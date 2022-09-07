CARDINALS
ROYALS
Radio host admits he made false claim on Freeman talks
NEW YORK | A radio host admitted he falsely claimed agent Casey Close never informed first baseman Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves’ last contract offer.
Doug Gottlieb tweeted on June 29 that “Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer," Close and Excel Sports Management sued Gottlieb in mid-July in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging defamation by libel.
Gottlieb tweeted an apology Wednesday.
“Upon further vetting of my sources, a review of the lawsuit filed against me in this matter and a direct conversation with Casey himself, I have learned that the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did,” Gottlieb wrote. “My ultimate investigation into this matter confirms that Casey Close did, in fact, communicate all offers to Freddie Freeman and the sources I relied on were incorrect, in no uncertain terms.”
“I appreciate the damage that misinformation like this can cause,” Gottlieb added, “and have been in touch with Casey Close to apologize directly. I have also deleted my original tweet.”
Close, 58, is a principal of Excel and one of three managing partners. He has represented several hundred baseball players, including Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.
Gottlieb also tweeted on June 29 that Freeman had fired Close. However, Excel remains Freeman's listed agency, according to the players' association.
“From the onset, we were clear that Mr. Gottlieb’s tweet was wholly inaccurate and that we would seek legal remedies to set the record straight,” Close said in a statement. “He has retracted his statement in its entirety and acknowledged that he got the story wrong. We consider this matter closed.”
Close and Excel filed a notice of voluntary dismissal later Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Gottlieb, 46, is affiliated with Fox Sports, the Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports, according to the suit.
Close said in the suit that the Braves on March 29, 2021, offered Freeman a $110 million, five-year deal starting in 2022, then made a $125 million, five-year proposal on Aug. 1 and a $135 million proposal on Aug. 4, all rejected by Freeman.
Close said he and the Braves had their final two conversations about a Freeman contract this March 12 and he made two proposals to the team that day that were rejected. Close said he asked the team if it had any offer he could present Freeman and was told the team did not.
Atlanta announced on March 14 it had acquired first baseman Matt Olson from Oakland, signaling the team no longer was attempting to retain Freeman. On March 17, Freeman signed a $162 million, six-year contract with the Dodgers.
Freeman is hitting .323 with 17 homers and 84 RBIs.
Hearing reset for ex-Raider Ruggs in fatal Vegas crash case
LAS VEGAS | A court hearing was postponed Wednesday in the case alleging ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs caused a fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph last November on a residential street.
A prosecutor and defense attorney told a Las Vegas judge that a crucial police report has not been completed about the rear-end wreck last Nov. 2 that sparked a fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max.
Ruggs did not attend the hearing. He has been on house arrest for 10 months on $150,000 bail and strict conditions including alcohol checks.
Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman reset the preliminary hearing for Oct. 12, after prosecutor Eric Bauman said the police detective heading the investigation was preparing “the longest and most comprehensive report he’s ever done.”
Court hearings have been postponed several times before.
The judge will be asked to decide if the 23-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick will stand trial on charges that could get him a mandatory two years and possibly more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted.
Ruggs is accused of having a blood-alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit after the predawn crash. He faces multiple felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges and misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his demolished Chevrolet Corvette.
Ruggs and his girlfriend, Je’nai Kilgo-Washington were hospitalized following the crash. Ruggs was released by the Raiders several hours later.
He had been drafted out of Alabama in 2020 and signed a four-year rookie contract reported to be worth more than $16 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.