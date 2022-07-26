Jackie Robinson Museum opens after 14 years of planning
NEW YORK | Long dreamed about and in development for longer than the big league career of the man it honors, the Jackie Robinson Museum opened Tuesday in Manhattan with a gala ceremony attended by the widow of the barrier-breaking ballplayer and two of his children.
Rachel Robinson, who turned 100 on July 19, watched the half-hour outdoor celebration from a wheelchair in the 80-degree Fahrenheit (27-degree Celsius) heat, then cut a ribbon to cap a project launched in 2008.
Her 72-year-old daughter, Sharon, also looked on from a wheelchair and 70-year-old son David spoke to the crowd of about 200 sitting on folding chairs arrayed in a closed-off section of Varick Street, a major thoroughfare where the 19,380-square-foot museum is located. It opens to the public on Sept. 5
“The issues in baseball, the issues that Jackie Robinson challenged in 1947, they’re still with us,” David Robinson said. “The signs of white only have been taken down, but the complexity of equal opportunity still exists."
Rachel Robinson announced the museum on April 15, 2008, the 61st anniversary of Jackie breaking the big league color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Robinson became NL Rookie of the Year, the 1949 NL batting champion and MVP, a seven-time All-Star and a World Series champion in 1955. He hit .313 with 141 homers and 200 stolen bases in 11 seasons and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1962.
Robinson, who died in 1972, had an impact beyond baseball, galvanizing a significant slice of American public opinion and boosting the civil rights movement.
“There’s nowhere on the globe where dream is attached to our name — or our country’s name,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “There’s not a German dream. There’s not a French dream. There’s not a Polish dream. Darn it, there’s an American dream. And this man and wife took that dream and forced America and baseball to say you’re not going to be a dream on a piece of paper, you’re going to be a dream in life. We are greater because of No. 42 and because he had amazing wife that understood that dream and vision.”
A gala dinner was held Monday night to preview the museum, which contains 350 artifacts, including playing equipment and items such as Robinson's 1946 minor league contract for $600 a month and his 1947 rookie contract for a $5,000 salary. The museum also holds a collection of 40,000 images and 450 hours of footage.
A 15-piece band played at the ceremony, attended by former pitcher CC Sabathia, former NL president Len Coleman and former Mets owner Fred Wilpon, along with players’ association head Tony Clark and Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch.
“Without him, there would be no me,” Sabathia said. “I wouldn't have been able to live out my dream of playing Major League Baseball.”
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, director Spike Lee (wearing a Brooklyn Dodgers cap) and former tennis star Billie Jean King also were on hand.
"It seems like we're more divided than ever," King said. “People like Jackie Robinson was a great reminder every single morning, every single evening that we have to do the right thing every day.”
Original projections had a 2010 opening and $25 million cost. The Great Recession caused a delay.
Ground finally was broken on April 27, 2017, when the Jackie Robinson Foundation said it had raised $23.5 million of a planned $42 million and the museum was intended to open in 2019. The pandemic caused more delays, and the total raised has risen to $38 million, of which $2.6 million was contributed by New York City.
Tickets will cost $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and children. The second floor includes an education center, part of a plan envisioned by Rachel Robinson.
“She wanted a fixed tribute to her husband, where people could come and learn about him, but also be inspired,” said foundation president Della Britton, who headed the project. “We want to be that place, as young people now say, a safe space, where people will talk about race and not worry about the initial backlash that happens when you say something on social media.”
David Robinson said his father would have been proud.
“He was a man who used the word ‘we,’” David said. “I think today Jackie Robinson would say I accept this honor, but I accept this honor on behalf of something far beyond my individual self, far beyond my family, far beyond even my race. Jackie Robinson would say don’t think of you standing on my shoulders, I think of myself as standing on the shoulders of my mother, who was a sharecropper in Georgia, my grandmother, who was born a slave."
Yanks' Stanton goes on 10-day IL with Achilles tendonitis
NEW YORK | The New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis.
The move was retroactive to Sunday. Stanton is batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East-leading Yankees, who face the New York Mets in the opener of a two-game Subway Series on Tuesday night at Citi Field.
Stanton homered for the American League in last week's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and was named the Most Valuable Player in the AL's 3-2 victory. However, coming out of the All-Star Game, Stanton was 0 for 10 with seven strikeouts against Houston and Baltimore.
The Yankees recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Seahawks release Carson after running back failed physical
RENTON, Wash. | The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson with a failed physical designation on Tuesday, potentially signaling an end to his career because of a neck injury suffered last season.
Carson’s future was in doubt the entire offseason after he was injured in Week 4 last year and eventually underwent neck surgery. Seattle coach Pete Carroll cautioned that Carson may not be able to return and Tuesday’s move finalized the situation.
Tuesday was reporting day for the Seahawks with their first on-field practice scheduled for Wednesday.
“Ever since the first time I saw Chris on film, I loved his style, and I was thrilled when we were able to get him when we did,” Carroll told the Seahawks website on Tuesday. “To see him grow and become such an impacting part of our program with such a great style and all of that, it was a thrill to watch. We’ll miss him and everything he brought to our program.”
Carson was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 that quickly developed into one of Carroll’s favorite players during his tenure in Seattle. Carson’s reckless, punishing running style was notably similar to former Seattle star Marshawn Lynch and yielded great success while also taking a physical toll.
Carson played more than 12 games only twice in his five seasons. Carson’s best season was 2019 when he rushed for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
During minicamp in June, Carroll said Carson had yet to regain complete range of motion in his neck following the surgery. Seattle was prepared for the chance Carson wouldn't be able to return after drafting running back Ken Walker III and re-signing Rashaad Penny in the offseason.
“He’s been an incredible pro, a guy who brings an amazing energy about him. His running style is what we’ve always wanted here in Seattle. He’s the type of runner that the whole team feeds off of. The type of player defensive players get off the bench to watch him run — they can feel his energy. He’s the type of runner whose style affects the whole team, not just the offense,” Seattle general manager John Schneider said. “It’s a big disappointment. We took it as long as we possibly could with him, he saw a number of specialists, but unfortunately he wasn’t able to pass our physical.”
Carson’s situation mirrored two previous Seahawks standouts that had their careers cut short because of neck injuries. Both defensive end Cliff Avril and safety Kam Chancellor suffered neck injuries in the 2017 season that caused both to step away from the game.
Danny Amendola, 2-time Super Bowl winner with Pats, retires
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. | Danny Amendola, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and became one of Tom Brady’s favorite playmakers during his five seasons in New England, is retiring.
The veteran 36-year-old receiver posted a video on social media that featured highlights of his 13 NFL seasons with only one line: “Wouldn’t have it any other way.”
The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the St. Louis Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons there before being signed by the Patriots in 2013. He also had stops in Miami (2018), Detroit (2019, 2020) and Houston last season.
He ends his career with 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.
Though undersized at 5-foot-11, he shined in New England’s system, scoring a touchdown in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win over Seattle to cap the 2014 season.
He earned a second championship with them in 2016 during a championship run that included a catch during the Patriots’ historic comeback win over Atlanta.
"He was a very good player for us,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “Had a lot of skill, mostly played inside, but could play outside. Could return, very smart, tough, dependable, great hands and concentration. ... He was tough and he was a good football player.”
Injuries ultimately slowed down Amendola after he left New England. He totaled just five touchdowns over the past four seasons.
