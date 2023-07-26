WNBA’s Riquna Williams out of Aces activities after domestic violence arrest
LAS VEGAS | Riquna Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities identified as her wife.
A judge on Wednesday allowed Williams, 33, to be freed from jail without bail less than a day after her arrest, but said she can have no contact with her alleged victim and must comply with alcohol monitoring pending another court appearance Aug. 2.
The Aces issued a statement acknowledging Williams’ arrest and saying that she is “precluded from participating in team activities.” The Aces were traveling Wednesday and are scheduled to play in Dallas on Sunday.
“We condemn domestic violence of any kind,” the team said. “Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation.”
The league issued a statement saying it was gathering more information.Williams faces five felony charges including multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with the threat or use of physical force and assault with use of a weapon, according to court records. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.
The shooting guard and on-court role-player nicknamed “Bay Bay” averaged 6.7 points last season but has not played during the current season due to a back injury.
She stood silently in shackles behind security glass during her initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court.
Her public defender, Ryan Bashor, told the judge that Williams has lived in Nevada for five years and “there should be no issue with a no-contact order” since the person Williams is accused of attacking “is in the process or has already relocated” out of the house.
According to a police report, officers responded about noon Tuesday to a call at a home in the upscale Southern Highlands enclave south of the Las Vegas Strip.
Williams and her wife told officers they argued about breaking up after about four years together. They married last September. The wife’s name was blacked out from the report.
Williams was accused of using her hands around her partner’s neck to choke her and of wielding a “heavy candle in one hand and (a) heavy metal stand in the other” as weapons to prevent the woman from leaving a bedroom.
Officers documented injuries including a scratch on the woman’s throat, a bruised left eyebrow and a scratch on her right thumb. The report did not say she was hospitalized.
Williams was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a gym. Police said she was taken to a hospital after complaining she was the victim in the case and had “a busted lip and two black eyes.” Doctors did not find those injuries, police said.
Prosecutor Glen O’Brien cited what he called “violence and damage to the victim” and Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe noted the charges stemmed from acts that police said “occurred over an extended period of time.”
Williams faced league discipline in 2019 — a 10-game suspension without pay, or about one-third of the season — after an arrest on domestic-battery charges. She was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time.
Among other factors, the league said it took into account the nature and seriousness of the allegations, including involvement of a gun.
Bashor and Saxe said Wednesday that Williams had no criminal convictions.
Williams played for the University of Miami before she was drafted in 2012 by the Tulsa Shock. She also has played professionally overseas.
Chargers, QB Justin Herbert agree to 5-year extension worth $262.5 million, AP source says
Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.
Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert is getting $218.7 million guaranteed, according to a person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Chargers didn’t release the financial details.
The Chargers are set to have their first training camp practice on Wednesday.
Panthers name No. 1 pick Bryce Young team’s Week 1 starting QB vs. Falcons
SPARTANBURG, S.C. | Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich wasted no time naming rookie Bryce Young the team’s starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Reich said Wednesday, “Yes, he’s our QB1.”
The announcement came after the completion of the Young’s first NFL training camp practice at Wofford College, although the news seemed imminent after Young took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton back during organized team activities. He will become the first rookie to start on Week 1 for the Panthers since Cam Newton in 2011. Reich vowed to be patient as Young develops as a quarterback.
Blackhawks owner Wirtz dies at age 70
CHICAGO | Rocky Wirtz, who won three Stanley Cup titles as owner of the Chicago Blackhawks and presided over the team during one of the NHL’s biggest scandals, has died. He was 70. The Blackhawks called Wirtz’s death a “sudden passing.”
No further details were provided. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release that the league was “deeply saddened” by Wirtz’s death. Wirtz took over the team in 2007 and the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
But his tenure as owner was tarnished when an outside law firm found that the organization badly mishandled allegations by a player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach.
49ers QB Purdy cleared for start of training camp following offseason elbow surgery
SANTA CLARA, Calif. | San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason. General manager John Lynch says Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation.
The Niners will ease Purdy back into the flow and won’t have him throw more than two days in a row so he won’t take part in the team’s first practice on Wednesday after throwing the past two days.
—From AP reports
