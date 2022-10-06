Lionel Messi says World Cup in Qatar will be his last
BUENOS AIRES | Lionel Messi has confirmed that the World Cup in Qatar next month will be the last of his career.
The 35-year-old Argentina star will play in his fifth World Cup but is still seeking his first title at the showpiece tournament.
“There's some anxiety and nerves at the same time ... it is the last one," Messi said in an interview with Star Plus.
It is the first time the Paris Saint-Germain striker has spoken openly about his future after the tournament, which starts on Nov. 20.
Messi did not make it clear whether he would retire from the national team after Qatar.
Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986. The team will open the tournament on Nov.22 against Saudi Arabia in Group C before facing Mexico and Poland.
“I don't know whether we are big favorites, but I believe Argentina is a candidate because of its history, which means even more now because of the way we got here," Messi added. “But in a World Cup anything can happen, all the matches are very difficult. It isn't always the favorites who win it.”
AP source: Warriors' Draymond Green fights Poole in practice
SAN FRANCISCO | Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team was still gathering details on what caused the physical altercation and hadn't commented publicly. The Athletic first reported the scuffle, saying Green struck Poole.
The fiery Green, a four-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, has long been considered the emotional leader of the Warriors. He's been willing to get into it with his teammates when he feels appropriate.
Poole’s representatives are in discussions with Warriors general manager Bob Myers about a contract extension ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline, one day before the defending NBA champions open the season at home against the Lakers.
Both Poole and Andrew Wiggins insisted on media day their unsettled contract situations were not the top thing on their mind going into the preseason.
“It's not something I discuss every day with Bob, but with anything going on he usually just kind of pulls me aside and shares what's happening,” coach Steve Kerr said earlier this week. “... I know usually this stuff as far as Jordan is concerned, it always goes to the last second with all these rookie extensions.”
Golden State is back in the Bay Area this week and on the practice floor in San Francisco after a pair of preseason wins in Japan against the Wizards.
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
LAS VEGAS | LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch.
James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — has sent another crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver, reminding him of his plans.
“I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players,” James said after the Lakers’ matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. “So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”
James smiled after finishing that thought, knowing full well that Silver would soon hear every word.
Silver is indeed in Abu Dhabi, for preseason games this week between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. The league certainly was aware of James' remarks; a story about what he said was posted Thursday morning to the NBA website.
Silver has spoken of expansion plans many times in recent years, but there has also been a clear belief that the NBA won’t move forward on adding teams until the next collective bargaining agreement and television deals are complete.
That said, Silver has called Las Vegas “a great sports market.”
“As I said before, at some point, this league invariably will expand, but it’s not at this moment that we are discussing it,” Silver said earlier this year. “But one of the factors in expanding is the potential dilution of talent.”
James said in June on his show “The Shop: Uninterrupted” that he wants to own a team and wants it to be in Las Vegas, which has long been mentioned as a possible expansion site. The city has become a basketball epicenter of sorts in recent years, playing host to the NBA Summer League — featuring all 30 teams, and often with James sitting courtside for some Lakers games — along with many major USA Basketball events. It's also the home of the newly crowned WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces and was the site of the 2007 NBA All-Star Game.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he thinks “it's only a matter of time" before Las Vegas gets a team, calling it “a no-brainer."
“It has rapidly become an NBA market," Ham said. “When you look at Summer League and that whole layout, the way it's done now, I remember a day when you barely knew the NBA was in the city during Summer League. And now, it's like a huge extravaganza. It's a whole rollout, a whole layout of excitement."
Fans in Las Vegas gave James loud ovations Wednesday night, and he responded by scoring 23 points in 18 minutes. He appeared in only the first half, making 8 of his 11 shots.
He looked right at home. And if Las Vegas becomes a business home one day, James clearly wouldn’t mind.
“It’s the best fan base in the world and I would love to bring a team here at some point,” James said. “That would be amazing.”
MLS, Liga MX unveil World Cup-style format for Leagues Cup
Major League Soccer and Liga MX have announced the format for the expanded Leagues Cup competition next summer that will feature all teams from both leagues participating in the month-long, World Cup-style tournament.
The competition will include all 47 teams and will begin on July 21 and conclude on Aug. 19, the leagues announced Thursday. All 77 tournament games will be played in the United States and Canada.
The expansion of the tournament was first announced in September 2021 and will feature a prize money for the winning clubs, along with berths in the CONCACAF Champions League for the first, second and third place teams.
“There has never been anything like Leagues Cup in major professional sports on this continent or anywhere else and we believe the tournament will help elevate the profile of CONCACAF throughout the world,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said.
Using a World Cup-style format, 32 of the 47 teams will advance from group stages into a knockout bracket.
The group stages will feature 15 groups of three teams with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout rounds. Two champions from the 2022 season will be automatically placed into the knockout rounds. The 2022 MLS Cup champion will receive an automatic bid to the round of 32. The other auto bid will go to the either the Clausura 2022 or Apertura 2022 champion from LigaMX. The champion with the most combined points across both of the tournaments in 2022 will receive the auto bid.
Group stage placement for MLS teams will be based on the final 2022 Supporters’ Shield standings with the top 15 set to host two matches. The top 15 Liga MX clubs from the combined Clausura and Apertura standings in 2022 will be drawn opposite those MLS clubs in reverse order. The No. 1 MLS team will have the No. 15 Liga MX team in its group, for example.
The remaining 13 MLS teams and remaining two Liga MX teams will be drawn into groups and divided geographically.
“For Liga MX, this means spending a month with our great and growing fan base in the United States and creating new international opportunities, so that our clubs and players can show the world their talent and commitment to excellence,” Liga MX Executive President Mikel Arriola said.
The group stages of the tournament also will not feature draws. Both teams will earn a point for a match that is tied after 90 minutes, but a penalty shootout will decide a winner with the winning club earning an extra point in the group stage standings. Regulation wins will be worth three points.
The full schedule will be announced in the coming months.
