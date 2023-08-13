Iowa coach Ferentz says the integrity of the game cannot be compromised as betting probe unfolds
IOWA CITY, Iowa | Kirk Ferentz says it’s a deal-breaker if it’s proven some of his Iowa football players made wagers on their own games. The 25th-year Hawkeyes coach said at media day that the integrity of the game must be protected.
Former players Arland Bruce IV and Reggie Bracy and current player Jack Johnson have been charged on suspicion of tampering with records to disguise that they were college athletes and under 21 at the time they placed wagers. Kicker Aaron Blom was charged last week. Bruce, Bracy and Blom are suspected of betting on Iowa football games in which they played.
Déjà Vu: American golfer Lilia Vu captures 2nd major in 2023 at Women’s British Open
WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England | American golfer Lilia Vu has won the Women’s British Open to claim her second major title of 2023. She took any potential drama out of the final round by shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory.
The 25-year-old Californian also won the Chevron Championship in April. She became the first female player to win two majors in the same year since Jin Young Ko in 2019 and the first American woman since Juli Inkster in 1999. Vu began the final round tied for the lead with Charley Hull with 11 players within five shots of them. Vu led by five after 10 holes as all of her rivals faltered at Walton Heath.
ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment
Disney-owned ESPN has licensed its brand for use in a sports betting app, striking a deal in which it will receive $1.5 billion and other considerations from Penn Entertainment. In return, Penn will rebrand its existing sports betting app as ESPN Bet, which ESPN has agreed to promote across its online and broadcast platforms in order to generate “maximum fan awareness” of the app.
The companies said ESPN Bet will also have unspecified “access” to ESPN talent. The hands-off arrangement appears designed to insulate Disney’s family-friendly image from any potential risk that might arise from ESPN’s involvement in sports betting.
Liberty football coach: Death of freshman lineman was not football-related
First-year Liberty University coach Jamey Chadwell says the death of a freshman football player was not football-related. Chadwell says the team learned of the passing of 19-year-old Tajh Boyd of Chesapeake, Virginia, on Saturday.
He declined to give further details about Boyd’s death, saying he wanted to respect the privacy of the player’s family. Chadwell says the team held a service for Boyd on Sunday, and that rain fell following the service. After that, he said, a rainbow appeared over the stadium.
Chris Evert will be honored by the US Tennis Association Foundation
PURCHASE, N.Y. | Chris Evert will receive the Serving Up Dreams Award on the first day of this year’s U.S. Open for her efforts to help the U.S. Tennis Association’s charitable arm.
The USTA Foundation announced Wednesday that Evert will be honored at its gala on Aug. 28. Evert has been the chairperson of the foundation’s board since 2019. She first worked with the foundation in 2016 to set up a scholarship fund in memory of her late father, Jimmy, a tennis coach. Chris Evert won six of her 18 Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.