WIMBLEDON 2022: No Russians, no rankings, but Serena’s back
WIMBLEDON, England | At least at the outset, before a tennis ball is struck, this edition of Wimbledon is as much about who — and what — is missing as who’s here.
And that’s even taking this into account: It is no small matter that the grass-court Grand Slam tournament marks the return of Serena Williams to singles play after a year away.
The No. 1-ranked man, Daniil Medvedev, was barred from competing by the All England Club, along with every other player from Russia and Belarus, because of the war in Ukraine.
“It’s a mistake,” International Tennis Hall of Fame member Martina Navratilova said about the ban. “What are they supposed to do, leave the country? I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”
The two professional tours reacted by pulling their ranking points from Wimbledon, an unprecedented move in a sport built around the rankings in so many ways. In turn, some athletes opted not to show up, including 2014 runner-up Eugenie Bouchard and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka.
For others, though, it was a no-doubt-about-it decision to show up. This is, after all, Wimbledon, with its unique surface and long-standing traditions, its powerful prestige and — let’s face it — tens of millions in prize money.
“It’s definitely hard to swallow that there are no points. I’m not going to sit here and tell you I’m happy about it. But the cards are dealt. At the end of the day, if I tell my mom I’m not playing Wimbledon, she’d be like, ‘Are you nuts?!’ So I’m going to go, no doubt,” said Frances Tiafoe, an American who is seeded 24th in the men’s field. “It’s out of everybody’s hands. It’s a tough situation, a crazy time. And it’s not just about you. It’s not a ‘Why me?’ problem.”
There were rumors among players that prize money would be cut, too, prompting one, Fabio Fognini, to joke that he’d be thankful for that because — without any ranking points available and with less cash on offer — he’d head to an island for some vacation time with his wife, 2015 U.S. Open champion Flavia Pennetta, and their young children.
But it turned out that’s all that was — a rumor: The All England Club wound up announcing it would provide a record total of about 40 million pounds ($50 million) in player compensation.
There are other important names staying away for different reasons.
Reigning women’s champion Ash Barty retired in March at age 25. Eight-time men’s champion Roger Federer still has not returned from the latest in a series of knee operations; he has not participated in any tournament since last year’s Wimbledon. No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev is sidelined after tearing ligaments in his right ankle at the French Open.
Also gone in 2022 at Wimbledon, for the first time in its lengthy history: a scheduled day off on the middle Sunday (so what had been a 13-day tournament becomes a full two-week event).
Ah, but guess who’s back? Yes, Williams, thanks to a wild-card invitation, bringing enough star power to fill the spotlight for however long she remains in the bracket.
The owner of seven championships at the All England Club — and 23 from all majors, a record for the professional era — last competed in singles in June 2021, when she slipped on the slick Centre Court grass and injured her right leg, forcing her to stop in the first set of her first-round match.
Williams made a surprise appearance in doubles with Ons Jabeur on grass at Eastbourne this week, but the 40-year-old American will not have played singles before next week.
If Williams can crank up her best-in-the-game serve and move well enough to stay in points until she can end them with her stinging groundstrokes, who knows what she'll be able to do? Plus, she has made a habit of winning matches soon after returning from lengthy absences.
Also planning to play is Rafael Nadal, who is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam for the first time after winning the Australian Open in January and the French Open this month. The latter title, his 14th in Paris and men's-best 22nd at a major, came despite chronic pain in his left foot, which made the 36-year-old Spaniard question whether he could be at the All England Club — or continue at all.
This fortnight will not lack for story lines, certainly. French Open champion and top-ranked Iga Swiatek enters on a 35-match winning streak. Novak Djokovic bids for a fourth consecutive championship at Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam trophy overall, knowing that, as things currently stand, he will not be able to go to the U.S. Open in August because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. And this marks the centenary of the current Centre Court, which made its debut in 1922.
“I’m going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. That’s it. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss,” said Nadal, the champion in 2008 and 2010 but absent last year because of his foot. “Nobody wants to miss Wimbledon.”
In Gee Chun shoots 64, races to early lead at Women's PGA
BETHESDA, Md. | In Gee Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to jump out to a big early lead in the first round of the Women's PGA Championship.
While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course at Congressional, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots better than anyone else who started in the morning, making her a threat to break the record for the largest 18-hole lead in a women's major — set by Mickey Wright, who led this tournament by five shots after 18 in 1961.
“I don’t know what golf course In Gee is playing,” defending champion Nelly Korda said after finishing her round of 71.
Chun was playing the same course as everyone else — one that went through a full restoration last year. There was heavy rain in the area overnight and more precipitation during play Thursday morning. That softened the course but also made Congressional’s length — 6,809 yards for this first round — more of a factor.
No big deal for Chun, a two-time major winner.
“The course, after a lot of rain, feels longer,” the 27-year-old South Korean said. “At the same time, greens were softer. So I think it was just a balance.”
Although there was plenty of golf left to play, Chun's early seven-shot lead certainly turned heads.
“I can’t stop staring at the leaderboard,” Justin Thomas tweeted. “Leading by 7 halfway thru day 1!!!!”
Hye-Jin Choi was 3 under through 11 holes in the afternoon, one of several players who threatened to shrink Chun's lead — but not by much.
Chun, who started on the back nine, birdied Nos. 15, 16, 17 and 18. After a bogey on No. 1, she rebounded with three more birdies in a row.
Chun set a major championship record — male or female — when she won the Evian Championship in 2016 at 21 under. She also won the U.S. Women's Open the previous year.
Korda was part of a group at 1 under, along with playing partner Brooke Henderson. One example of how challenging the course was: Korda hit driver, hybrid and 7-wood while making par on the 587-yard ninth hole.
“That’s the longest par 5 I’ve ever played,” she said. “I was happy to play the front nine even.”
Chun hit all 14 fairways and said she passed the time by discussing non-golf topics with caddie Dean Herden.
“We talk about the kiwis because I love to eat kiwis on the course,” she said. “It’s really tough to find a good kiwi from the supermarket. Luckily, we have a good Korean supermarket near here, so I got a good gold kiwi from there.”
If Chun keeps playing like this, she might find it easy to relax on the course, but she'll have a talented group of challengers chasing her. Jennifer Kupcho, who won her first major at the Chevron Championship earlier this year, was 1 under. Pornanong Phatium aced the second hole and was 2 under through eight.
All those players could feel pretty close to the lead — if not for Chun.
“I feel like I played really well. The course is really hard,” Kupcho said. “I don’t really know how In Gee is 8 under right now. That’s definitely an outlier.”
Johnson eyeing IndyCar, IMSA and Le Mans for 2023 schedule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | From Italy to Iowa to the simulator and finally the Finger Lakes, there’s been no rest for Jimmie Johnson. He heads this weekend to Watkins Glen for one of this final two scheduled appearances in the IMSA sports car.
Then he’ll turn his attention to planning his 2023 schedule, which Johnson hopes includes a spot in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet plan to take a stock car to Le Mans next June in a special Garage 56 class designed to showcase the innovation of NASCAR's new Next Gen model. The prestigious endurance race is scheduled for June 10-11, or two weeks after the Indianapolis 500.
Johnson wants to be part of the lineup but his participation, he said, is dependent on the 2023 IndyCar schedule — an indicator the seven-time NASCAR champion still very much plans a third season of open-wheel racing.
Johnson copped this week to “behind-the-scenes” pushing of IndyCar president Jay Frye to ensure the series is off during Le Mans.
“I want to go to Le Mans. But I think so much hinges on the schedule being released to understand if I can," Johnson said. "I know that there’s interest. I certainly have a ton of interest to do it. We’re just waiting for that first domino to fall.”
Johnson, who drove for Rick Hendrick for nearly two decades, believes he's on the list of Le Mans candidates.
“I feel like the interest is really high on both sides," he added. "We haven’t been able to talk anything more formal because the schedule is not out.”
With everything in limbo, Johnson has turned to the dog days of his current racing schedule. IndyCar raced five consecutive weeks before a two-week break, which allowed Johnson to take his wife and two daughters to Italy for a quick vacation.
But the 46-year-old had to head back for a Monday test at Iowa Speedway, a rare oval that Johnson has never before raced. He was bleary-eyed and chugging coffee during a media session this week explaining how his next stop was the simulator to prepare for this weekend's Six Hours of the Glen, the third of four IMSA endurance races Johnson built into his schedule in an alliance between Hendrick, Action Express Racing and sponsor Ally.
Johnson missed the Twelve Hours of Sebring in March because it conflicted with IndyCar's stop at Texas Motor Speedway, his open-wheel debut on an oval, so his return to the No. 48 Cadillac this weekend is a reunion with teammates Mike Rockenfeller and Kamui Kobayashi.
He had a short stint in the seat at Watkins Glen a year ago and isn't sure how much Chad Knaus, his former NASCAR crew chief and head of the No. 48's IMSA program, will use him Sunday.
“A six-hour race with three drivers, there’s not a lot of drive time, period,” said Johnson. "I think the time I spend in the car ultimately depends on my pace.”
Johnson doesn't know what his 2023 schedule will look like but hopes it includes another full IndyCar season and, at minimum, IMSA endurance races.
His return to IndyCar depends largely on funding. Johnson found Carvana on his own to back his transition from NASCAR champion to IndyCar rookie, and ran only the road and street courses last year. He added ovals this season, and made his Indy 500 debut last month.
Although he was considered a threat to win his first 500, he wrecked late and finished 28th. He's continued to struggle on road and street courses, which led to a Johnson-debunked report that he will only run ovals next year.
“I’m not sure where that has come from. It has not been in any discussions I’ve had or thought processes I’ve had,” said Johnson. “What I’ve been doing has been so much fun and enjoyable. Continue to get better. Certainly hope to do something similar again next year.”
Anything he does in 2023 will come down to sponsorship, scheduling and 2023 rules changes planned for sports car racing. The prototype DPi class will be replaced with a new LMDh class that will make IMSA's top category eligible to race at Le Mans.
But with the change comes concern there won't be enough initial chassis and parts for partial- schedule teams.
“We’re still in this phase with IndyCar, sports car or any other ideas I have to go racing. Everything right now is people are just starting to talk about options," Johnson said. "It’s usually end of summer, beginning of fall when paper starts moving around and people are looking to ink stuff and get it done. We’re just early in the cycle, and I’m certainly trying to keep my options open.”
