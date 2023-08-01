Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals
ATLANTA | The Atlanta Braves added veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
The major league-leading Braves sent left-hander Taylor Hearn to Kansas City for the 28-year-old Lopez, who can play shortstop, second base and third.
Hearn was designated for assignment by Texas on July 19. He was traded to Atlanta last week for cash, and he got one out in his only appearance with the Braves on Saturday.
Lopez hit .213 with 13 RBIs in 68 games with Kansas City this season. He is a .248 hitter with five homers and 119 RBIs in 520 career games — all with the Royals.
He was selected by Kansas City in the fifth round of the 2016 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2019.
MLB pays $185 million in settlement of minor leaguers' minimum wage lawsuit
NEW YORK | Major League Baseball has paid its $185 million settlement of a lawsuit by minor leaguers alleging violations of minimum wage laws. Under terms of the settlement agreed to last year, about 24,000 players from 2009-22 were potentially eligible to share the money, with estimated payments to players averaging in the $5,000 to $5,500 range.
MLB said Monday it had transferred the money to JND Legal Administration, which is expected to make the payments by Aug. 14. Minor leaguers unionized last September and agreed this spring to a five-year labor contract that more than doubled player salaries.
Nebraska's Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer wasn't on the 120-man roster when the Cornhuskers opened practice and his return is uncertain. First-year coach Matt Rhule said he suspended Farmer indefinitely. Rhule didn't disclose the reason other than to say it had to do with failure to adhere to team standards.
Farmer was Nebraska's second-leading tackler last year. Rhule also announced that wide receiver Josh Fleeks reported to practice significantly overweight. The Baylor transfer will be held out until he makes weight. Backup defensive lineman Brodie Tagoloa probably is out for the season because of injuries sustained in a car accident.
Dani Alves set to be indicted in sexual assault case in Spain
MADRID | A Spanish judge has decided to indict Dani Alves following an investigation into sexual assault accusations against the Brazilian soccer player. The judge concluded the investigation and found evidence of wrongdoing by Alves. He has been in custody since January on accusations he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30.
Alves will be formally indicted after being informed of the judge's decision on Wednesday. Prosecutors will then specify the charges, and a trial date will be set. The former Barcelona defender has denied wrongdoing and said that sex with the accuser was consensual.
Broncos' Tim Patrick injures left Achilles tendon after missing last year with torn right ACL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | The Denver Broncos braced themselves for a second straight season without their steadiest wide receiver and locker room leader after Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a left Achilles tendon injury Monday — almost a year after tearing his right ACL at training camp.
"It's a tough break for us as a team when you see something like that, a great player, a great leader," cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. "We wish him the best and just go on from there."
With an energized crowd of 3,000 looking on as the Broncos practiced in full pads for the first time, Patrick hit the ground in pain just as he came out of his cut on a short route during a seven-on-seven passing drill. He threw his helmet as teammates including Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson rushed to his side.
The injury happened right in front of head coach Sean Payton, who was watching Patrick make an adjustment from a previous route.
"It's always difficult, especially a guy like that's a leader who's coming off an entire year of rehabilitation," Payton said. "It's difficult for his teammates, for all of us. So, maybe, hopefully we get some good news. But it appears it's his left Achilles."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.