georgia players last summer about the dangers of street racing.
UCLA’sChip Kelly
signs 2-year extension through 2027 season
LOS ANGELES | Coach Chip Kelly has signed a two-year extension with UCLA that keeps him under contract through 2027, the school said Friday.
The Bruins were 8-4 last year and finished 21st in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, the first time since 2014 that they had been ranked at the end of the season.
“I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff,” athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence.”
Kelly is 27-29 through five seasons in Westwood, but is 16-8 the past two years. He took over after Jim Mora Jr. was fired in 2017 and had a roster predominantly filled with underclassmen his first two seasons.
The Bruins were 3-9 in Kelly’s first year in 2018 and 4-8 the following season. During the shortened 2020 season, a turnaround began with a 3-4 mark.
Kelly — who is 72-36 as a college coach — signed a four-year contract last year.
UCLA will go into its final season in the Pac-12 with plenty of questions. The Bruins were fifth in the nation in total offense, but quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has graduated and running back Zach Charbonnet left early for the NFL draft.
Kelly will also have his third defensive coordinator in as many seasons after hiring D’Anton Lynn.
Julia Martinez triple-double takes Saint Louis women to first NCAA
WILMINGTON, Del. | Julia Martinez had a triple-double, Kyla McMakin scored 25 points and Saint Louis earned its first NCAA Tournament berth with a 91-85 win over defending champion Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 championship game on Sunday.
McMakin, on an assist from Martinez, hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:02 left in overtime, starting a 12-0 run she capped with two free throws at 12.7 seconds for an 89-79 lead.
Top-seeded UMass got back to back 3-pointers by Sydney Taylor and Sam Breen in the closing seconds after missing 10-straight shots following Taylor’s buzzer-beating 3 at the end of regulation.
Fittingly Martinez, who had 17 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and a block for the second triple-double in school history, closed it out with the final two free throws. The tournament MVP had only one turnover in 44 minutes.
Saint Louis coach Rebecca Tillett joined Iowa Lisa Bluder as the only coaches in the women’s game to go to back-to-back NCAA tourneys with different teams. Tillett was at Longwood in the Southern Conference last season while Bluder did it with Drake (2000) and the Hawkeyes (2001).
“This group, resilient, tough, strong,” Tillett said. “I talked about them, they’re just so positive at their baseline. That allowed us throughout the nonconference to expand what we were learning. And every day they come back and let’s learn again, let’s learn again.”
Saint Louis was 3-12 before the New Year and entered February with a 7-16 record.
Kennedy Calhoun and Peyton Kennedy both had 15 points for Saint Louis (17-17), which has won six straight and 10 of 11, including a 77-75 win over UMass 11 days earlier. Brooke Flowers, a St. Louis native who came back for a fifth season, added 13 points. The Billikens made 10 of 12 free throws in OT.
On the go-ahead basket, Martinez stole the ball after UMass rebounded a Billiken miss, then rebounded a miss and fed McMakin on the left wing for the 3. McMakin became the Saint Louis single-season scoring leader (589 points) earlier in the game after coming from Longwood with Tillett.
Taylor had 18 points and Breen, the two-time A-10 Player of the Year, had 17 with 11 rebounds for the Minutewomen (26-6), who were the top seed for the first time. Angelique Ngalakulondi added 15 points, Ber’Nyah Mayo 14 and Destiny Philoxy 12.
There were eight ties in the first half, including 19-19 after one quarter and 37-37 at the break after Mckennah White hit a layup at the buzzer.
There were four more ties in the third quarter but Saint Louis made 3 of 5 3-pointers and took a 59-56 lead.
—From AP reports
