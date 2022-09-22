Heasley shuts down Twins, Royals win finish sweep
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Jonathan Heasley pitched six innings of two-hit ball, Edward Oliveras and Drew Waters homered, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday to complete their three-game series sweep.
Salvador Perez also drove in a run for Kansas City, extending his streak to seven straight games with an RBI, and Brad Keller finished off three innings of no-hit ball by the bullpen for his first career save.
The first home sweep of at least three games by the Royals since July 2021 also probably ended the fading playoff hopes of the Twins, who two weeks ago were in the midst of an AL Central race but lost eight of nine on their road trip.
Minnesota rookie Josh Winder (4-5) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. Caleb Hamilton drove in the only run for the Twins, who limp home to wrap up the season having lost 17 of their last 20 road games.
Heasley (4-8) also was dominant in his previous start in Boston, allowing two hits over 6 2/3 shutout innings, and the 25-year-old picked up where he left off against Minnesota. Heasley retired his first 10 batters, striking out four of the first five, and followed a base hit by Carlos Correa by retiring the next two to end the inning.
Correa thought he had given the Twins the lead in the first, when he drove a pitch into the right-field seats. But umpire Manny Gonzalez ruled that the ball skirted the pole foul and there was not enough evidence to overrule his call.
The Royals took the lead in the third when Bobby Witt Jr. singled, stole second and scored on Perez's shattered-bat single, then made it 2-0 in the fourth when Oliveras drove a 3-2 pitch into the left-field seats.
Waters added his no-doubt shot leading off the fifth, and Nate Eaton drove in an insurance run in the eighth.
MJ Melendez, who homered in each of the previous two games, nearly joined the Royals' home run party twice. He drove a pitch to the center-field warning track leading off the game and another to the wall in right in the third.
AP sources: Celtics considering suspension of Ime Udoka
BOSTON | The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka, likely with a suspension, because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the reigning Eastern Conference champions have not revealed any details publicly. The exact punishment, including the length of the possible suspension, has not been determined.
One of the people who spoke with the AP said the Celtics have decided that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over the team on an interim basis if Udoka is suspended.
ESPN first reported Wednesday night that a suspension was under consideration for the team policy violation. ESPN and The Athletic later reported that the Celtics’ investigation revolves around whether Udoka had an inappropriate relationship with a member of the organization.
Losing Udoka would be a significant blow to a team that is widely considered among the favorites to contend for an NBA title this season, after falling only two games short of winning the championship last season in his debut year.
The Celtics open training camp on Tuesday. If Udoka — who was fourth in the NBA's coach of the year balloting last season — will not be allowed to lead the team, it would add to a run of issues the club is facing going into the start of formal practices.
Boston made some big moves early in the offseason, acquiring Malcolm Brogdon in a trade from Indiana to bolster an already-strong backcourt, then added sharpshooting veteran forward Danilo Gallinari as a free agent.
But last month, Gallinari tore the ACL in his left knee and will be lost for the coming season. Center Robert Williams, a major part of Boston's defensive scheme who played through knee issues during last season's playoffs, is still dealing with knee problems and isn't expected to be ready to start this season.
The Celtics were also mentioned prominently in trade speculation surrounding Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant, a perennial All-Star who wanted to be moved elsewhere by the Nets — then pulled back that demand after several weeks.
And now comes the Udoka matter.
Mazzulla interviewed for the Utah Jazz coaching job this summer, a position that ultimately went to Will Hardy, another one of Udoka’s assistants in Boston last season. Udoka’s other assistant coaches are Damon Stoudemire, Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles and Tony Dobbins.
Udoka had a brilliant first season as coach of the Celtics, finishing the regular season at 51-31 — going 26-6 in the final 32 games — and leading Boston past Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami on the way to the NBA Finals. The Celtics lost the title series to the Golden State Warriors in six games.
It’s the second major disciplinary situation in as many weeks in the NBA, following the decision last week by Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend Robert Sarver — the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury — for one year and fine him $10 million after an investigation showed his pattern of disturbing workplace conduct, including abusive and racist language. Sarver said Wednesday he intends to sell his teams.
Prime Video averages 15.3M viewers in its NFL season opener
LOS ANGELES | Amazon Prime Video's first regular-season game as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” was a big hit.
Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms according to Nielsen and Amazon's first party measurement.
Prime Video vice president Jay Marine said in a note to staff earlier this week that “our measurement shows that the audience numbers exceeded all of our expectations for viewership.”
The game averaged 13.0 million using only Nielsen's ratings. That is a 47% increase from last year's Week 2 game between Washington and the New York Giants, which averaged 8.84 million on NFL Network.
It was also the most-watched program across broadcast or cable, with CBS' “Young Sheldon” coming in second at 3.5 million.
Amazon has told advertisers it is estimating an average audience of 12.6 million viewers for the season based on Nielsen numbers. The additional numbers from Amazon's tracking comes from the company's ability to measure viewing across connected TVs, their apps and who might be watching a separate feed on Twitch.
Amazon signed a three-year agreement with Nielsen last month to track ratings. It is the first time Nielsen is tracking and include ratings from a streaming service.
The game also brought in a record number of subscribers to the company's Prime service. Marine said signups to Prime during the game outpaced Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday.
This is the first season of an 11-year agreement for Prime Video to air 15 Thursday night games.
Fan arrested for allegedly throwing bottle at Browns owner
BEREA, Ohio | A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday's 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets.
Cleveland police said Tuesday that Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply. Miller was spotted by stadium video surveillance throwing the bottle and was followed with cameras.
After the Jets scored their go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Joe Flacco to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left, Haslam was seen on a video walking toward an end zone tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium when he was struck by the projectile.
Haslam stopped and pointed in the direction that the bottle came from.
According to the police report, Miller initially failed to stop when ordered by officers. Once he was detained, Miller told police “it never hit the field” as he was being taken to a holding room inside the stadium. He was later booked and held in the Cuyahoga County jail.
In the report, police said Miller appeared to be intoxicated.
The Browns intend to ban Miller from the stadium, a person familiar with the team's decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity while the legal process plays out.
Earlier, the team released a statement condemning fan unruliness.
“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” spokesman Peter Jean-Baptiste said. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands.
"We will have no further comment on this matter.”
The Browns were winning 30-17 with 1:55 left before giving up 14 points in a minute and suffering one of the worst losses in team history.
Afterward, star Myles Garrett criticized fans who stuck around until the end for booing the Browns.
In 2001, a game in Cleveland was stopped in the final moments after angered Browns fans pelted the field — and officials — with plastic bottles following a controversial call in a loss to Jacksonville.
The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
