Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the U.S. Classic
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. | Simone Biles spent two years trying to distance herself from those strange days in Tokyo and all the outside noise that came along with it.
She dove into therapy and slowly — very slowly — returned to training even though she wavered on whether she was really up for a third Olympics and all of the pressure and expectations that come with it when you’re considered the greatest of all time.
It wasn’t until mid-spring that she committed to training seriously after talking about it over margaritas with her coaches. It wasn’t until late June that she committed to Saturday night’s U.S. Classic. And it wasn’t until she stepped onto the podium and heard the shrieks of support and the sea of handmade signs that the noise she’d been grappling with for 732 days finally fell silent.
She was back in her safe space. Back in front of a crowd. Back in control. Back to being the Simone Biles — albeit a more mature, married, 26-year-old version — who has spent a decade redefining her sport.
Confidence growing with every rotation, Biles soared to victory in her first meet since the Tokyo Games. Her all-around score of 59.100 was five points better than runner-up Leanne Wong. And made all the more remarkable by the fact she didn’t really pour herself into preparing until after her wedding to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens in late April.
“I feel really good about where I am right now, mentally and physically,” Biles said. “I still think there are some things to work on in my routines, but for the first meet back, I would say it went pretty well. I’m very shocked. Surprised.”
She posted the best score on three of four events, turning what is typically a tune-up meet for the U.S. Championships into a showcase that she remains — when she’s at or near her best — a singular force in her sport.
The only time she seemed out of place at the NOW Arena was when she was introduced. She scrambled from one side of the floor to the other, unsure of where she was supposed to go.
The moment passed. Minutes later she raised her hands and saluted the judges. Then it was the same as it ever was for the most decorated female gymnast in history.
Rocking a black-and-white bedazzled leotard and a silicone wedding band she bought from Amazon to wear while she competes, Biles electrified a packed house that roared with every spin, every flip, and yes, twist.
While she admitted she is still a little nervous while doing the twisting elements in her routines, she certainly looked comfortable during two hours that offered a taste of what could come in the run-up to Paris next summer.
Wearing No. 231 and sporting — at least before she began competing — a necklace bearing “Owens” in tribute to her husband, she seemed equal parts relaxed and energized.
She began on uneven bars, not far from a sign featuring a goat (a symbol for “Greatest of All Time”) that read “Simone Freaking Biles.” She wasn’t perfect, nearly stalling near the end of her routine. She muscled up and stayed on and when she hit her dismount, she cut her eyes off to the side as if to say “sheesh.”
Her score of 14.000 was the third best of the competition and a signal of things to come. She was as solid and steady as ever on balance beam, where she won a bronze in Tokyo after a week of uncertainty, a medal she’s described as one of the sweetest of her career.
While never officially closing the door on Paris, at one point she was convinced her career was over. She’s spent most of the last 24 months preparing for her wedding and planning the rest of her life.
Still, the lure of the gym tugged at her, though she’s taking a more muted approach to her comeback than in 2018 or in the run-up to Tokyo in 2021.
At the moment, she’s letting her gymnastics do most of the talking. And it spoke loud and clear.
She was dynamic on floor exercise, where her tumbling passes have long been showstoppers. While she and her coaches have tweaked her routines a bit to better take advantage of the sport’s updated Code of Points, she still does some of the most challenging gymnastics in the sport typically with seemingly effortless ease.
Biles kept all three of her tumbling passes on the floor inbounds, something that was a problem at times in 2021. Her score of 14.900 included a start value of 6.8, a massive amount of difficulty. No other athlete, many of whom grew up idolizing her, had a start value higher than 5.9.
She finished with a Yurchenko double-pike vault, a roundoff onto the table followed by two back flips with her hands clasped behind her knees. It’s a vault she toyed with in 2021 hoping to pull off in Tokyo.
It never happened. It still might in Paris. She hopped a little bit after landing as the arena exploded, her 15.400 more than a full point better than any of the other 30-plus athletes managed.
The Classic is considered a warm-up of sorts. The U.S. Championships are later this month, with the world championships coming in October and the Olympics less than a year out.
She’s trying not to get too far ahead. Making it a point to enjoy what she called the “little wins.”
“I knew I could come back and hopefully have a shot,” she said. “It’s just about really taking care of my body right now. So that’s what we’re to. It’s working.”
There is plenty of time to refine things. To expand. To build. Biles’ all-around score Saturday was higher than what she posted at the same meet in 2018. What followed back then was two years of historic dominance.
More may be on the way.
DeChambeau gets first
LIV Golf win in style
with a 58 at Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. | Bryson DeChambeau sensed his game was close to delivering something special. Sunday in the LIV Golf-Greenbrier was more than he imagined.
DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier.
DeChambeau holed a 35-foot putt on the par-3 18th and leapt in the air with both arms extended to celebrate his lowest score ever and first LIV victory.
“Probably the greatest moment in my golf career,” said DeChambeau, a former U.S. Open champion who won for the first time since March 2021.
Jim Furyk had a 58 in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa at The Crowns in 2010 and S.H. Kim at the 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am each shot 58 on the Japan Golf Tour.
What made DeChambeau’s round stand out was he shot 58 with a bogey.
“Oh my God. Do you believe that?” DeChambeau said after his big putt as a steady rain fell on the Old White course at Greenbrier Resort.
DeChambeau finished at 23-under 187 for a six-shot victory over Mito Pereira, earning the $4 million payoff for the individual competition.
The Greenbrier previously hosted a PGA Tour event for nine years. In the inaugural Greenbrier Classic in 2010, Stuart Appleby shot 59 in the fourth and final round to win.
DeChambeau opened with six birdies in seven holes, and then saved his best for the end when he ran off four straight birdies, two of them on par 3s. The former U.S. Open champion has said he was getting close with his equipment and his swing, and it paid off in a big way.
“It’s beyond words,” DeChambeau said. “I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point, I just didn’t know when. ... Then today I just kind of felt everything clicking.”
Three other players have shot 58 on secondary tours — Stephan Jaeger in the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour; Alejandro del Rey in 2021 Swiss Challenge on the Challenge Tour; and Jason Bohn in the 2001 Bayer Championship on the Canadian Tour.
The record for professional golf is David Carey, who shot 57 in the 2019 Cervino Open on the Alps Tour.
DeChambeau took only 119 shots over the weekend at the 54-hole LIV Golf event. He shot a 61 on Saturday to get within one shot of Matthew Wolff, and then blew everyone away. Wolff shot 66 and tied for third with Richard Bland (65) and David Puig (66).
Torque won the team competition by three shots over the Crushers team led by DeChambeau.
DeChambeau had a chance at a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour two years ago at Caves Valley in the BMW Championship until missing birdie putts from 15 feet and 6 feet on the last two holes for a 60.
Gauff defeats Sakkari in DC Open final for her fourth WTA singles title
WASHINGTON | Away from a tennis court, Coco Gauff is still, in some ways, a typical teen, rolling her eyes at receiving FaceTime calls from a younger sibling — “I’m at press right now, Bro” — and her father — “Oh, my God” — while two versions of the DC Open trophy she earned Sunday sat on the table in front of her.
With a racket in her hand, Gauff is not typical at all, as her success so far shows. And after the disappointment of a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month, the 19-year-old from Florida appears back to her best as the start of the U.S. Open approaches later this month.
Surging at the end of each set, Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the Washington final for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career. Gauff is the youngest women’s champion of the hard-court tournament in the nation’s capital and the first player since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009 to win four WTA tournaments as a teenager.
“I would say,” said Gauff, who is ranked No. 7 and was seeded No. 3, “I’m heading in the right direction.”
Well, there’s an understatement.
“She’s already near the top, but there is a lot of room to get better,” said Gauff’s new coach, Pere Riba, who was joined on her team by consultant Brad Gilbert in Washington. “I’m happy, of course, that she won the tournament. I’m more happy about the way she did it. Her energy and attitude are more important for the long term.”
What a week it was, though.
Gauff, the runner-up at the 2022 French Open, didn’t drop at set and ceded just 19 total games across four matches.
In addition to the No. 9-ranked Sakkari, Gauff eliminated defending champion Liudmila Samsonova and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic.
“The caliber of players I have beat this week was probably the strongest out of all of the tournaments I’ve played,” said Gauff, who hit seven aces Sunday while improving to 4-1 in singles finals.
This was her second title of 2023, alongside one in Auckland, New Zealand, in January.
One big key this time was an improved forehand, long considered a weak point. Pere focused on altering her footwork so she would be in a better position to strike that shot and use it to attack.
“We all know that her forehand was always her weaker shot. I feel like now she’s improving that. She’s making more balls. She’s working on that,” said Sakkari, a 28-year-old from Greece who reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2021. “Mentally she looks a lot more mature. She knows what she’s doing on the court.”
Sakkari, who beat top-seeded Jessica Pegula on Saturday, fell to 1-7 in finals.
“I’m not going to lie,” Sakkari said, wiping away tears. “It’s pretty disappointing.”
This was the first year the tournament was a combined ATP-WTA 500 event. Despite equal billing, the prize money wasn’t the same — and won’t be until 2027. Gauff earned $120,150; the men’s champion was going to receive $353,445.
The men’s final between No. 9 seed Dan Evans of Britain and No. 12 seed Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands was played later Sunday. It was delayed during the second set because of thunder and lightning that presaged a downpour.
The women’s final briefly was interrupted twice when spectators were attended to on an afternoon with the temperature at 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) and 55% humidity.
Sakkari broke to open the second set when Gauff dumped a drop shot into the net. Gauff put her hands on her head, walked to the sideline and hit her equipment bag with her racket. Soon, it was 2-0.
But Sakkari double-faulted to get broken to 3-all, and her groundstroke errors kept coming, too, often followed by a glance at her coach, Tom Hill.
Gauff noticed. She figured it was because she kept Sakkari from preying on her forehand.
“Consistently this week, I have ‘beaten’ that scouting report, and I think that’s why the players tend to get a little more frustrated,” Gauff said. “Almost all week, every player that I played has been looking at their box, because I truly think that the plan that they had I was able to kind of combat. Today, she clearly had a plan, and I kind of just made that plan fizzle out a little bit.”
A moment later, her phone buzzed. It was “Bro.”
Reds rookie pitcher first in last 50 years to allow homers on first two career pitches
CINCINNTI | Washington’s CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson’s first two major league pitches for home runs in the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
Over the last 50 seasons, the right-handed Richardson, 23, is the only pitcher to allow a home run on each of the first two pitches of his major league career, according to Optastats.
Abrams and Thomas teamed up to hit fastballs. Abrams reached the first section of seats down the right field line with a 402-foot shot for his first career leadoff homer. Thomas followed with a 408-foot drive to center field for his third homer of the series.
Richardson went 3-0 on Joey Meneses, the next batter, before throwing a strike that sparked a sarcastic cheer from the crowd.
He rebounded from the rocky start to add two hitless innings, finishing with four hits and four runs with three walks and two strikeouts.
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme
with George Floyd’s face
BROOKLYN, Mich. | Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face.
“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”
Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson.
Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for 9½ minutes. His death sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice.
In the wake of Floyd’s death, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag at events and venues after Bubba Wallace — its lone Black driver — said there was “no place” for it in the sport. Earlier that year, Cup series driver Kyle Larson used a racial slur while playing a video game. Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson and he was suspended by NASCAR, which required him to complete a sensitivity training course for reinstatement.
NASCAR said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book, without providing details.
“His actions do not represent the values of our team,” Legacy Motor Club said in a statement.
The 25-year-old Gragson, who is from Las Vegas, is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points.
—From AP reports
