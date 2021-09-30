Wainwright to start NL wild-card game for Cardinals
ST. LOUIS | St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the NL wild-card game next week against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants.
Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season.
"He gets better as the game goes, he goes deep in games, he's a big-game pitcher," Shildt said before the Cardinals' game on Thursday.
The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants, whichever does not win the NL West, in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.
Wainwright has won 10 of his last 11 decisions this season, with 11 quality starts during that span including Tuesday's clincher.
The 40-year-old right-hander is no stranger to the postseason, with 28 appearances throughout his career, including earning the save in the World Series clincher against the Detroit Tigers in 2006.
Wainwright has a 3-5 record in 11 postseason starts and will have plenty of backup if needed.
"Everybody will be ready to go for Wednesday," Shildt said. "We have two full days off, so it will be all hands on deck."
K-State loses forward Seryee Lewis for season to ACL surgery
MANHATTAN, Kan. | Kansas State forward Seryee Lewis will miss the upcoming season after surgery last week to repair a torn ACL that he sustained in preseason workouts, Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said Thursday,
The 6-foot-9 sophomore came off the bench to appear in 18 games as a freshman. He was expected to compete for minutes alongside Davion Bradford, Kaosi Ezeagu and Ismael Massoud in a revamped front court for the Wildcats.
Carlton Linguard and Logan Landers also will take on extra minute this season.
Kansas State, which opens practice this week, is coming off back-to-back losing seasons that have Weber's future in limbo.
But the Wildcats return four of their top five scorers and brought in Massoud from Wake Forest, Mark Smith from Missouri and Markquis Nowell from Arkansas-Little Rock to provide some immediate help.
Frank Thomas heads group that buys Field of Dreams site
DYERSVILLE, Iowa | Frank Thomas has found his Field of Dreams.
The Hall of Famer has headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball's stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site.
The company said Thursday that This is Heaven LLC, a company of the 53-year-old Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner, bought the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust.
Thomas will be chief executive officer and former Chicago White Sox general manager Dan Evans will be chief operating officer.
Stillman headed a group that bought the field, the location of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams," and the adjacent Lansing family farm in 2011. The site of about 190 acres includes a working cornfield. She died in 2018.
Major League Baseball built a ballpark adjacent to the movie site, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played the first big league game there on Aug. 12. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play there next Aug. 11.
Thomas, a five-time All-Star and two-time AL MVP nicknamed the Big Hurt, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.