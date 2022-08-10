NFL teams tapping USFL veterans for help in training camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Cornerback Terrell Bonds has talked about being a member of the NFL 's Tennessee Titans since he played in college at Tennessee State.
Five years after his college days ended, he's finally on the Titans' roster as a training camp signee.
“For it to actually come true now, it's crazy and I'm thankful for it,” Bonds said.
Bonds owes his latest football opportunity to the revived USFL where he played 10 games this spring with the Pittsburgh Maulers, and he's got lots of company as the NFL starts its first week of preseason games Thursday night. Bonds is among 42 players from the USFL's inaugural season signed through Tuesday by 26 of the NFL's 32 teams.
USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin now is with Dallas, while All-USFL offensive lineman Cameron Hunt signed with the Chargers and All-USFL tight end Sal Cannella joined the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver (12) has been the most popular position for NFL teams followed by cornerback (nine) as NFL teams look for help in training camps.
Like Bonds, Turpin has been scrambling to keep his dreams of professional football alive since his college career at TCU ended during the 2018 season. Turpin has bounced from the Fan Controlled Football League, Spring League and finally the USFL before being signed by Dallas for camp.
“Man, it’s like a dream come true. It’s a blessing," Turpin said. "I’ve been in four leagues before I came here. So, it’s a blessing to be here and know the Cowboys gave me a wonderful opportunity to come here and prove myself. I’m just happy to be here.”
Many of these USFL players have been in the NFL before.
Hunt played with both Denver and the Raiders. Bonds played four games with Baltimore in 2020 and spent last offseason with Miami before being waived last August. Darrius Shepherd caught six passes over 2019-20 with Green Bay and signed with Denver after reviving his career with the New Jersey Generals.
“It was really beneficial," Shepherd said of the USFL. "I’m really happy that they put that league on. They did a great job and provided a lot of opportunities for guys as you see people get signed all over the league.”
NFL teams certainly were watching. Not only did 32 officials from the NFL Development Pipeline work USFL games, NFL teams had no issues quickly accessing USFL game tapes so pro scouts could watch breakdowns for any players they liked.
Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said their pro staff had specific teams to evaluate and grade and met to rank those players just before the USFL's championship.
The Titans previously had worked out both Bonds and cornerback Shakur Brown, Bonds’ teammate with Pittsburgh who signed with Tennessee a few days before Bonds.
“But then certainly watching the USFL and seeing how they performed or things they needed to work on, it gave us more, I’d guess, comfort knowing that we’re bringing a guy in that’s played football recently,” Robinson said.
Having practiced and played this spring gave USFL players a couple of big advantages over those working out on their own hoping for an NFL team to call. First, they're physically ready for the grind of training camp.
“I just got finished with a whole season so I'm definitely like midseason for me,” Brown said.
For the USFL players who spent three months practicing in pads, a full preseason will take a physical toll that will only grow.
“You just got to be a pro about it,” said Cannella, who was in camp last year with the Miami Dolphins before playing with the New Orleans Breakers this spring. “We all went into that season trying to get to this point right here so we all knew what we signed up for.”
Secondly, these USFL veterans also have recent game tape. Robinson said he had to pull up tape from the 2021 NFL preseason Sunday when he wanted to check out players on his emergency list who didn't compete in the USFL. Robinson knows only too well the value of that list after his Titans used an NFL-record 91 players last season because of injuries.
“I love it when those guys come in, and they just want an opportunity," Robinson said. "We saw that last year ... Hopefully we don’t got to go down that road again this year, but guys were looking for an opportunity. Hopefully these two guys will come in here and seize it, and we’ll see kind of where it goes from there.”
For now, these USFL players are focused on one practice and day at a time trying to make the most of this latest NFL opportunity. They also want to see the USFL continue.
“I know tons of my friends (from) my college who are out of the league right now who should be in the league,” Green Bay wide receiver Ishmael Hyman said. “They need somewhere to go to, so it’s a perfect league for that, like a secondary league to get back in.”
Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury
LOS ANGELES | Kobe Bryant was one of the most photogenic sports figures in Los Angeles, and images of him seen by millions around the world — smiling in victory, grimacing in agony — keep his memory alive.
But some photos of him should never be seen, his widow says, and she's seeking unspecified millions in compensation for snapshots taken of the NBA star’s corpse that were circulated after he was killed in a helicopter crash with their daughter and seven others in 2020.
Vanessa Bryant's invasion of privacy trial against the Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire departments began Wednesday in a U.S. District Court just over a mile from where Kobe Bryant played most of his career with the Lakers. A jury was promptly seated in the case, and opening statements were scheduled to start in the afternoon.
Vanessa Bryant claims deputies did not take the photos for investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters who responded to the crash scene. The lawsuit said a deputy showed the photos to bar patrons, and a firefighter showed them off-duty colleagues.
“Mrs. Bryant feels ill at the thought that sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and members of the public have gawked at gratuitous images of her deceased husband and child," according to the lawsuit. "She lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online.”
Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and other parents and players were flying to a girls basketball tournament when their chartered helicopter crashed in the Calabasas hills west of Los Angeles in fog. Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the wreck.
Vanessa Bryant has also sued the helicopter charter company and the deceased pilot’s estate.
The county has argued that Bryant has suffered emotional distress from the deaths, not the photos, which were ordered deleted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva. They said the photos have never been in the media, on the internet or otherwise publicly disseminated and that the lawsuit is speculative about any harm she may suffer.
A law prompted by the crash makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.
The county already agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a similar case brought by two families whose relatives died in the Jan. 26, 2020, crash.
Vanessa Bryant did not settle her case, indicating she is seeking more.
The litigation has at times been ugly.
When the county sought a psychiatric evaluation of Bryant to determine if she suffered emotional distress because of the photos, her lawyers criticized the “scorched-earth discovery tactics” to bully her and other family members of victims to abandon their lawsuits.
The county responded by saying they were sympathetic to Bryant's losses but dismissed her case as a “money grab.”
NBA diversity study finds job gains by minorities, women
A diversity report found the NBA posting nearly across-the-board gains in hiring of minorities and women after a small, one-year dip in its overall grade.
Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida gave the NBA an overall A grade, with an A-plus for racial hiring and a B-plus for gender hiring. The report annually examines hiring for positions with franchises and in league leadership, with this study using data from the 2021-22 season.
A year earlier, the league saw its overall grade dip to a B-plus despite its status as the leader among men’s professional leagues evaluated by TIDES. It was the first time the NBA had failed to register at least an A-minus since 2006, though institute director and lead report author Richard Lapchick noted then that the decrease had been due largely to a methodology change to include team ownership.
“I think it’s significant that they got back to that kind of (level),” Lapchick said in an interview with The Associated Press. “They were still in the lead, but this is a show of marked improvement over the course of the past 12 months. I think clearly this is really good news for the NBA.”
The league’s scores in each major category increased multiple percentage points, reaching a 91.8 overall (up 3.5 from 2021), a 97.0 in racial hiring (2.2) and 86.5 in gender hiring (4.6).
Notably, the league has significant representation by people of color in leadership positions. That included 15 head-coaching jobs, 12 general managers and 50% of assistant coaching positions among the league’s 30 teams, according to the study.
“They are the public face of the franchise for the most part,” Lapchick said of coaches and GMs. “It’s who most people think about when they think about their team other than the players.
“And they’re the significant decision-makers. They’re the ones who are going to make the draft calls, make the trades. Obviously the coaches are going to decide who’s playing and the rotation. So to have such representation by people of color is very significant.”
The list of prominent names in those roles include Boston head coach Ime Udoka — who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season — along with the tandem of coach Monty Williams and general manager James Jones in Phoenix, which finished with a league-best 64 regular-season wins.
The number of head coaches of color will increase to 16 next season, tying the record from 2011-12. The Los Angeles Lakers hired Darvin Ham and the Sacramento Kings hired Mike Brown, while the Charlotte Hornets fired James Borrego — transactions that weren't included in the 2021-22 data but highlighted the net-positive trend.
In gender hiring, the study highlighted women accounting for 43.4% of professional-staff roles at the NBA league office for an A grade, the highest percentage since the 2009-10 season study. Women also had gains in team-level areas such as vice presidents (30%, C-plus), senior-management roles (39%, B-plus) and professional staff (34.2%, B).
The league also earned an A-plus grade for its broad diversity initiatives.
“We remain encouraged by the progress on diversity at the league office and across our teams, which is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to be inclusive in all of our business processes and practices,” NBA Chief People and Inclusion Officer Oris Stuart said in a statement to The AP. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are core principles of the NBA and integral to our work. Those principles will guide our ongoing efforts and, we believe, will lead to continued improvement.”
This is the second study from TIDES for the 2021-22 or 2022 season, following Major League Baseball in May. Reports will follow for the WNBA, Major League Soccer, the NFL and college sports.
14 HBCU medical students chosen for NFL diversity initiative
NEW YORK | There will be 14 students from Historically Black College and University medical schools working for the first time on the staffs of NFL clubs this season.
The students are coming from the four HBCU medical schools in the country and will be working with eight different teams. The teams include Atlanta, Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Rams, LA Chargers, New York Giants, San Francisco, Tennessee and Washington.
Paolo Gilleran and Eddie Gontee of the Morehouse School of Medicine will work with the Falcons, while Kadarius Burgess and Felipe Ocampo of the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science will help the staff of the Rams.
Four Howard University College of Medicine students were chosen. Regan Burgess will be with the Bengals, Jason Moore with the Chargers, Justin Moore with the Commanders and Alexandra Cancio-Bello with the Giants.
The 49ers will have two participants in Omolayo Dada of Morehouse and Andrew Nakla of Meharry Medical College. Two more Meharry students will be with the Titans in Yomiyou Geleta and Kelsey Henderson.
The joint program with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS) aims to diversify staffs across sports medicine, including the NFL.
A study that examines diversity of the medical student population shows Black medical students comprise only 7.3% of the total in this country. That figure has risen less than 1% over the past 40 years and is far lower than the 13.4% Black population in the United States. The NFL has nearly 70% Black players.
“My biggest hope through this experience is to inspire youth, especially those from under-represented backgrounds to pursue professions like medicine where they can do incredible things such as sports medicine with the NFL,” Ocampo said.
The one-month clinical rotations will begin as the 2022 season gets going in September. Students will work under the supervision of the orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians and athletic trainers.
“As an athlete and someone who truly loves sports, I was elated to have the opportunity to work alongside premiere athletes and skilled physicians,” Dada said. “This initiative allows me to apply my clinical skills and knowledge at the highest level in sports medicine.”
