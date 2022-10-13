Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits
LANSING, Mich. | The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school's governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.
Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost confidence in the Board of Trustees and can no longer serve in "good conscience.”
“I gave my contractually required 90-day notice of resignation,” Stanley said in a video announcement.
Since summer, Stanley has been under fire by some trustees, namely for the departure of the business school dean. He said Sanjay Gupta was removed because there were “failures of leadership” related to Title IX, the federal law that bars sex discrimination in programs that receive federal aid.
But the Michigan State board recently took the extraordinary step of hiring a law firm to investigate Gupta's ouster. Some trustees in September also urged Stanley to step down, despite two years remaining on his contract.
In response, no-confidence votes against the board were approved by the Faculty Senate and Michigan State's student government.
“The actions of the campus over the past month have shown the world that Michigan State University will not accept micromanagement by board members of the operations of this great institution," Stanley said Thursday, “and that we will hold individuals, no matter what their rank, accountable for their actions.”
Crain's Detroit Business, citing school records, reported in September that Gupta was accused of failing to disclose that a colleague in the business school may have inappropriately touched a student at an April end-of-year party. Gupta told Crain's that he believed steps to start an investigation had been taken.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat and Michigan State graduate, said she's concerned about Stanley's exit. University trustees are picked in statewide elections. Democrats have a 5-3 edge.
“They’re going to need to have great leadership. I thought they had great leadership and now, obviously, there will be a change there,” Whitmer said.
In 2019, Stanley was president of Stony Brook University in New York when he was hired at 50,000-student Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan. Five of the eight trustees who supported him remain on the board.
The school was trying to recover from a scandal involving Nassar, a campus sports doctor, who was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls, including Olympic gymnasts, at Michigan State, a local gymnastics club and USA Gymnastics. He pleaded guilty and is serving decades in prison.
Critics said Michigan State had missed opportunities to investigate complaints about Nassar. Before Stanley's arrival, the school settled lawsuits for $500 million.
“What happened at MSU will not be forgotten," Stanley said at his hiring. “Instead it will drive us every day to work together to build a campus culture of transparency, awareness, sensitivity, respect and prevention — a safe campus for all.”
Lou Anna Simon resigned as president in 2018, just hours after Nassar was sentenced. Former Michigan Gov. John Engler was brought in as interim leader, but he lasted only a year.
AP sources: No plan to vote on Commanders owner Dan Snyder
There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private.
Snyder’s ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday following an ESPN report detailing Snyder’s efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.
ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The Commanders are denying the contents of the report. In a statement sent to the AP, a team spokesperson called it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”
Holland & Knight, one of the law firms representing Snyder, did not immediately respond to a message seeking a response to the report.
Snyder has owned the team since 1999. He and the organization are currently the subject of ongoing investigations by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform and former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who is conducting a new review on behalf of the NFL.
Last month, league executive Jeff Miller said there was no timeline for the completion of White's investigation. Lisa Banks, who represents more than 40 former team employees, among whom some have spoken to White, voiced disappointment about the owners' plan not to vote on Snyder but expects new findings to change that trajectory.
“I think they’re waiting, and they’ve indicated in the past that they’re going to wait, to see what Mary Jo White’s report says before making any decisions,” Banks said in a phone interview Thursday. “But I expect that after they have that report, they will have plenty to base a removal on, if they choose to do that. I only hope they have the courage to do that.”
Banks said clients of hers and colleague Debra Katz have been cooperating with the active league and congressional investigations but have not heard back from the NFL office about offers to speak to Goodell or a representative about their experiences.
The current reviews come on the heels of the league's initial independent investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson's firm commissioned in 2020, which found Washington's workplace culture to be toxic. Snyder and the team were fined $10 million in July 2021, and the league said he turned day-to-day operations over to wife Tanya, but no written report of the findings was released.
The lack of a written report prompted Congress to investigate, and officials invited Snyder and Goodell to testify. Goodell appeared at a public hearing in June. Snyder testified in a private deposition for more than 10 hours in July, the transcript of which has still yet to be released.
A spokesperson for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform had no update other than to say the investigation is ongoing.
The day before Goodell testified, the committee released a 29-page memo about its investigation, saying Snyder tried to discredit those accusing him and other club executives of misconduct and tried to influence Wilkinson's investigation.
“The Committee’s investigation also sheds light on the extent of Mr. Snyder’s role in creating and fostering the Commanders’ toxic workplace,” the memo said. “This new evidence suggests that Mr. Snyder’s efforts to influence the Wilkinson Investigation may have been intended to conceal or distract from his own role in this troubling conduct.”
According to the congressional memo, Snyder “endeavored to dissuade his accusers from cooperating with the Wilkinson investigation by sending private investigators to their homes or offering them hush money.”
NBA adds four new full-time referees, including two more women
The NBA’s roster of female referees continues to grow.
Cheryl Flores and Dannica Mosher have been promoted to the level of full-time staff officials, the NBA said Thursday. The NBA now has eight women at the full-time referee level, the most the league has ever had at one time.
Flores and Mosher earned promotions from the G League level, as did another pair of new hires — Matt Kallio, who becomes the NBA’s first international full-time official, and Robert Hussey.
“Cheryl, Robert, Matt and Dannica have demonstrated the ability and professionalism required to be a full-time NBA officiating staff member,” said Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president overseeing referee development and training. “We are excited for them to have reached this milestone in their careers.”
Flores and Mosher join Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Simone Jelks, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago, Jenna Schroeder and Danielle Scott as women at the full-time NBA referee level. Ten women have held that job in league history, with the current eight joining Violet Palmer and Dee Kantner on that list.
A record 12 women worked games last season in the NBA, some getting called up from the G League and non-staff levels to help when the league’s officiating roster was decimated by COVID-19. The current group of eight full-timers all did games, as did Clare Aubry, Sha’Rae Mitchell, Blanca Burns and Jenna Reneau.
Flores has spent nine seasons in the G League and 10 in the WNBA, and is also an accomplished women’s college referee with two Final Fours on her resume. Mosher has four seasons of G League officiating experience, five seasons in the WNBA and worked both the G League Finals and the WNBA Finals last season.
Hussey has worked five G League seasons and two in the WNBA. Kallio — a native of Edmonton, Alberta — has seven years of G League experience, five years of WNBA experience and worked the Tokyo Olympics.
“We're looking for the best referees," McCutchen said.
Adding women to the refereeing positions has been a priority for McCutchen and other NBA executives, including Commissioner Adam Silver. McCutchen has long said that the NBA will hire the best people to fill the job, regardless of gender.
“It’s just fantastic. And that’s the way our society should be,” McCutchen said. “The NBA feels very strongly that this should be a meritocracy. And this is exactly what a true meritocracy looks like.”
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that he wasn't ready to rule out Mayfield from playing despite a sprained left ankle, but emphasized he would have to see the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick practice before considering that option.
Wilks took over the Panthers (1-4) on Monday after Matt Rhule was fired.
Mayfield has now missed two days of practice.
Walker, who is 2-0 as Carolina’s starter over the past few seasons, took all of the quarterback reps on Wednesday. Mayfield was seen walking through the locker room with a boot still on his left foot.
