Westbrook exercises $47M option with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook — a past NBA MVP and one of the league’s top 75 all-time players — nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook’s decision.
It certainly was not a surprise, considering Westbrook would not have commanded anywhere near $47.1 million for this coming season had he chosen to become a free agent. He’ll turn 34 next season, his 15th in the NBA.
Westbrook had until Wednesday to make up his mind on the option, which will make this the fifth and final season of a $207 million contract he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The nine-time All-Star has been well-traveled since — he was traded to Houston in 2019, traded to Washington in 2020 and was moved to the Lakers in 2021.
That created what was supposed to be a great trio: Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
It didn’t work out anywhere near as planned. The Lakers were dogged by injuries all season, missed the playoffs, fired coach Frank Vogel after the season and Westbrook has taken much of the blame for what happened.
He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games with the Lakers. Only four other players — two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver, James Harden of Philadelphia, Luka Doncic of Dallas and Dejounte Murray of San Antonio — finished the season with higher averages than Westbrook had in those three stat categories.
But his scoring average was his lowest since 2009-10, and his 3-point percentage — 29.8% — ranked 251st out of 278 NBA players who attempted at least 100 shots from beyond the arc this season.
ACC changing scheduling model for football in '23 and beyond
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is going forward with a plan to change its football scheduling model, with the biggest change being the elimination of divisions.
The new plan, adopted by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives on Tuesday, will be what the league calls a 3-5-5 model and goes into effect with the 2023 season.
All 14 of the ACC’s football members will have three permanent scheduling partners and play those schools each year. They’ll face the other 10 schools once every two years; five one year, five the next. It means that every ACC team will play all conference opponents home and away at least once every four years.
“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said.
The scheduling change ends the quirk that some ACC schools can go years without facing another school from the league. For example, Miami hasn’t played Wake Forest since 2013 even though both have been ACC members that entire time.
The ACC is keeping its championship game. Instead of pitting division champions, the top two teams based on conference winning percentage will make the title game.
Swiatek wins 36th in a row, Nadal also advances at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — From the red clay of the French Open to the green grass of Wimbledon, the wins keep coming for Iga Swiatek.
The top-seeded Pole won her opening match on Centre Court on Tuesday, beating Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3.
The victory was Swiatek's 36th in row and includes all seven matches she played at this year's French Open in winning her second title at Roland Garros. It's the longest winning streak on the women’s tour since 1997, when Martina Hingis won 37.
“It’s my first match on grass this season, so I knew it’s going to be tricky,” Swiatek said on court. “I’m just figuring out how to play here and trying to implement all the stuff that we were practicing on.”
The men's champion at Roland Garros also won at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Rafael Nadal defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round a few hours after Swiatek finished her match.
Even with seven-time champion Serena Williams in the draw at the All England Club, Swiatek is the woman to beat. She won five tournaments before heading to Paris in May, earning consecutive titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome.
Swiatek, again wearing a pin with the colors of Ukraine on her hat, started out like she left off in her last match at the French Open. But she went down 3-1 in the second set before recovering.
“The second set, at the beginning I lost my focus a little bit and she used that pretty well,” Swiatek said.
Coco Gauff, who lost to Swiatek in this year's French Open final, also won her opening match. The 11th-seeded American beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Gauff got the go-ahead break in the third set at 5-5 on her sixth break point of the game when Ruse double-faulted.
In her two previous appearances at the All England Club, Gauff reached the fourth round.
Barbora Krejcikova, who won the French Open in 2021 to split Swiatek's two titles there, also advanced to the second round. The 13th-seeded Czech defeated Maryna Zanevska of Belgium 7-6 (4), 6-3.
No. 4 Paula Badosa, No. 5 Maria Sakkari, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko, No. 16 Simona Halep of Romania and No. 25 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic also advanced. Both Halep and Kvitova are former champions at the All England Club.
Among the seeded player to lose was Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. The 14th-seeded Swiss player lost to Qiang Wang of China 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
No. 18 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, No. 20 Amanda Anisimova of the United States and No. 27 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan also lost.
Like Swiatek, Nadal was also playing for the first time since Paris, where he won his men's record 22nd Grand Slam singles title. And because of the pandemic and his left-foot injury, he said he hadn't played on grass since 2019, when he reached the semifinals at the All England Club.
The two-time Wimbledon champion is attempting to win his third consecutive Grand Slam tournament, but his foot is a question mark.
“Every day is a test and today has been one of these important tests," Nadal said on court. "I know at the beginning of the tournament especially, and the difficult circumstances that I arrived here, the victory is the most important thing because that gives me the chance to practice tomorrow again and to have another match in two days.”
Also in the men's draw, No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria retired from his match with an apparent injury. He was leading Steve Johnson of the United States 6-4, 2-5 when he stopped.
No. 12 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, No. 15 Reilly Opelka of the United States, No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and unseeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia also won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.