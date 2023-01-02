Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
NEW YORK | Tennis great Martina Navratilova said Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer.
In a statement released by her representative, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month.
“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome," the 66-year-old Navratilova said. "It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all have I got.”
She said she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November, and a biopsy showed early stage throat cancer. While Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat, she said, the unrelated breast cancer was discovered.
Navratilova was diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.
She won 59 Grand Slam titles overall, including 31 in women's doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. The last was a mixed doubles championship with Bob Bryan at the 2006 U.S. Open, a month shy of her 50th birthday.
Navratilova originally retired in 1994, after a record 167 singles titles and 331 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She returned to the tour to play doubles in 2000 and occasionally competed in singles, too.
Navratilova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000. She has worked as a TV analyst in recent years.
The statement issued Monday said Navratilova would not be a regular part of Tennis Channel's coverage of the Australian Open later this month “but hopes to be able to join in from time to time” via video conference.
Alabama juniors Young, Anderson, Gibbs declare for NFL draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. | Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy and Will Anderson is a two-time winner of the Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player.
Now, Alabama's two biggest stars are headed to the NFL, where teams can take up the debate over which one is the best — or most needed.
Alabama's poised and playmaking quarterback Young and pass rushing linebacker Anderson Jr. made the seemingly no-brainer call Monday to declare for the NFL draft, where both juniors could contend for the top spot.
Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and the two-time unanimous All-American Anderson announced their decisions to skip their senior seasons two days after leading Alabama to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Tailback Jahmyr Gibbs also is heading to the NFL, and coach Nick Saban said other players could follow.
They endeared themselves to Crimson Tide faithful even more by not joining the ranks of bowl opt-outs among NFL prospects. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in New Orleans.
He and Anderson have graduated.
“I’m very proud of the way these guys have represented the program, not only the way they played on the field but the kind of character as people,” Saban said. “The academic success that they’ve had.
“These guys showed tremendous leadership and character to make a decision to play in the Sugar Bowl, which I think impacted the entire team with the example that they set.”
Young got a loud ovation from Alabama fans when he was substituted out for backup Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter, and later got a salute from Kansas State coach Chris Klieman.
“That’s what college football is about. I was happy Bryce played,” Klieman said after the game. “That was really good for college football and really good for kids to see.”
Now, both are expected to be top-five draft picks and contenders for the No. 1 spot in April.
“It is pretty cool, but it just speaks volumes to the type of person Bryce is,” Anderson said. "He's a competitor just like me. We have the same mindset, same mentality.
“I think that's why we're so close because we're kind of the same person. It's super exciting to see a teammate of yours in the same position as you that you know has worked his butt off every day.”
Added Young: “I think that really speaks volumes to the program and the players I’ve been blessed to play with.”
Young, who arrived from California as one of the nation's top recruits, started the past two seasons after backing up current New England Patriots starter Mac Jones during a national championship run in 2020.
“Sitting my freshman year was something I hadn't done before,” Young said. “It was hard. I'm a competitor. I wanted to play, but it was a blessing in disguise. Being able to learn from Mac and being able to watch that offense, that team, operate and being able to be there for every step of the way, it really helped me.”
He finished with 8,356 passing yards and 80 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. Young passed for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns with five interceptions last season, making him the first Alabama quarterback with two 3,000-yard seasons.
Anderson is one of the top pass rushers in Alabama history and is even more decorated than Young. He is only the second two-time Nagurski Trophy winner and he also won both the Lombardi Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy as a junior.
He finished his three-year career with 34 1/2 sacks and 62 tackles for loss, behind only Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in school history.
Anderson finished fifth in the 2021 Heisman voting after racking up 17 1/2 sacks and 34 1/2 tackles for loss. He had 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss this past season.
Gibbs, a Georgia Tech transfer, ran for 926 yards and seven touchdowns and gained 444 yards on a team-leading 44 catches. Anderson thinks any team that drafts Gibbs is “going to get a special guy.”
“He's very good, very athletic, can move,” he said. “I'm super excited to see what his future is. His cuts are ridiculous. His top-end speed is crazy. Trying to catch him downhill is crazy.”
After three years together, Anderson could finally get a chance to actually sack Young in the NFL after having to hold back in practice.
“If I get the opportunity sometime next year, I’ve got to try to make sure I talk a little smack to him when I do it,” he said.
Utah cracks women's AP top 10 for 1st time; Gamecocks No. 1
South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.
While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players.
There were 22 losses by teams in the AP top 10 this season before Jan. 1. That was tied for the most in the past 23 years before January, matching the 2014-15 season, according to ESPN. Seven of those losses came to unranked teams, tied with 1999-2000 and 2004-05 for the most ever.
The New Year didn’t start off any better for top teams as then-No. 10 UCLA lost to Oregon State.
“The most challenging week putting together my poll in my 12 years as a voter,” ESPN analyst Deb Antonelli said after all the ranked-team losses last week. “I’m looking at records, injuries, NET and my experienced eye as a basketball analyst, and it’s difficult. We wanted parity and we got it! It’s a great measurement of growth in game.”
Stanford, Ohio State, Notre Dame and UConn round out the top five teams in the poll released Monday. With the Hoosiers' defeat, that left only five unbeaten teams, including the top-ranked Gamecocks, who were once again a unanimous choice at No. 1.
No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Utah and 24th-ranked St. John's are the other undefeated teams heading into 2023. Utah is making its first appearance in the top 10.
Indiana dropped to sixth with Virginia Tech and North Carolina State finishing off the top 10.
Duke was one of the the teams to knock off a top-10 squad last week, beating the Wolfpack. The Blue Devils entered the poll at No. 19. They are off to a 13-1 start with the lone loss coming against UConn. Kara Lawson's team is 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2013-14 and is off to its best in six years.
Arkansas fell out of the poll.
RISING UTES:
Utah extended its season-opening winning streak to 14 games, the second longest in school history and only two victories short of the team that went 16-0 to begin the 1997-98 season.
FALLING TAR HEELS
North Carolina has lost three straight games and fallen to No. 22 in the poll after dropping contests to Florida State and Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels, who were sixth in the Top 25 two weeks ago, will try end the slide against Miami on Thursday.
Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve
Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko are the latest St. Louis Blues players to land on the injured list, though general manager Doug Armstrong is not conceding this might not be the year for a team that was built to contend in the Western Conference.
The Blues put both their captain and their most prolific scoring winger on IR on Monday, less than a week after defenseman Torey Krug was ruled out for more than a month because of a lower-body injury. With O'Reilly missing the next six weeks because of a broken foot and Tarasenko the next four with a hand injury, big absences are piling up for St. Louis near the midway point of the season.
“It’s a great opportunity for a lot of different players,” said Armstrong, who has been the Blues' GM for more than a decade. “Pro sports, injuries are part of the profession, part of the game, and winning people and winning organizations don’t dwell on what they don’t have. They look forward to working with the things that they do have.”
What the Blues have is a roster with a handful of underachieving veterans, whom Armstrong expects to raise their game down the stretch with the team sitting a few points outside a playoff position — 10th out of 16 in the West. He singled out forwards Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad and defensemen Colton Parayko and Nick Leddy as players who “aren’t playing to the standards that they set for themselves.”
“Players are going to go through ebbs and flows, and right now we need our veteran players to lead the group, and I know they can do it and I know they want to do it,” Armstrong said on a conference call from Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he is scouting the world junior championship. “The challenge for them is to get their game back on par and lead us, and then we have opportunity for younger players."
The next opportunities belong to big center Logan Brown, who will get more ice time, and rookie forward Jake Neighbors, who was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League. Without naming names, Armstrong said, “Guys that have been pining for more ice time are going to get them.”
It's still tough to replace O'Reilly and Tarasenko, who were key parts of St. Louis' franchise-first Stanley Cup-winning team in 2019 and still remain important years later. But each player is in the final year of his contract and could be dealt before the March 3 trade deadline if new deals aren’t done and Armstrong decides the Blues are sellers.
They haven't been in quite some time. St. Louis has made the playoffs in 10 of the past 11 seasons and missed out by one point the only other year during that stretch.
“Your record indicates what you do at deadlines, and then ultimately it takes two to make a trade,” Armstrong said. “We have to want the players other teams are trading and vice versa. They have to want what we’re considering trading, and our record will dictate what we do at those times.”
Falcons cut WR Batson from practice squad after arrest
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. | The Atlanta Falcons released receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad on Monday, two days after an altercation with police led to his arrest.
Batson had been on the Falcons' practice squad all season but didn't play in a game. He spent the previous four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
According to a statement from Atlanta police, an officer observed a pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its lane at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
The officer stopped the vehicle and observed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The statement said Batson resisted the efforts of the officer “and violently fought with the officer.”
The officer discharged his firearm, but no one was struck, the statement said. Batson returned to his vehicle, fled the scene, crashed a short distance away and was arrested while trying to hide.
The officer and Batson were taken to a hospital for injuries they received during the altercation.
Batson faces multiple charges, but the statement did not give additional details.
The Falcons issued a statement saying they “take this matter seriously” while declining further comment.
Coach Arthur Smith would not discuss Batson's status after a 20-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
“We put out the statement, and I’m gonna let that stand,” Smith said.
Batson played a combined 27 games, including three starts, for Tennessee from 2018-21. He has 22 career receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.