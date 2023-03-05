Grizzlies Nuggets Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks to the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday in Denver. 

 Associated Press

Ja Morant says he'll get help after video shows apparent gun

Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team announced Saturday, not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard, who livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub.

