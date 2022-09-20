ROYALS TWINS
Blues' Scandella out several months after having hip surgery
Days before opening training camp, the St. Louis Blues have a hole to fill on their blue line.
Defenseman Marco Scandella is expected to miss a majority of the coming NHL season after undergoing surgery on his right hip joint. He got injured during offseason training in late August and will be re-evaluated in six months.
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced the timeline for Scandella's absence Tuesday. The first on-ice sessions of camp are scheduled for Thursday, with the season opener set for Oct. 15.
The injury to Scandella is another change at a position that has undergone a near-complete overhaul since St. Louis won the Stanley Cup in 2019. Only top-pairing defenseman Colton Parayko and veteran grinder Robert Bortuzzo are left from that group, which now features Torey Krug and Justin Faulk in prominent roles.
Scandella, 32, is expected to go on long-term injured reserve, giving the Blues relief for his salary cap hit of $3.275 million. Nikko Mikkola already figured to take on a full-time role at 26, and it wasn't immediately clear if Armstrong might bring in another veteran to compete for a roster spot.
The injury could provide an opportunity for 24-year-old prospect Scott Perunovich, who played in 26 NHL games last season. Perunovich, who won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college hockey player in the country while at Minnesota-Duluth in 2019-20, impressed teammates during his first year in the pros, especially while running the power play.
“He moves the puck at the right time,” said forward Robert Thomas, who signed a $65 million, eight-year contract this summer. “He’s smart. I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed for a guy just coming in the league, he’s so patient and calm, especially breaking the puck out. He loves to skate it out. He loves to make a quick first pass and, yeah, I think he’s got tons of potential.”
Scandella joined the Blues in a trade from the Canadiens before the deadline in 2020. He has played in 755 games with Minnesota, Buffalo, Montreal and St. Louis.
Browns owner Haslam struck by water bottle during Jets' loss
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the stands Sunday as he walked on the sideline after the New York Jets rallied to take the lead in the closing seconds.
The Browns released a statement Tuesday after a video surfaced of Haslam being hit.
After the Jets scored their go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Joe Flacco to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left, Haslam is seen walking toward the exit tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium when he’s struck by the projectile. Haslam stops and points in the direction that the bottle came from.
Browns spokesman Peter Jean-Baptiste said the matter is under investigation.
“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” he said. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands.
"We will have no further comment on this matter.”
The Browns led their home opener 30-17 with 1:55 left before giving up 14 points in a minute and losing 31-30, one of the worst losses in team history.
In 2001, a game in Cleveland was stopped in the final moments after angered Browns fans pelted the field — and officials — with plastic bottles following a controversial call in a loss to Jacksonville.
T-wolves' Edwards fined $40K by NBA for homophobic remark
NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for homophobic comments he made on social media.
The league announced the punishment for Edwards' use of “offensive and derogatory language" in a since-deleted Instagram video he later apologized for.
Edwards recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and could be heard in making a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation. He posted an apology on Twitter soon after, and the Timberwolves issued a statement reprimanding their young star
“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted last week. “There’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”
Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among the NBA players who’ve been disciplined by the league in the past for anti-gay language.
The first overall pick in the 2020 draft, Edwards was Minnesota's second-leading scorer last season with an average of 21.3 points per game that ranked 19th in the league. His average of 1.5 steals per game was 13th in the NBA.
