Cards star Pujols tags record 450th different pitcher for HR
CINCINNATI | St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night.
Pujols hit his 694th home run overall and broke Barry Bonds' mark for most pitchers as longball victims.
Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Pujols' 15th homer gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead.
This was Pujols' 134th career home run in August, his most prolific month. He broke a tie with Alex Rodriguez for second behind Bonds’ 148.
Pujols hit his first career home run in 2001 with the Cardinals.
AP source: 49ers rework deal to keep Garoppolo as backup
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo is staying in San Francisco after agreeing to a reduced contract to be the backup to Trey Lance on the 49ers.
A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity Monday that the sides are finalizing a deal to reduce Garoppolo's $24.2 million base salary for 2022. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.
ESPN reported Garoppolo will receive a $6.5 million fully guaranteed base salary, $500,000 in roster bonuses and the chance to make nearly $9 million more in playing time bonuses. The deal also includes a no-trade clause and prevents San Francisco from using the franchise tag on Garoppolo next offseason.
The Niners had been unable to find a trade partner for Garoppolo and were facing a deadline with rosters being cut to 53 players on Tuesday.
They were unwilling to keep Garoppolo as a backup at his full salary, and with no chances at a starting job on another team, the two sides found a compromise.
Garoppolo had not taken part in a single practice or meeting with the team this training camp, working out on the side on his own as he works his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.
But after spending the past five years in San Francisco, he should have little problem getting back up to speed on coach Kyle Shanahan's offense and he gives the Niners insurance if Lance struggles or gets hurt.
The other quarterbacks on the roster are seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy and Nate Sudfeld, who hasn't started a game in the NFL.
Garoppolo arrived in San Francisco with plenty of fanfare in 2017 when he was acquired from New England before the trade deadline in San Francisco’s first season under Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.
The Niners lost their first nine games that season and were 1-10 when Garoppolo took over as starter and led the team to five straight wins. That led San Francisco to give him a five-year, $137.5 million contract that offseason.
But Garoppolo had a season-ending knee injury in the third game of the 2018 campaign and also missed 10 games with injuries in 2020. In the two seasons when he was mostly healthy, San Francisco had great success as a team even if Garoppolo had limitations at quarterback.
San Francisco went 31-14 in his starts, while going just 8-28 with other quarterbacks under Shanahan. The Niners made it to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and the NFC title game last season.
San Francisco had set in motion the plan to move on from Garoppolo before the 2021 season when the 49ers traded three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall. Lance spent most of his rookie season on the bench adjusting to the NFL but was put in the starting role at the start of the 2022 offseason program.
Lance has started just three games the past two seasons in college and the pros after starting for one season at lower-level North Dakota State in 2019.
Lance bring elements that were lacking with Garoppolo with the ability to run and a stronger arm that should open up the offense for more deep passes to talented receivers like Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.
Garoppolo completed 67.7% of his passes in five seasons in San Francisco, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt with 66 TDs, 38 interceptions and a 98.3 passer rating. Garoppolo’s strength was getting the ball to his playmakers in space and letting them make big plays after the catch.
Astros ace Verlander placed on IL with calf injury
HOUSTON | Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, has been placed on the injured list with a right calf injury.
The team announced the move Tuesday and said that an MRI done on the calf Monday revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption.
Verlander’s stint on the injured list is retroactive to Monday. He was injured in his start Sunday while going to cover first base during a rundown in the third inning against the Orioles.
The right-hander lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84 by throwing three scoreless innings before his exit Sunday.
The 39-year-old Verlander returned this season after missing almost two seasons following Tommy John surgery. Entering Sunday’s matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.
Verlander’s 16 wins are tied with Atlanta’s Kyle Wright and Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin for most in the majors.
Also on Tuesday, Houston recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land and optioned outfielder Jake Meyers there. The Astros also recalled utility player J.J. Matijevic from Sugar Land and added right-hander Hunter Brown to the taxi squad from Sugar Land.
Yankees, LeBron James to invest in AC Milan soccer team
NEW YORK | Baseball’s elite are getting involved with one of Europe’s most celebrated soccer clubs.
The New York Yankees are becoming a minority investor in Italian champion AC Milan, the second soccer team the baseball power will partially own after MLS’s New York City.
A Los Angeles-based fund that includes LeBron James also is becoming a minority investor in the seven-time European champion under RedBird Capital Partners, The Financial Times reported Tuesday. RedBird is nearing a deal to purchase a controlling interest in Milan for 1.2 billion euros ($1.2 billion).
Gerry Cardinale, who founded RedBird in 2014 and is a managing partner, announced a preliminary agreement in June to buy Milan from fellow American firm Elliott Management. The closing is to take place by the end of September.
Yankees Global Enterprises, the baseball team's parent company led by the Steinbrenner family, will take a stake of about 10% in Milan, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the final deal has not been announced.
“We're very confident that the Yankee brand is the most famous sports brand in the world, and we think we can help boost the revenue of AC Milan by being associated with it,” Yankees president Randy Levine said Tuesday.
Milan declined to comment.
The Yankees agreed in 2013 to purchase a 20% stake in the New York City Major League Soccer team that launched in 2015. City Football Group, Manchester City’s parent company, is the controlling owner.
Yankees Global Enterprises also owns stakes in the YES Network and Legends Hospitality, formed in 2008 with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.
“It came about based on our relationship with Gerry and RedBird that goes back over 25 years,” Levine said. “The Steinbrenners were one of the original investors in RedBird when Gerry started it. We worked very closely with Gerry when he was at Goldman Sachs in building the YES Network and Legends Hospitality. He was involved with Goldman’s work on the new Yankee Stadium when RedBird was formed and YES was purchased back from Disney, RedBird became a partner with us and YES.”
The Yankees, 27-time World Series champions, are signing a separate marketing agreement with Milan, a 19-time Italian champion, that will include broadcasting replays of games on the YES Network, as Manchester City does. There also will be cross-merchandising between the pinstripes and the Rossoneri.
“We have a little familiarity with soccer — we’ve learned a little since our relationship with City Football Group,” Levine said. “We think it’s a good investment. Like with Man City, we do not intend to get involved in running the soccer side. We leave it to the experts. We've got enough to do on the baseball side.”
New York City plays most of its home games at Yankee Stadium, and Levine is helping lead the search for a site for a soccer stadium for the MLS team.
Milan is coming off its first Italian title in 11 years.
Main Street Advisors, the fund supported by James, also counts the rapper Drake among its partners, as well as English Premier League club Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox.
James and Drake will be passive investors in Milan through the fund and have not taken direct stakes, according to The Financial Times, which first reported the investments.
RedBird also has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Liverpool and the Red Sox. Champions League rules prohibit two clubs in the competition from being under the same ownership to protect the integrity of games on the field. UEFA likely will have to make a judgment on the extent of RedBird’s influence on decision-making at Liverpool.
RedBird is set to become Milan’s fourth owner in five years.
Milan was owned by Silvio Berlusconi from 1986 until 2017. Italy’s prime minister from 2001-06 and 2008-11, Berlusconi sold control to a company controlled by Sino-Europe Sports Investment Management Changxing Co. The American hedge fund Elliott provided financing and took control of the team in 2018 when loan payments were not made.
Inter Milan, Roma, Fiorentina and Bologna are among other foreign-owned teams in Serie A.
“Italian soccer is still experiencing financial contraction,” Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said of the Milan transaction. “We’ve gone from a period of patronage by the Morattis and the Berlusconis who brought (trophies) to Milan and Inter to a situation in which both clubs have foreign ownership. And thank goodness they came.
“Most of the foreign owners are American and they’ve brought in a new business model, and a different mentality in which economic and financial sustainability is very important.”
Having previously failed to qualify for Europe’s elite competition for seven consecutive years, including a one-year UEFA ban for breaking financial monitoring rules, Milan is playing in the Champions League for a second consecutive season. That competition can increase revenue by about 100 million euros ($100 million) in UEFA prize money and help restore the club’s global brand.
Milan shares one of soccer’s iconic venues, San Siro, with rival Inter Milan. With a capacity of about 80,000, the stadium opened in 1926, was extensively renovated ahead of the 1990 World Cup and is scheduled to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics. There are few luxury suites and fan amenities in the venue, formally known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and both Milan and Inter have discussed building a new stadium adjacent to the current arena.
“As we help the City Football Group here in New York," Levine said, "in commercial ways and trying to get through a stadium and a whole bunch of other things, we think in our brand there could be synergies between us and Milan that will raise the value of Milan significantly.”
Former longtime team captain Paolo Maldini will stay on as Milan’s technical area director despite the ownership change, a person involved in the negotiations said, adding that Stefano Pioli is safe in his job as Milan’s coach. That person also spoke the AP on condition of anonymity because the final deal has not been announced yet.
The only Italians investing in the deal are media rights executive Riccardo Silva and his brother, Saverio Silva, the person said.
Riccardo Silva owns the Miami soccer club, which plays in the second-tier USL Championship. He founded the Miami team together with Maldini, who withdrew his ownership stake in Miami when he took on his current role at Milan.
The deal could involve players from Milan’s youth academy spending time at Miami.
