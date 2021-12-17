Chargers’ TE Parham
in stable condition
after slamming head
INGLEWOOD, Calif. | Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham is expected to be discharged from a hospital Friday after being removed on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City.
The team said in a statement that Parham stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that he had been in contact with Parham’s mom and girlfriend. He was hoping to speak to Parham some time later in the day.
Parham appeared to lose consciousness and was helped off the field on a stretcher early in the first quarter Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital for further tests and imaging.
Parham, in his second year with Los Angeles, got his hands on a 5-yard pass from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but he dropped the ball when the back of his head slammed into the ground. A camera zoomed in on his face showed his eyes closed and his mouth open. A teammate briefly tried to move Parham’s left arm, but it was frozen in a bent position.
EPL managers meeting over COVID concerns as games postponed
LONDON | English Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation, which has already wiped out half of the weekend games and sidelined star players.
Outbreaks at clubs underscore the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads.
Opinions were wide-ranging regarding what steps to take from here. Some managers advocate a break in play, citing fairness. Others say the games should continue.
The league said its board was assessing applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis and “based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.”
Nets bringing back Irving to play in road games
NEW YORK | Kyrie Irving is rejoining the Brooklyn Nets, who need help and will settle for it on a part-time basis.
The Nets decided Friday that Irving would come back to practice and play in road games, even though he remains unable to play at home because he doesn’t meet New York City’s vaccine mandate.
The Nets originally determined that Irving wouldn’t play with them at all until he could play in all games. But worried about the heavy workload on Kevin Durant and short-handed with seven players unavailable because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Nets figured they couldn’t pass up the chance to add the All-Star guard.
—From AP reports
