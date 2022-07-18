Pitch clocks, shift limits, larger bases in MLB's future
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and the rest of major league pitchers are likely to be looking over their shoulders next season — at a pitch clock.
Clocks have cut the length of minor league games by about a half-hour this year, and baseball officials appear certain to promote the timers to the majors.
“I think it needs it, obviously. And I think it’s coming regardless of opposition of the players. It’s kind of our fault,” the Yankees’ Cole said ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game. “We’ve known it’s been an issue and its importance and we don’t seem to clean it up.”
Major League Baseball also is considering shift limits, larger bases, restrictions on pickoff attempts and — perhaps in 2024 — limited use of robot umpires to call balls and strikes. The new collective bargaining agreement includes an 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire, and it is empowered to make changes by majority vote with 45 days' notice.
Average time of nine-inning games increased from 2 hours, 43 minutes in 2003 to 3:13 in 2020 before dropping to 3:02 so far this season through July 12, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. A clock experiment in the minor leagues cut the average this year to 2:37 from 3:04 at a similar point for non-clock games last year.
“At first, I wasn’t buying into it. But then we started the season, I was, ‘Oh, this is pretty good.’ I like it. I think it’s more efficient,” Brooklyn Cyclones manager Luis Rivera said before a 9-0 win over Greensboro on July 12 that breezed along in 2:27.
Time between pitches with no runners on base ranges from 12.6 seconds for Milwaukee’s Brent Suter and San Francisco’s Sam Long to 26.6 for St. Louis’ Giovanny Gallegos and 26.0 for Atlanta’s Kenley Jansen. With runners on, San Diego’s Tim Hill leads at 18.1 and Gallegos (32.1) and Jansen (31.1) are the slowest.
MLB’s average through Thursday was 20.5 seconds with no runners and 27.3 second with runners. Boston manager Alex Cora notices call-ups are working more quickly than veterans.
“Little by little, everything they’re doing in the minor leagues is going to affect their big league game, which is great,” he said.
Long the most traditional of U.S. major pro sports, baseball adopted video review for home runs in 2009 and for a broad array of umpire decisions in 2014. All 30 teams are using the electronic pitching signaling device introduced this spring.
A clock is being used this year throughout the minors: 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 with runners on at Triple-A, and 14/18 at lower levels. The clock starts “when the pitcher has possession of the ball and the catcher is in the dirt circle surrounding home plate.” In addition, “the batter must be in the box and alert to the pitcher with at least nine seconds remaining.”
“I’m not opposed to a pitch clock, but I think it needs to be a reasonable amount of time to not feel rushed,” said Houston’s Verlander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner. “Fourteen is quick. I was kind of like on the fence about it, maybe pro pitch clock, but then talking to a couple of the Triple-A guys we’ve had, they feel in certain situations that they don’t even have enough time to shake off pitches. Granted, they don’t have PitchCom down there.”
Yankees pitcher Ryan Weber, who spent the first two months this season in the minors, favors a clock but with four additional seconds. He pointed to a 3-2 fastball he threw to Norwich’s Patrick Dorrian on April 17 that ended a nine-pitch at-bat with a flyout. He feared a violation that would cause ball four.
“If I throw a pitch, catch the ball and then go around to the rosin bag, and then when I get on the mound and I’m looking for the sign, it’s running low and I got to say yes to that pitch,” Weber recalled. “I just grooved it. I felt that I was forced to throw.”
Violations dropped from 1.73 per game during the opening week to 0.52 in Week 11.
MLB’s goal is to eliminate dead time, such time-consuming tics such as Nomar Garciaparra tapping toes and adjusting batting gloves between pitches.
“It’s something that takes a while to get used to, but I think overall the impact it had on the pace of the game was good,” said the Yankees’ Matt Carpenter, who spent April at Triple-A with Round Rock.
Minor league pitchers also have been limited to what the regulations call “two disengagements per plate appearance” with runners on — pickoff attempts or stepping off the runner. A third attempt that is unsuccessful results in an automatic balk.
Bases have been increased to 18-inch squares from 15, promoting safety — first basemen are less likely to get stepped on — but also boosting stolen bases and offense with a slightly decreased distance.
Shifts have been limited all season at Double-A and Class A, where teams are required to have four players on the infield, including two on each side of second base. The Florida State League adds an additional restriction starting July 22 by drawing chalk lines in a pie shape from second base to the outfield grass, prohibiting infielders from the marked area pre-pitch.
Use of shifts has exploded in the past decade, from 2,357 times on balls hit in play in 2011 to 28,130 in 2016 and 59,063 last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. Shifts are on pace for 71,000 this year.
There has been a corresponding drop in the big league batting average from .269 in 2006 to .255 in 2011 to .242 this season, on track to be the lowest since 1967 — before the mound height was cut.
“I like organic primarily,” said former Rays, Cubs and Angels manager Joe Maddon. “If we have to legislate our game to become better, I would put the all the infielders on the dirt, but I’d still permit three on the one side.”
Shift ban tests are hard to interpret, given there is far less shifting and defensive data in the minors.
MLB also is piloting an Automated Ball-Strike System in the minors, which could reach the majors as soon as 2024. Defining the computer strike zone is still being worked on.
Big league umps are much criticized in an age of high-speed video cameras analyzing every pitch. Jeremie Rehak and Pat Hoberg have been the most accurate plate umpires this season at 95.6% correct, according to UmpireScorecards.com. Among umps who have worked more than one game calling balls and strikes, Andy Fletcher (91.4%) and CB Bucknor (91.7%) have been the least accurate.
A test in the Class A Florida State League uses the robot umps in the first two games of each series, then has a human call ball and strikes in the remaining game with a challenge system. Each team gets three challenges and keeps its challenge if successful. Only the pitcher, catcher or batter may appeal, unlike the MLB replay challenge system, in which a manager generally has 20 seconds to challenge a call — leaving time for the team’s video room staff to make a recommendation.
“I love that,” Verlander said of the ball/strike challenge system. “These guys get a lot of flak, but they have one of the hardest jobs in the world. We’re throwing 100 mph, nicking corners. If I were an umpire, I like that: ‘Oh, you think you’re better than me? Appeal it and find out.’ I think it’s a fun back and forth.”
Decisions fall to the technical committee, which includes players Jack Flaherty, Tyler Glasnow, Whit Merrifield and Austin Slater, umpire Bill Miller and six team officials.
MLB hopes quicker games will be more appealing to fans as it tries to rebuild attendance following the pandemic. Cyclones general manager Kevin Mahoney said minor league teams haven’t experienced a drop in concessions sales.
“We used to notice that at 9:30, fans would get up in like blocks of 10, 12, 14 at a time from different sections and leave. And I used to think, why is everybody leaving in the seventh inning?” Mahoney said. “Now on most nights we’re in the ninth inning at 9:30 and they don’t leave because the game is almost over.”
Cameron Smith a British Open champion and man for any course
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith made eight birdies on the final day of the British Open. His 8-under 64 was the lowest closing round at St. Andrews by the champion golfer of the year. His name on the claret jug includes his score of 268, the best ever on the Old Course.
What defined this tough-as-nails Australian in his greatest moment was a par.
Smith already had done the hard part by running off five straight birdies to start the back nine Sunday, ending the amazing streak with a two-putt from 90 feet over a massive mound that fed to the hole on the par-5 14th, giving him a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy.
That was the score when Smith was on the 17th hole. He was in the fairway some 65 feet from the pin with the notorious Road Hole bunker in the way. Smith used his magic touch with the putter to run it along the edge of the bunker onto the green and made the 10-footer for par.
“He had to be very decisive with that one, because if you're wondering about if the play he's making is correct, I think it's a really hard one,” said Cameron Young, who played with Smith and finished one shot behind him.
“I think it's just another example of why he's one of the very best,” Young added. "He made a really good decision and executed it perfectly. Today kind of just is more proof that he is that good, and he is one of the very, very best players in the world.”
And now Smith has a trophy to show for it.
McIlroy couldn't make a 15-foot birdie putt in the group behind him — he couldn't make anything all day — and Smith effectively ended it with two putts from 80 feet on the final hole to claim his first major.
Even with the claret jug on the table next to him, it all felt so surreal to the 28-year-old Smith. He was working hard on his fitness and his game. He was hopeful of results. He just wasn't necessarily expecting three wins this year, each one raising his profile that speaks to his No. 2 world ranking, a career-best.
The question put to him Sunday evening made him laugh. Assuming someone knew nothing about golf, could he explain the difference between the TPC Sawgrass, where Smith won The Players Championship, and the Old Course?
It might be greater than the difference between filet mignon and haggis.
Smith did his best to go along in describing the Stadium Course, with its island green and deceptive shots, and a centuries-old links course that this week was so brittle and brown the balls rolled faster on the fairways than the greens.
But he also explained his quality as a player.
“I think you have to be two completely different golfers to contend at both of those golf courses,” Smith said.
And he won on both of them — one the strongest field in golf, the other the oldest major in golf. His third win this year came at Kapalua on the Plantation course with its wild changes in elevation and big greens with high wind. He beat Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world.
“I think that’s just where I’m at at the moment,” Smith said. "Towards the end of last year, I had a lot of chances and really didn’t get over the line. I think that made me more eager, I guess, at the start of the year to really knuckle down and try and get over the line.
“For it to happen three times this year is pretty unreal,” he said. “I really wasn't expecting that. I would have been happy with one.”
This was a big one. And it was a big disappointment for McIlroy, who along with Viktor Hovland started the final round tied for the lead. Smith and Young were four behind and by the end of the day, one had the silver claret jug and the other had a silver medal. Young made a 15-foot eagle on the 18th hole for a 65, tied for the lead for as long as it took Smith to tap in for birdie.
McIlroy did very little wrong and hardly anything right. He didn't have many close looks at birdie and the few times he did, they slid by the hole.
The cheers were for McIlroy, immensely popular worldwide and especially this week, the 150th Open at the home of golf, as he tried to end his eight-year itch of watching someone else celebrate a major championship.
He knew Smith had pulled ahead with those five straight birdies.
“I had to dig deep to make birdies. And I just couldn’t,” McIlroy said. "I got beaten by the better player this week. To go out and shoot 64 to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews is a hell of a showing. Hats off to Cam.”
As McIlroy spoke to the media, he had to pause every now and then. The 18th green was behind him. There were cheers from a record crowd as Smith walked onto the green to accept the claret jug and be introduced as “champion golfer of the year.”
“There's a worthy winner right on the 18th green right now,” McIlroy said.
After a performance like that on the Old Course — all year, really — no one could dispute that.
Bell win at New Hampshire dimmed at JGR by Truex, Busch woes
LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Joe Gibbs had a New Hampshire race victory to celebrate — and a future dinner to fill his belly courtesy of the 21-pound lobster awarded to winner Christopher Bell — but some things still didn't feel right to the Hall of Fame team owner.
No. 1, star driver Martin Truex Jr. had the dominant car most of Sunday's race but faded to fourth, meaning the winless driver is suddenly on the NASCAR playoff bubble with six races left before the 16-driver field is set.
No. 2, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch is unhappy. Sure, that's not a new feeling for the notoriously prickly driver, but the circumstances bother him more than a run-in with another driver. Busch doesn't have a new contract for 2023 and the process is moving along at such a slow pace, the driver said this weekend he has shopped himself to other teams.
“Turmoil is not a good word for it,” Gibbs said, laughing at a reporter's suggestion. “Give me a better word. Maybe struggle or something right now. I think that happens in pro sports. I think that's the reason why we all like it so much. It's hard. It takes a lot up here. The thing that is probably the hardest is to get four teams going in the right direction.”
At least Bell pointed his No. 20 Toyota in the right direction — the one headed to NASCAR's playoffs. Bell clinched his spot with a strong run late Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and won his second career Cup race.
Bell was the 14th driver to earn a spot in the 16-driver playoff field. With six races left in the regular season, it leaves open the possibility that more than 16 drivers could win a race and the final playoff spot or spots would be decided on points.
Bell will race for the championship over the final 10 races of the season. Busch has one win, so that secured him a spot in the field. Denny Hamlin has balanced running a race team with Michael Jordan - and signing drivers to his 23XI Racing stable for 2024 — with winning two races this season to lock himself into the field.
That leaves only Truex among the four-car JGR flock without an automatic spot.
The 2017 NASCAR champion with Furniture Row Racing, Truex is fourth overall in the current points standings — essentially meaningless when the field is reset for the postseason. He's 16th out of 16 qualified drivers and knows that as parity has shot through the field in the wake of the introduction of the NASCAR’s new Next Gen stock car, he can't coast on points.
Truex won the New Hampshire pole, won the first two-stages and led a race-high 172 laps. But he couldn't rebound from a two-tire pit stop late in the race that dropped him from contention.
“We just didn't have anything to go forward on two tires,” Truex said. “The car absolutely hated it. It was nothing like it had been all day long. Couldn't go anywhere. Just had to ride it out and get what we could out of it.”
Truex said the two-tire call was “wrong” and shrugged “what are you going to do?”
Truex can forget about points racing with a win next week at Pocono. He has wins on the tri-oval track in 2015 and 2018, though the new car has made old results largely unreliable as a predictor of future success.
Truex, though, admits the odds are against him if even one more driver wins and he is still winless after six more races.
“If another guy wins, then we're out. That's just the way it is,” Truex said. “We race every week, do the best we can, try to win races and, obviously, lately we've been capable. We've had cars capable of winning this year.”
Gibbs said he was surprised Truex hasn't cracked the playoff bracket yet — and just as surprised that his race team has yet to sign Busch to a new contract.
Busch faced an uncertain future after M&M Mars announced it would pull its marketing spend at the end of this season. The company had sponsored Busch since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008.
The s earch for a new sponsor has dragged on and Busch has clearly been irked he doesn’t have a new deal. Busch said Saturday a new contract “would be nice, sooner than later.”
Busch did not offer specifics but said he has shopped himself to other teams, though championship-caliber rides are scarce.
“You’ve got to put a lot in place to make things work out, Gibbs said. ”We’re working as hard as we can. We’re going after a number of different directions. So yeah, I’m surprised at this point that we haven’t been able to get that finished.”
The 81-year-old Gibbs still has plenty on his plate this season.
After delicately handling Loudon the Lobster, so does Bell: “ Anyone have any butter sauce? ” he tweeted.
