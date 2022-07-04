Nats' Soto says MRI showed no damage to injured left calf
WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto said an MRI on his left calf showed no damage after he left the Washington Nationals game Sunday against the Miami Marlins because of tightness, and he plans to take the situation day by day.
“Everything was fine,” Soto said. “We gonna be good. They said it's just a little tight, so just going to take a couple days and see how it goes.”
Soto was not in Washington's lineup Monday, but he pinch hit in the eighth and drew a walk.
The 23-year-old star felt something tighten up behind his left knee and in his calf after making a throw in right field in the top of the third inning Sunday. He exited after running the bases and getting involved in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth.
“It didn’t feel that well, so I just take the decision to pull out of the game and make sure everything’s fine before I keep going and make it worse,” Soto said. “You don’t want to go out of the game that easy. I want to be out there, I want to give my 100%, so I wanted to try."
Soto entered Sunday on an eight-game hitting streak. It makes sense for the Nats to be extra cautious with the face of the franchise, whom they are attempting to sign to a long-term contract.
Teammates were worried about Soto before he got the MRI, but he's already showing some progress.
“Today I feel better, and I hope I feel better tomorrow, too, and we take it from there,” Soto said. “I’m just going to see how good it is."
Washington opens a three-game series at NL East-rival Philadelphia on Tuesday. Right-hander Jackson Tetreault won't pitch against the Phillies after going on the 15-day injured list with a stress fracture in the scapula in his right shoulder.
Tetreault was dealing with some discomfort, then couldn't lift that arm very high after starting Saturday and figured it was time to say something. His MRI showed far worse news than Soto's.
“I would much rather get this fixed than continue to pitch with it and maybe not do well and end up hurting the team,” he said. “As much as I want to be out there, this is for the best.”
Wimbledon appealing fine from women's tour over Russia ban
WIMBLEDON, England | The All England Club is appealing a fine levied by the WTA women’s professional tennis tour for banning Russian and Belarusian players from tournaments in Britain because of the war in Ukraine.
The Lawn Tennis Association — the British federation for the sport — also is expected to appeal a financial penalty imposed by the WTA after no players from Russia or Belarus were allowed to take part in grass-court tuneup events last month at Eastbourne, Nottingham and Birmingham.
The fines, totaling $1 million, were first reported by The Daily Mail. The newspaper said the LTA was docked $750,000, and the All England Club $250,000.
“It’s the subject of a legal process, so I can’t comment specifically on that,” All England Club CEO Sally Bolton said Monday. “We stand by the decision we made. We’re deeply disappointed at the reaction of the tours to that decision, and I probably can’t say any more than that at this point in time, I’m afraid.”
Bolton said the club appealed its WTA fine. As for whether the ATP men’s tour also assessed a penalty, she said: “We’re still waiting to hear from them.”
The club announced in April that, following guidance from the British government, athletes from Russia and Belarus would not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year, which kept out such players as the No. 1-ranked man, reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, and two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka.
In response, the WTA and ATP took the unprecedented step of saying they would not award rankings points to any players at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which began last week and is scheduled to end on Sunday.
“It was an incredibly difficult and challenging decision to make. It was not one we took lightly. We thought carefully about the ramifications of taking it. But it was absolutely the right decision for us. It was the only viable option in the context of the government guidance in place. And we stand by that decision,” Bolton said. “We accept that others will take a different view, but we absolutely stand by the decision.”
Spokespersons for the two tours did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait.
Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes.
“It was just a huge sense of relief,” Reddick said.
The Richard Childress Racing driver won by 3.304 seconds over Elliott, who had the pole position and led for 36 of the 62 laps. Elliott was seeking his eighth career Cup road-course win to tie Tony Stewart for second place — one behind Jeff Gordon’s record.
“He’s been the guy that’s won more road courses the last couple of years than anybody,” Reddick said.
Kyle Larson was third, followed by Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez.
Elliott and Reddick were both well ahead of the field before making pit stops with about 20 laps remaining. Elliott had a narrow lead over Reddick as they came out of the pits, but Reddick eventually pulled ahead of him as they headed back toward the front of the pack.
Reddick took over the lead for good on the 47th lap once all the cars that had been ahead of him made their pit stops.
“I just let him stay close enough to pressure me there while we had decent tires and never could get enough of a gap,” Elliott said. “Made a couple mistakes. I was gaining a gap there a couple times and made a couple mistakes and let him get back close enough to get me out of sync, and then after that just started struggling.”
Elliott had the pole position and led for much of the day as he attempted to follow his victory last week at Nashville with another. He was chasing his third win of the season.
Nobody has won more than two races through the first 18 events, the first time there hasn't been at least a three-time winner this late in the season.
Instead, Reddick became the fifth first-time winner this year.
Each of the first three road-course races this year has had a first-time winner, with Reddick breaking through at Road America after Chastain won at the Circuit of the Americas and Suárez at Sonoma.
The other first-time winners were Austin Cindric at Daytona and Chase Briscoe at Phoenix.
Reddick, who won the Xfinity Series in 2018 and 2019, seemed on the verge of getting his elusive first victory a number of times before Sunday.
Perhaps the most notable example came at Bristol in April. Reddick and Chase Briscoe were dueling for the lead that night when the two cars spun out of control, enabling Kyle Busch to slip past them for the victory. Reddick also led for 90 laps at Fontana earlier this year but ended up 24th after William Byron ran him into wall.
“This year’s been one mistake away from greatness all year long,” Reddick said. “We finally did it today.”
Team owner Richard Childress sensed the breakthrough was coming and made that clear during a Sunday morning pep talk with the driver.
“I told him this morning, ‘You're going to win this race. We just can't beat ourselves and (have to) be solid,' ” Childress said.
Reddick made sure his boss' prediction came true.
UP NEXT
The Cup Series heads to the Atlanta Motor Speedway next Sunday. Kurt Busch won last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.