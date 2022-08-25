Williams’ 1st opponent at US Open is Danka Kovinic
NEW YORK | Serena Williams’ first opponent at what she has indicated will be her last U.S. Open — and, indeed, the last tournament of her career — is unseeded Danka Kovinic.
Win that, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round.
The brackets for the women’s and men’s singles events were released Thursday by the U.S. Tennis Association.
Play begins Monday; first-round matches will be held that day and Tuesday. There was no immediate word on when Williams will be scheduled to compete.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who turns 41 on Sept. 26, announced this month she was preparing to step away from her playing career. She did not explicitly say when she planned to stop but made it sound as if the U.S. Open would mark her farewell.
Williams has won the hard-court tournament in Flushing Meadows six times.
Kovinic has never been past the second round in four appearances at the U.S. Open. She is a 27-year-old from Montenegro who is 80th in the WTA rankings this week and has been as high as 46th.
Williams and Kovinic have never played each other in singles.
Williams is just 1-3 this season, having recently returned to singles action after a year away following a first-round injury exit at Wimbledon in 2021.
Her first match back came at the All England Club in late June, and she lost her opener there in a third-set tiebreaker to 115th-ranked Harmony Tan.
After winning a match at a tournament in Toronto, Williams was eliminated in straight sets there by Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic, then lost again in straight sets at Cincinnati against reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.
Because Williams has said she’s preparing to wind down her tennis career, her every move will be the focus at the start of the U.S. Open. Fans will pay close attention, because each match could be her last.
While Williams has spent more than 300 weeks at No. 1, her lack of activity has contributed to a slide; she is 410th this week.
That meant she would not be seeded in New York and could have been placed anywhere in the field — and against any player.
Other possible opponents for Williams, should she progress through the tournament, include No. 27 seed Martina Trevisan of Italy in the third round and 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada or 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the fourth.
Williams could face her older sister, seven-time major champion Venus, only in the final, because they are on opposite sides of the bracket.
No. 1 Iga Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion, will meet Jasmine Paolini in the first round, while Raducanu will begin her title defense against Alize Cornet.
Potential quarterfinals are Swiatek vs. No. 8 Jessica Pegula, and No. 4 Paula Badosa vs. No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka on the top half of the field, and Kontaveit — or, perhaps, Williams — vs. Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur, and No. 3 Maria Sakkari vs. No. 7 Simona Halep or French Open runner-up Coco Gauff on the bottom half.
One fascinating first-round matchup is Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020 for two of her four major championships, against Danielle Collins, the Australian Open runner-up this January.
Shortly before the draw announcement, some expected news arrived: Novak Djokovic tweeted that he would not be in New York for the U.S. Open.
The 35-year-old from Serbia, who owns 21 Grand Slam titles, is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Foreign citizens who have not received the shot are not allowed to enter the United States.
Djokovic is a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows; he lost in the 2021 final to Daniil Medvedev, ending a bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969.
Medvedev is seeded No. 1, making this U.S. Open the first major since 2004 without Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Andy Murray in that spot. He will start by taking on Stefan Kozlov of the United States.
No. 2 Nadal, whose 22 Grand Slam titles are a record for a man, was drawn to face Australian wild-card recipient Rinky Hijikata.
Potential men’s quarterfinals are Medvedev vs. No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 5 Casper Ruud in what would be a matchup between the past two French Open runners-up, Nadal vs. No. 7 Cam Norrie, and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz.
Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios, who is seeded No. 23, could meet Medvedev in the fourth round. In the first round, Kyrgios will play his fellow Australian, good friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Thunder No. 2 pickHolmgren to miss season with foot injury
OKLAHOMA CITY | Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in this year’s NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season with a right foot injury.
The 7-footer was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending a LeBron James drive to the basket on a fast break.
Presti said Holmgren will have surgery to repair the ruptured tendon on a date that hasn’t been determined and he expects Holmgren to be ready for the 2023-24 season.
“Long-term prognosis is obviously very positive for this,” Presti said. “We’ve consulted with three of the top foot specialists in the country. Everybody is in agreement that this is kind of like a wrong place, wrong time situation and he’s going to make a full recovery.”
His injury is a significant blow for a franchise that has not won a playoff series since Kevin Durant left for Golden State in 2016 and has had two straight losing seasons. Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds last season for Gonzaga and was fourth in the nation with 3.7 blocked shots per game. He had a strong summer league performance, giving Thunder fans hope that the team’s potential superstar of the future soon would be making a difference.
“He was just having a monster summer,” Presti said. “He’s been playing with tons of NBA players over the course of the summer and getting better and better and better. In this case, we are just going to have to wait a little bit longer for his presence to actually take the floor for us.”
Presti has no issue with Holmgren having participated in the Pro Am event and said such games and venues are approved by the league. The game, which also featured Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum, had to be stopped because of the floor conditions, though that didn’t appear to cause Holmgren’s injury.
“Guys are playing all over the place all the time, everywhere,” Presti said. “If you have players that love to play, they are going to play basketball. Every time you step on a basketball court, something like this could happen. It could happen in a game. It could happen in a practice. It could happen in a scrimmage. ... It’s just part of it.”
Presti said the injury won’t prompt the Thunder to give up and tank for a better position in the 2023 draft, as some fans have suggested.
“We just have to focus on what we can control, and I think that we have a group of guys that will continually get better for quite a long time,” he said. “But we’re still scaling the mountain in the Western Conference, and we have to see where that goes. We come into every season the same way since 2008, which is we have to wait to see how the season unfolds.”
Skeptics pointed to Holmgren’s slender build as a liability and a reason he perhaps should not have been drafted so early. The year offers him time to add to his 195-pound frame, among other things.
“He’s going to get better just by getting stronger, just by seeing things differently, just by learning the NBA,” Presti said. “All that’s going to be happening. He’s going to be able to shoot. He’s going to be able to do a lot of things with the ball.”
A high draft pick having to sit out his first NBA season isn’t unprecedented, and in some cases it hasn’t stopped players from reaching All-Star or even MVP-caliber levels.
Ben Simmons went No. 1 overall in 2016 and missed the following season with a foot injury. Blake Griffin was the top pick in 2009 but had to sit while recovering from a knee injury, as was the case with No. 1 selection Greg Oden in 2007.
Reigning NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid was the No. 3 pick in 2014 and missed his first two seasons with foot issues. Nerlens Noel was the No. 6 selection in 2013 and missed what would have been his first season with a knee problem, and Michael Porter Jr. was the 14th pick in the 2018 draft and missed the ensuing season with a back injury.
It even happened previously to the Thunder franchise: Nick Collison was the No. 12 pick in the 2003 draft by Seattle, unable to play that following season with shoulder issues. Collison went on to spend his entire career with the Thunder, getting his No. 4 jersey retired — the first such honor bestowed by the team in the Oklahoma City era — and remains part of the team’s front office.
There have been other instances of lottery picks missing what could have been their rookie years, including Jonas Valanciunas — the No. 5 selection in 2011 — not being able to join the Toronto Raptors until a year later because of his contract status with his European team at the time. Dario Saric and Ricky Rubio were lottery picks who played with their overseas clubs for two more years before coming to the NBA.
Presti isn’t worried about Holmgren long term and believes his drive will allow him to handle the recovery process well.
“I think he’s well-positioned to do a good job with it,” Presti said. “There’s going to be some tough times now, don’t get me wrong, but he’s got what it takes and he’ll be ready when he’s ready to come back. I think he’ll be a force.”
Injured Kurt Busch to miss start of NASCAR playoffs’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Kurt Busch will miss the start of NASCAR’s playoffs with concussion-like symptoms that have sidelined him six for weeks, meaning two spots in the 16-driver field will be open Saturday night in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
23XI Racing on Thursday withdrew the medical waiver that was holding Busch’s spot in the playoffs.
“As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 cae to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me,” Busch said on social media. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car.”
Busch has been out since he crashed in qualifying July 23 at Pocono. Ty Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs, has replaced Busch since he was injured.
Busch earned his spot in the playoffs with a win at Kansas Speedway in May and, had he not been injured, NASCAR’s 2004 champion would have participated in the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season. By pulling its medical waiver, 23XI gave some breathing room to fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr., who was battling Ryan Blaney for the final spot in the field.
“I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season,” Busch said. “The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do.”
David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, said the manufacturer will still lean on Busch throughout the playoffs.
“Toyota’s priority for Kurt Busch since the moment the accident took place at Pocono has been his health and recovery. Not his recovery to get back in a race car, but his recovery overall,” Wilson said. “While we’re disappointed that he won’t get the chance to compete for the 2022 championship by missing the start of the playoffs, his well-being is the only thing that matters to us.”
NASCAR commended Busch for how he’s handled his injury and said the No. 45 will still be eligible to compete for the owner’s championship.
Djokovic out of U.S. Open; can’t travel to States
NEW YORK | Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.
Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.
“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”
Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.
Djokovic is a 35-year-old from Serbia who owns 21 major championships, one behind Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. Three of Djokovic’s Slam trophies came at the U.S. Open, in 2011, 2015 and 2018.
He also was the runner-up there a half-dozen times, including last season, when his pursuit of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 ended with a loss in the final to Daniil Medvedev.
Foreign citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are currently unable to enter the U.S or Canada, and Djokovic has said he won’t get the shots, even if that prevents him from playing in certain tournaments.
The U.S. Tennis Association has said all along it will follow government rules about vaccination status for this year’s Open. There is no vaccine mandate at the tournament for players or their support teams — meaning that an unvaccinated American would be allowed to compete — and spectators will not be required to wear masks.
“Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens,” said Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Open tournament director. “We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 U.S. Open.”
Djokovic missed the Australian Open in January after a protracted legal saga ended with his deportation from that country because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. He also sat out four significant tournaments in North America in 2022, including in Montreal and Cincinnati recently.
He did play in the French Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Nadal, and at Wimbledon, where Djokovic won the title.
After beating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on July 10, Djokovic said he “would love” to participate in the last Grand Slam tournament of the year at Flushing Meadows, but he also acknowledged, “I’m not planning to get vaccinated.”
About three weeks later, Djokovic posted on social media that he was holding out hope of getting the chance to play in the U.S. Open, writing: “I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!”
Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than anyone else in the history of the ATP rankings. He is No. 6 this week, in part because no rankings points were awarded at Wimbledon this year.
Among the other players who will not be at the U.S. Open for various reasons are No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev, the 2020 runner-up in New York; 2016 champion Angelique Kerber; 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova; Gael Monfils and Reilly Opelka.
