{h2 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}Florida, USF, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian{/h2}
Florida’s home football game against Eastern Washington scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state’s southwest coast on Wednesday.
The Gators and Eagles will kick off at noon in Gainesville shortly before NFL games around the country. Playing the game guarantees Eastern Washington a $750,000 payday, a significant revenue source for a school with an athletic budget around $17.5 million.
Also, South Florida and East Carolina, which had been slated to play in Tampa on Saturday night, will instead play in Boca Raton. The game will now kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Florida Atlantic’s stadium.
The University of Florida canceled classes and all student-related activities Wednesday through Friday in anticipation of Ian’s predicted landfall. Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday.
Several other sporting events in the South are expected to be affected by Ian. South Carolina’s home game with South Carolina State has been moved from Saturday to Thursday night due to Ian’s track. South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner announced the switch Tuesday.
The NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday were relocating their football operations to the Miami area in preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens starting Wednesday. So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.
Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday vs. Nashville.
{h2 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}NCAA puts Memphis on 3 years’ probation, no tourney ban{/h2}
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban.
The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor.
The Independent Accountability Review Panel put the blame on Memphis failing to monitor Hardaway as an athletics booster or educate him better after hiring him as the Tigers’ men’s basketball coach. The panel also ruled Memphis provided impermissible benefits of meals to athletes and publicity benefits to recruits.
The panel also ruled Memphis failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying handing over requested documents but decided these were Level II and III violations.
“There would have been no difficulty with with this panel arriving at that conclusion if they had been satisfied that the evidence demonstrated that there was conduct that reached the Level I,” IARP administrative officer Hugh Fraser said in a news conference. “But in this case, we did not find that.”
Memphis will be fined $5,000 plus 0.25% of its average men’s basketball budget — based on the average of the program’s last three total budgets. Probation starts Tuesday and runs to Sept. 26, 2025. Memphis also must send at least one member of its Office of Legal Counsel to two NCAA Regional Rules Seminars and inform all prospect men’s basketball recruits in writing that the Tigers are on probation.
Fraser said the panel did not want to punish current Memphis athletes.
“We respect and will fully comply with the IARP’s decision,” said Memphis president Bill Hardgrave, who was hired in November 2021.
The lack of a tournament ban or suspension for Hardaway is key for a program that just ended a long NCAA Tournament drought in March with its first berth since 2014. Hardaway said in a statement that brighter days are ahead and thanked the IARP for making its decision based on the facts.
“We have finally arrived at the end of an extremely challenging period, and I could not be more grateful,” Hardaway said. “I would like to thank our players and their families, as well as our coaches and our support staff, for continuing to focus on what we could control as this process lingered.”
The NCAA investigation started in May 2019 and continued into February 2021, with an amended notice of allegations sent to Memphis in July 2021. Fraser noted the pandemic was a contributing factor slowing down the investigation.
The probe began over the recruitment and the short time that James Wiseman spent at Memphis after receiving $11,500 from Hardaway in 2017. That’s when Hardaway was coach at East High School in Memphis. He wasn’t hired as Memphis’ coach until March 2018, and Wiseman committed to the Tigers in November 2018.
The NCAA originally ruled the money wasn’t allowed because Hardaway was a booster for the program. The former NBA All-Star gave $1 million in 2008 to his alma mater for the university’s sports hall of fame named for Hardaway. The IARP noted Hardaway had been helping people in Memphis since first going to the NBA in 1993.
Wiseman played the first game of the 2019-20 season before the NCAA ruled Wiseman ineligible. He played two more games after filing a restraining order against the NCAA.
The IARP says Memphis was informed Oct. 31 that Wiseman and two other athletes were not eligible because they received money from Hardaway after he became a booster. The IARP said Hardaway wasn’t told until after the opening game Nov. 5.
The IARP also wants Memphis to vacate all wins and records of the three games Wiseman played with those reflected in Hardaway’s career records.
On Nov. 20, 2019, the NCAA suspended Wiseman for 12 games and ordered him to repay $11,500 in the form of a donation to the charity of choice. Wiseman withdrew from Memphis in December 2019 and now plays for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.
Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch, hired Oct. 1, 2019, thanked Tigers’ fans for their patience and support through a “long and arduous process.” Veatch also made clear Memphis has enhanced its athletic compliance structure.
“To that end, we are thankful to the IARP for recognizing and reflecting that in its decision,” Veatch said. “As we prepare for a new season, we are all excited and ready to move forward, together.”
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association fined East High School nearly $15,000 earlier this month and ordered the school to forfeit all games Wiseman played in for Hardaway, vacating its 2018 state championship and 2019 state runner-up trophy.
This was only the IARP’s second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville still on the group’s docket. North Carolina men’s basketball also was put on probation in the IARP’s first decision in December 2021.
Derrick Crawford, the NCAA vice president for hearing operations, said decisions on the remaining four cases will come by early summer 2023 at the latest, since the IARP is coming to a end.
{h2 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}Browns’ Garrett released from hospital after scary crash{/h2}
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice.
Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with an unidentified female passenger, after crashing around 3 p.m. on Monday — about 2 hours after practice ended.
The extent of Garrett’s injuries is not yet known, and it’s unclear if the All-Pro will play Sunday when the Browns (2-1) visit the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). The team is expected to provide an update later Tuesday.
Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said Garrett didn’t break any bones. Lynn said Garrett was “alert and responsive” while receiving medical care.
The condition and status of the female passenger has not been disclosed.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers arrived at the scene of the accident Monday to find Garrett’s damaged car on the side of the road after it appeared to flip over several times. Garrett had been driving on State Road in Sharon Township while traveling south after he left the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio.
The highway patrol doesn’t suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol. Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seat belts in his Porsche 911 Turbo S. The crash is still under investigation.
One of the NFL’s most dominant defensive players, Garrett has recorded 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games. He needs one sack to pass Clay Matthews for the team’s career record.
The Browns drafted Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017.
Garrett has three sacks and forced a fumble so far this season. As is almost always the case, teams have been game planning for him and using multiple blockers to keep him away from their quarterbacks.
Garrett missed one day of practice last week with a neck issue, but he played in Thursday night’s 29-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was double-teamed much of the game as the Browns were missing end Jadeveon Clowney, who was out with a sprained ankle.
Clowney didn’t practice Monday when the Browns returned from an extra off day. Coach Kevin Stefanski said it’s possible Clowney will return for the Falcons.
{h2 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}Kurt Busch hopeful he can return from concussion this year{/h2}
CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch said Tuesday he remains “hopeful” he will recover from a concussion in time to race again before the end of the NASCAR season.
The 2004 Cup champion has been sidelined since he crashed July 23 during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. He’s so far missed 10 races — both Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace have driven the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI since Busch was injured — and withdrew his eligibility to participate in the playoffs.
“I’m doing good. Each week is better progress and I feel good and I don’t know when I will be back, but time has been the challenge. Father Time is the one in charge on this one,” Busch said.
There are six races remaining this season and 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin said the team has contingency plans for Busch’s recovery and is not pressuring the 44-year-old to get back in the car. Busch is under contract at 23XI through next season with an option for 2024.
Busch has attended a variety of events to stimulate his recovery and enjoyed an evening at the rodeo over the weekend. But his visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday for its 10th annual honoring of Breast Cancer Awareness Month was Busch’s first official appearance as a NASCAR driver since his injury.
He attended for the second consecutive year as part of his “Window of Hope” program in which all the window nets on the Cup cars will be pink meshing in next week’s race on The Roval at Charlotte. Busch credited the Toyota Performance Center at TRD’s North Carolina headquarters for helping his recovery and getting him out to events again.
“I feel hopeful. I know I have more doctor visits and distance to go, and I keep pushing each week,” Busch said. “And TPC, Toyota Performance Center, has been a group of angels with the workouts and the vestibular workouts, different nutrition as well and different supplements and things to help everything rebalance with my vision, my hearing. Just my overall balance in general.”
He said his vision is nearly 20/20 in one eye, but his other eye has been lagging behind in recovery. Busch also said he wasn’t sure why he was injured in what appeared to be a routine backing of his car into the wall during a spin in qualifying.
NASCAR this year introduced its Next Gen car that was designed to cut costs and level the playing field, but the safety of the spec car has been under fire since Busch’s crash. Drivers have complained they feel the impact much more in crashes than they did in the old car, and a rash of blown tires and broken parts has plagued the first four races of the playoffs.
Busch said his concussion “is something I never knew would happen, as far as injury” and likened his health battle to that of the breast cancer survivors who aided him in painting the pit road walls at Charlotte pink for next week’s race.
“Each situation is different. It’s similar to a breast cancer survivor. Not every story is the same, not every injury is the same,” Busch said. “It’s not like a broken arm and then you get the cast taken off and can go bench press 300 pounds. It’s a process. I don’t know what journey I’m on, but I’m going to keep pushing.”
