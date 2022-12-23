Bauer reinstated by MLB’s independent arbitrator
NEW YORK | Trevor Bauer was reinstated Thursday by Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season.
The 31-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers star was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29 for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year, an accusation the pitcher denied.
The players’ association filed a grievance on behalf of the former Cy Young Award winner, and a three-person panel headed by independent arbitrator Martin Scheinman started hearing the case on May 23.
Scheinman upheld a 194-game suspension rather than Manfred’s intended 324-game penalty but reinstated Bauer immediately, assigning 50 games to cover part of the lengthy time Bauer was put on administrative leave while MLB investigated during the 2021 season and early this year.
“Can’t wait to see y’all out at a stadium soon!” Bauer wrote on Twitter.
Bauer will lose more than $37 million in salary for the final 144 games of last season and for the first 50 games of next season, through May 23. The lost salary next year is effectively a clawback from part of his administrative leave, when he continued to receive pay.
MLB said Scheinman affirmed that Bauer violated the domestic violence policy.
“While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence,” MLB said in a statement. “We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation.”
While Scheinman issued his award to the parties, a full written decision is not expected until later. The panel included MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and union assistant general counsel Bob Lenaghan.
“While we are pleased that Mr. Bauer has been reinstated immediately, we disagree that any discipline should have been imposed,” Bauer’s representatives, Jon Fetterolf, Shawn Holley and Rachel Luba, said in a statement. “That said, Mr. Bauer looks forward to his return to the field, where his goal remains to help his team win a World Series.”
The players’ association declined comment on Scheinman’s decision.
Bauer was never charged with a crime. His accuser sought but was denied a restraining order against him, and Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bauer, who hasn’t played since the allegations surfaced and MLB began investigating, repeatedly has said that everything that happened between him and the woman was consensual.
An email sent after business hours Thursday seeking comment from the woman’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, wasn’t immediately returned.
Bauer sued his accuser in federal court, a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the pitcher. Bauer named the woman and one of her attorneys, Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, as defendants in the lawsuit. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.
The lawsuit said that “the damage to Mr. Bauer has been extreme” after the woman alleged that he had choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters last year.
The pitcher has said the two engaged in rough sex at his Pasadena home at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance.
Another woman, from Columbus, Ohio, told The Washington Post that Bauer repeatedly choked her without her consent and sexually assaulted her over the course of a years-long relationship. Bauer, in a statement through his representatives, said their relationship was “casual and wholly consensual.”
The suspension will cost Bauer $37,594,233 from his $102 million, three-year contract: $28,131,868 of his $32 million salary in 2022 and $9,462,365 of his $32 million salary in 2023.
Under Major League Rule 2, Bauer will not count against the Dodgers’ player limits for 14 days, giving the team until Jan. 6 to decide whether to cut ties. If the Dodgers jettison Bauer, they would remain responsible for the roughly $22.6 million he is owed next season and he would be free to sign with any club.
“We have just been informed of the arbitrator’s ruling and will comment as soon as practical,” the Dodgers said in a statement.
The money not paid to Bauer will be reflected on the Dodgers’ luxury tax payroll, cutting the amount of tax they must pay this year and are projected to pay in 2023.
After winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, Bauer agreed to join his hometown Dodgers. He did not pitch after June 29 in 2021 and finished with an 8-2 record and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances.
Bauer was placed on administrative leave on July 2, 2021, under the domestic violence policy, a leave extended 13 times.
Among 15 players previously disciplined under the policy, the longest suspension was a full season and postseason for free agent pitcher Sam Dyson in 2021. None of the players previously disciplined under the policy appear to have challenged the penalty before an arbitrator.
Bauer’s suspension was the longest of any MLB player since pitcher Jenrry Mejia was given a lifetime ban in 2016 for a third violation of the drug agreement. Mejia was reinstated for 2019 and returned in the minor leagues.
Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal
CLEVELAND | Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.
His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension.
Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Conklin has been a stabilizing force during his time with the Browns, who have made previous long-term investments on their line with five-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio (three years, $48 million) and right guard Wyatt Teller (four years, $56.8 million).
Conklin was recently named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner for his dedication to overcoming the injury as well as community involvement.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin spent his first four seasons with Tennessee. He was a walk-on at Michigan State before being drafted eighth overall in 2016 by the Titans.
Packers sign OL
Elgton Jenkins to
4-year contract extension
Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency.
The Packers announced the deal Friday. Terms weren’t disclosed, but a person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million that could go up to $74 million.
“It’s a great day for us, a great day for Elgton,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters before Friday’s practice. “Obviously he’s earned it and he does it the right way. It’s always fun as a coach to see guys that get rewarded for not only their performance but what they do in the locker room and the leadership he brings. I can’t say enough great things about him.”
NFL Network and ESPN first reported the extension. Jenkins’ contract had been set to expire at the end of the season.
“Since the moment he walked into the building, Elgton has been a core member of this franchise while displaying an uncommon versatility, unselfishness and toughness,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “He’s a tremendous leader and teammate, and he has earned everything that has come to him.”
Jenkins has played his entire career with the Packers, who selected him out of Mississippi State in the second round of the 2019 draft.
The 2020 Pro Bowl selection has started multiple games at every position on the line other than right guard.
“I don’t think there’s a position up front he can’t play,” LaFleur said.
Jenkins primarily plays left guard, but he took over at left tackle for eight games last season to fill in for the injured David Bakhtiari. Jenkins played only those eight games last season before a torn anterior cruciate ligament knocked him out for the remainder of the year.
The knee injury caused Jenkins to miss the Packers’ opening game this season, but he has started all 12 games in which he has played. He started at right tackle for his first five games and has played left guard in his seven games. He missed a game on Oct. 30 against Buffalo with a foot injury.
“It obviously took him a little bit for him going I would say this year, which is to be expected, but he’s gotten better and better and better,” LaFleur said. “I think you’ve seen that as of late. Each and every week, he seems to get a little bit better.”
Jenkins has 33 career starts at left guard, eight at left tackle, six at right tackle and three at center. His performance on the line helped the Packers win three straight NFC North titles from 2019-21.
The Packers (6-8) are seeking their third consecutive victory Sunday at Miami (8-6). The Packers probably will need to win their final three games and get plenty of help to earn a fourth straight playoff appearance.
Saints place veteran receiver Landry on injured reserve
METAIRIE, La. | The New Orleans Saints placed veteran receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve on Thursday because of an ankle injury that has bothered him since early this season.
The move virtually ends the season for Landry and perhaps his stint with his hometown NFL club. Landry, who grew up about 40 miles west of New Orleans, joined the Saints on a one-year, $3 million free agent deal this past offseason.
On Saturday, the Saints are scheduled to play at Cleveland, where Landry spent his previous four seasons. New Orleans also will be without leading receiver and former Ohio State standout Chris Olave in that game because of his hamstring injury.
Now in his ninth NFL season out of LSU, Landry has played in nine games for New Orleans, catching 25 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. He missed five games from Weeks 6 through 10 because of ankle soreness.
He was active for New Orleans’ past five games, catching 10 passes for 104 yards and his lone TD during that stretch.
But during last Sunday’s victory over Atlanta, Landry was the intended receiver on just one pass and did not have a catch. Earlier this week, he missing practice again and was back on the injury report.
Players placed on injured reserve must spend at least four games off of the active roster. The Saints (5-9) have three regular season games remaining and have an uphill climb to sneak into the playoffs.
New Orleans needs to make up two games in the standings on Tampa Bay (6-8), finish ahead of Carolina (5-9) and no worse than tied with Atlanta (5-9) in order to win the NFC South.
Notes: Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, a first-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2017, is listed as questionable for Saturday because of an abdomen injury that has sidelined him for nine games.
—From AP reports
