PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour
Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and other PGA Tour members who teed off in the Saudi-funded golf league Thursday are no longer eligible for PGA Tour events under penalties Commissioner Jay Monahan shared soon after the first tee shot was struck.
Still to be determined is whether those players are ever welcome back.
The ban includes participation in the Presidents Cup, which for the International team is determined by the world ranking.
The USGA already has said eligible players can still compete in the U.S. Open next week. The PGA Tour does not run the majors.
In a memo sent to tour members, Monahan said that even if players resigned from the tour ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London, they will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a nonmember by getting a sponsor exemption.
Blatter, Platini reiterate innocence in testimony to court
BELLINZONA, Switzerland | Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini strongly reiterated their innocence as the two former soccer leaders were questioned on day two of their criminal trial on charges of defrauding FIFA.
Blatter was due to testify on the opening day on Wednesday but the former FIFA president said he was bothered by chest pains and asked to respond the following morning.
"I feel much better, thank you," the 86-year-old Blatter said at the start of Thursday's session at the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland in Bellinzona.
Blatter's 17-year reign as president came to an end in June 2015, when he resigned amid a corruption scandal. A few months later, federal prosecutors in Switzerland revealed their investigation into a $2 million payment from FIFA to Platini from four years earlier.
The fallout from the case also ended Platini's campaign to succeed his former mentor and removed the France soccer great as president of UEFA.
Both have always denied wrongdoing and have also long questioned how the disputed payment came to light, airing unproven claims of prosecutors meeting a whistleblower on a park bench.
That was firmly refuted by Thursday's final witness, former federal prosecutor Olivier Thormann, as he gave testimony that was widely anticipated.
Del Rio sorry after calling Capitol insurrection a 'dust-up'
ASHBURN, Va. | An assistant coach for the NFL's Washington Commanders issued an apology for his word choice after doubling down on a comparison he made on social media between the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
Jack Del Rio, a former linebacker who now runs Washington's defense, downplayed the deadly insurrection and questioned why the summer of 2020 protests were not receiving the same scrutiny. His comments Wednesday after an offseason practice came a day before a House committee investigating the pro-Donald Trump disruption of Congress 17 months ago begins public hearings on the matter.
"People's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem," Del Rio said. "And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal. I just think it's kind of two standards."
Amid backlash for his comments, Del Rio released a statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon apologizing his word choice. Del Rio said it was "irresponsible and negligent" to call the riot a "dust-up." But he said he stood by comments "condemning violence in communities across the country."
His comments followed a Twitter post Monday night in which he said, "Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???" He was responding to a tweet about the Congressional hearings into Jan. 6.
Virginia General Assembly abandons Commanders stadium bill
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly is abandoning for the year legislation intended to lure the NFL's Washington Commanders to the state, a top lawmaker said Thursday.
Democratic Virginia Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said in a brief interview that there were too many issues to be resolved and controversies surrounding the team for the legislation to proceed. It could be reintroduced next year, said Saslaw, who has championed the stadium and sponsored one version of the legislation.
The team, which currently plays in Maryland and has been exploring new stadium possibilities for several years, said in a statement that it supported the legislature's decision to "more deeply examine this issue."
"We look forward to continued engagement and open dialogue with stakeholders across the Commonwealth to share our vision and hear directly from communities on their economic development objectives and how we can be a trusted, reliable partner to realize those outcomes," the statement said.
The team maintained that the new venue project would be a "remarkable economic development opportunity."
The news came a day after an assistant coach for the team issued an apology after initially doubling down on a comparison he made on social media between the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
