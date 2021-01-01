Jim McLean, Dundee Utd's title-winning coach in 1983, dies

DUNDEE, Scotland | Jim McLean, the Scottish soccer manager who led Dundee United to its only domestic league title in 1983 and the European Cup semifinals the following year, has died. He was 83.

McLean's death was announced by the club on Dec. 26. The cause was not disclosed.

Together with Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen, McLean's Dundee United helped to shake up the Scottish game in the 1980s as the so-called "New Firm" challenged the hegemony of Celtic and Rangers — the Glasgow giants long referred to as the "Old Firm."

McLean spent 22 years as United's manager from 1971, leading the team to Scottish League Cup trophies in 1980 and '81 as well as two more finals. The team was runner-up in the Scottish Cup six times under his charge.

United entered the European Cup after winning the Scottish league and reached the last four before losing to Roma 3-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg 2-0 at home. In 1987, United beat Barcelona home and away en route to reaching the UEFA Cup final, where it lost over two legs to IFK Gothenburg.

"An integral part of our history and rise to the forefront of European football, Jim was simply a titan of Dundee United folklore, cherished by the United family the world over," the club said in a statement.

"He will be sorely missed by us all."

The club said the flags at its Tannadice stadium were being flown at half-mast.

McLean played for Hamilton, Clyde, Dundee and Kilmarnock before becoming the manager and later chairman of Dundee United. He was also assistant manager to Jock Stein with Scotland's national team for four years, including at the 1982 World Cup.

"His remarkable six-decade career made him a true legend not only at Dundee United, but across the world of football," McLean's family said in a statement, describing him as a "much-loved husband, father, brother, uncle and father-in-law."

Former Louisiana state Rep. Vic Stelly dies at age 79

LAKE CHARLES, La. | Victor "Vic" Stelly, a former Louisiana lawmaker who served 16 years in the state House and later as a member of Louisiana's higher education policy board, has died. He was 79.

Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Stelly's death in a tweet Saturday. He did not say how or when Stelly died.

"Vic served dutifully," Edwards tweeted of the former Lake Charles lawmaker.

As a state lawmaker, Stelly was known for a tax swap plan that bears his name.

Approved by lawmakers and voters in a 2002 constitutional change, the "Stelly Plan" eliminated sales taxes on groceries and residential utilities in exchange for increased income taxes on middle- and upper-income earners.

Many parts of the plan were later dismantled, but the controversial changes remained a heated topic among politicians and radio talk show hosts for years, as critics argued that it harmed Louisiana families and undercut Republican claims of fiscal conservatism.

Stelly served four terms in the state House beginning in 1988, before deciding not to run for a fifth term. The retired insurance agent was later appointed to the Louisiana Board of Regents, which oversees public higher education spending and management. He resigned from the board in 2012, citing frustration with cuts to state funding for public colleges that Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration had made.

Stelly was a Republican for most of his time in the Legislature, but switched to no party affiliation near the end of his tenure. He was inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame in 2006.

He received his bachelor's degree from Northwestern State University in 1962 and his master's from Louisiana State University in 1965. He was an assistant football coach at McNeese State University from 1970 through 1974.

Stelly is survived by his wife, Terry, and three children, according to KPLC-TV.

Former state representative and current Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay told The American Press that Stelly "gave his all in serving the public of Southwest Louisiana and the entirety of our state."

"Vic was a fine gentleman and a true statesman," he said. "He will always be remembered as a man of great integrity and conviction."

Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90

NEW YORK | Roger Berlind, a producer of more than 100 Broadway plays and musicals and the winner of 25 Tony Awards, has died. He was 90.

He died Dec. 18 at his home in New York City. His family said cardiopulmonary arrest was to blame, The New York Times reported.

The Brooklyn-born Berlind enjoyed a four-decade career that boosted the success of actors including Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons.

He wasn't born into the theater, though. Despite youthful aspirations as a songwriter, he found work on Wall Street, becoming a brokerage partner before the death of his wife and three of four children in a June 1975 plane crash in New York City that changed the trajectory of his life.

He told the Times in 1998 that building a business and making money didn't make sense to him anymore.

Eventually, he turned to Broadway, redefining himself through a new career.

Brook Berlind, his second wife, defined the switch in stage terms.

"His life was utterly bifurcated by the accident," she said. "There was Act I and Act II. I don't think many other people could have gone on to such success after such catastrophe."

His debut production in 1976 of "Rex," a Richard Rodgers musical about Henry VIII, was panned by a Times theater critic. His last show, a Tony winner brought to the stage by multiple producers, was the 2019 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma."

Other shows included the original 1980 production of "Amadeus," which won a Tony for best play, and "Sophisticated Ladies," a 1981 musical with a two-year run featuring music by Duke Ellington.

Star-studded revivals included "Death of a Salesman" in 2012 with Philip Seymour Hoffman and "Hello Dolly" in 2017 with Bette Midler.

Throughout his career, Berlind took the flops in stride with the successes, finding value in some losing productions.

"I know it's not worth it economically," he told The Times in 1998. "But I love theater."

Berlind exhibited his own flair for the dramatic after the Sept. 11 attacks when he took then-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani's encouragement of Broadway to heart and appeared onstage on Sept. 23 after the conclusion of what had been scheduled to be the last performance of "Kiss Me, Kate."

"The show will go on," he declared to an emotional audience, extending a two-year run for three months despite declining sales.

Survivors include his wife and son, two granddaughters and a brother.

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. | William "Bill" Magee, a former New York assemblyman who represented a rural district east of Syracuse for nearly three decades, has died.

Magee died on Christmas Eve, his niece told Syracuse.com. He was 81.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 but was not showing serious symptoms, his niece, Robin Blazer Commins, told the news outlet. His cause of death was not clear.

A Democrat from Nelson, Magee was first elected to his state seat in 1990 and represented a district that included Madison, Otsego and Oneida counties. He previously served as a town supervisor in Nelson and worked at the New York State Fair.

He served in the Legislature until he was unseated in 2018, chairing its Agriculture Committee and becoming a vocal advocate for the state's farmers.

"Bill truly understood the needs of New York's farmers and all his constituents and worked diligently in Albany to help them," U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York, said in a statement. "He will be missed by all who knew him."

Former Mississippi lawmaker dies with COVID-19 complications

JACKSON, Miss. | A former Mississippi lawmaker died Monday after being hospitalized with pneumonia from COVID-19, his wife said.

Nolan Mettetal was 75.

Kay Mettetal said in a Facebook post Dec. 23 that her husband was "in the hospital in Oxford fighting with COVID pneumonia in both lungs." She posted Monday that had died.

Nolan Mettetal was a pharmacist from Sardis. He was in the Mississippi Senate from January 1996 to January 2012, then served eight years in the House in a district includes parts of Lafayette, Panola and Tallahatchie counties. He was chairman of the House Universities and Colleges Committee.

He did not seek re-election in 2019, saying that he and his wife wanted to spend more time with their family. Kay Mettetal was frequently at the Capitol with her husband during legislative sessions.

Nolan Mettetal was first elected as a Democrat and became a Republican in early 2008. He switched parties months after narrowly winning a Democratic primary and then defeating a Republican in the general election.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Monday on Twitter: "Nolan provided leadership for over 2 decades not only on policy, but also on personal character/statesmanship."

Mexican singer, composer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

MEXICO CITY | Mexican ballad singer and composer Armando Manzanero died at the age of 85, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday.

Manzanero was hospitalized in recent weeks with COVID-19 and at one point was on a ventilator.

But his manager, Laura Blum, said he died at a Mexico City hospital of complications from a kidney problem.

Manzanero was a crooner best known for songs like "Somos Novios," which, with translated English lyrics, became the 1970s hit "It's Impossible" for Perry Como.

López Obrador praised the Yucatan native as "a great composer, and the country's best."

"Besides that, he was a man with sensitivity, on social questions as well," the president noted.

The president played a video clip of Manzanero singing the song "Adoro," and appeared so overcome by emotion at the news of his death that he cut short his daily news conference.

"I do not want to continue with this press conference. It ends here," López Obrador said before playing the clip.

Manzanero was born in Merida, the capital of Yucatan state, and his ashes will be returned there, Blum said.

He was proud of his roots in the largely Maya indigenous state, noting "I am a Mexican of Mayan ancestry, I am a Mayan Indian."

In a 2020 interview with The Associated Press, Manzanero expressed pride at how other artists continued to sing songs he wrote decades ago.

"The song I wrote 50 or 60 years ago is still alive," Manzanero said. "Even flowers don't live that long."

He had several ex-wives, seven children and 16 grandchildren, all of whom survived him.

Tony Rice, master bluegrass guitarist, dies at 69

Tony Rice, the master bluegrass picker who drew fans worldwide for the chance to hear the quick, fluid sounds he conjured from his storied Martin D-28 guitar, has died at age 69.

Rice died Friday at his home in Reidsville, North Carolina, according to International Bluegrass Music Association spokesperson Casey Campbell, who did not immediately provide additional details. Rice lived in Reidsville with his wife, Pamela Hodges Rice.

Ricky Skaggs, one of the many musicians who revered Rice and performed and recorded with him, called him "the single most influential acoustic guitar player in the last 50 years."

"Sometime during Christmas morning while making his coffee, our dear friend and guitar hero Tony Rice passed from this life and made his swift journey to his heavenly home," Skaggs wrote on Facebook this weekend.

"Many if not all of the Bluegrass guitar players of today would say that they cut their teeth on Tony Rice's music. He loved hearing the next generation players play his licks. I think that's where he got most of his joy as a player."

Others paying tribute included Jason Isbell, Bela Fleck and actor-comedian Steve Martin, a longtime banjo player who tweeted, "Aw, Tony Rice. A name I've known my whole life. A great musician."

Tall and lean, and with an understated live presence that contrasted with the dynamism of his guitar, Rice had health problems over the past quarter-century. A muscle disorder around his vocal cords left him unable to sing onstage, and tennis elbow limited his playing. His last live guitar performance was in 2013, when he was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

"I am not going to go back out into the public eye until I can be the musician that I was, where I left off or better," Rice told the Greensboro News & Record in 2015. "I have been blessed with a very devout audience all these years, and I am certainly not going to let anybody down."

Rice released dozens of albums, including several as a member of the David Grisman Quintet; "Skaggs & Rice" with Ricky Skaggs; "Manzanita" as leader of "The Tony Rice Unit"; and such solo efforts as "Tony Rice" and "Me & My Guitar."

He played with everyone from Jerry Garcia to Dolly Parton and received honors including a Grammy in 1993 for best country instrumental performance and citations from the International Bluegrass Music Association as guitarist of the year.

Born David Anthony Rice in Danville, Virginia, Rice grew up in Los Angeles and soon — along with siblings Larry, Wyatt and Ronnie— absorbed his musician-father's love for bluegrass. By age 20, Tony Rice was a member of banjo star J.D. Crowe's band New South and by his mid-20s a co-founder of the Grismen quintet.

A key early influence was guitarist Clarence White, a country and bluegrass star who crossed over into rock in the late 1960s as a member of the Byrds. White was just 29 when he was struck by a car in 1973, and among the possessions he left behind was a D-28 guitar that he had let Rice play when he was just 9.

The D-28, made in 1935, had a life to rival any of its owners. White once shot it with a pellet gun and another time ran over it with his van. After White's death, Rice learned that the D-28 had been sold to a friend of White's in Kentucky and purchased it for $550, in cash, although he needed to buy a new set of strings.

In the mid-1990s, he nearly lost the guitar during a tropical storm in Florida. He was also known to keep rattlesnake rattles in it, an old musical tradition.

"It's a beautiful instrument," he told Fretboard Journal in 2016. "I never pick it up but that I don't think that. It's got to be the Holy Grail."

Marc Basnight, longest serving NC Senate leader, dies at 73

RALEIGH, N.C. | Former state Sen. Marc Basnight, a Democrat from North Carolina's barrier islands who became one of North Carolina's most powerful contemporary political leaders while serving a record 18 years as Senate leader, died Monday. He was 73.

Basnight, who was ill for years with what was later diagnosed as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, died at his Manteo home with family members present, according to Amy Fulk, Basnight's chief of staff while he held the chamber's top job.

Despite humble beginnings and little formal education, Basnight rose through state politics to serve in the Senate for 26 years. His nine two-year terms as Senate president pro tempore made him the longest-serving head of a legislative body in North Carolina history.

Basnight was a legislative powerhouse involved in enacting every significant state policy of the 1990s and 2000s, including passage of the state lottery, a ban on smoking in restaurants and bars and improved public education and ethics reforms. And he made it a point of stopping to meet constituents on his weekly 190-mile commute between Raleigh and the coastal Outer Banks to learn about their needs.

He resigned his seat in early 2011, announcing his decision weeks before Republicans took over the chamber for the first time in over a century due to electoral wins the previous November. Basnight told reporters at the time that he was already struggling with a degenerative nerve disease that affected his balance and speech.

Democrats who served and learned as lieutenants under Basnight in the Senate are numerous and included a future governor, Beverly Perdue; the late U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan; and current Gov. Roy Cooper, who was Senate majority leader in the late 1990s.

"North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend," Cooper said in a news release. "His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special ... He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him."

The Manteo sewer contractor arrived in state government in 1977 with little other than a high school diploma and his distinctive Outer Banks accent. Then-Gov. Jim Hunt appointed him to the Board of Transportation. Basnight succeeded his cousin as a senator seven years later.

Basnight was an effective board member and senator for his district, and became a voracious reader, turning himself into an authority on the state's environment and the University of North Carolina system. Basnight rose to a co-chairmanship of the appropriations committee and won the president pro tempore's job in 1993.

For several election cycles. the Dare County Democrat and his allies extended their party's majority in the Senate even as North Carolina evolved further into a two-party state. They won through a highly professional campaign and fundraising operation and an agenda emphasizing North Carolina's high-tech future even as traditional textiles and tobacco faded.

Though he never attended college himself, Basnight made it a mission to keep the UNC system a national leader in higher education. Basnight was perhaps proudest of passage of a $3.1 billion higher education bond package in 2000 that was approved later that year in a statewide referendum.

While Senate leader, GOP senators complained Basnight had consolidated too much power. But members of both parties said his embrace of the average person and loyalty to the Senate were unquestioned.

"He loved people, and they loved him back," said Sen. Phil Berger, a Rockingham County Republican who succeeded Berger as Senate leader and remains at the post. "He could wage political battle with the best of them, but he always put the institution of the Senate, as a symbol of the people's representative government, first."

After Basnight left office, his family still operated the Lone Cedar Cafe on the Outer Banks. The new bridge over Oregon Inlet, connecting Hatteras Island to the Outer Banks mainland, was named for him.

"He's done so many remarkable things that are here forever," longtime North Carolina political consultant John Davis said a decade ago as Basnight departed the Senate.

His wife, Sandy, died in 2007 after being treated for leukemia. His survivors include two daughters, Vicki and Caroline, and grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were incomplete late Monday. A memorial service will be held later.

Basnight's death marks the passing of another heavyweight in state Democratic politics during 2020. Former Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan died in February, while Sen. Tony Rand, who was majority leader and rules committee chairman under Basnight, died in May.

Former Jamestown legislator Lyle Hanson dies at 85

BISMARCK, N.D. | A former Jamestown-area state representative has died.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Lyle Hanson died Wednesday in Jamestown. He was 85.

The Democrat represented District 12 in the House from 1979 to 2012.

Hanson was a teacher and a coach who began his career in Garrison. He moved to Jamestown and taught history and was the head track coach for Jamestown Public Schools.

Hanson served on the House Education Committee and the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He was a hunting and outdoors enthusiast who volunteered for numerous wildlife organizations.

Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement highlighted Hanson's legacy as a legislator, a teacher and an outdoorsman.

French designer Pierre Cardin, licensing pioneer, dies at 98

PARIS | French fashion designer Pierre Cardin possessed a wildly inventive artistic sensibility tempered by a stiff dose of business sense. He had no problem acknowledging that he earned more from a pair of stockings than from a haute-couture gown with a six-figure price tag.

Cardin, who died Tuesday at age 98, was the ultimate entrepreneurial designer. He understood the importance his exclusive haute couture shows played in stoking consumer desire and became an early pioneer of licensing. His name emblazoned hundreds of products, from accessories to home goods.

"The numbers don't lie," Cardin said in a 1970 French television interview. "I earn more from the sale of a necktie than from the sale of a million-franc dress. It's counterintuitive, but the accounts prove it. In the end, it's all about the numbers."

The French Academy of Fine Arts announced Cardin's death in a tweet. He had been among its illustrious members since 1992. The academy did not give a cause of death or say where the designer died.

Designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, who made his debut in Cardin's maison, paid tribute to his mentor on Twitter: "Thank you Mister Cardin to have opened for me the doors of fashion and made my dream possible."

Along with fellow Frenchman Andre Courreges and Spain's Paco Rabanne, two other Paris-based designers known for their avant-garde Space Age styles, Cardin revolutionized fashion starting in the early 1950s.

At a time when other Paris labels were obsessed with flattering the female form, Cardin's designs cast the wearer as a sort of glorified hanger, there to showcase the sharp shapes and graphic patterns of the clothes. Created for neither pragmatists nor wallflowers, his designs were all about making a big entrance — sometimes very literally.

Gowns and bodysuits in fluorescent spandex were fitted with plastic hoops that stood away from the body at the waist, elbows, wrists and knees. Bubble dresses and capes enveloped their wearers in oversized spheres of fabric. Toques were shaped like flying saucers; bucket hats sheathed the models' entire head, with cutout windshields at the eyes.

"Fashion is always ridiculous, seen from before or after. But in the moment, it's marvelous," Cardin said in the 1970 interview.

A quote on his label's website summed up his philosophy: "The clothing I prefer is the one I create for a life that does not yet exist, the world of tomorrow."

Cardin's name embossed thousands of products, from wristwatches to bed sheets. In the brand's heyday, goods bearing his fancy cursive signature were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide.

That number dwindled dramatically in later years, as Cardin products were increasingly regarded as cheaply made and his clothing designs — which, decades later, remained virtually unchanged from its '60s-era styles — felt dated.

A savvy businessman, Cardin used his fabulous wealth to snap up top-notch properties in Paris, including the belle epoque restaurant Maxim's, which he also frequented. His flagship store, located next to the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, continues to showcase eye-catching designs.

Cardin was born on July 7, 1922, in a small town near Venice, Italy, to a modest, working-class family. When he was a child, the family moved to Saint Etienne in central France, where Cardin was schooled and became an apprentice to a tailor at age 14.

Cardin later embraced a status as a self-made man, saying in the 1970 TV interview that going it alone "makes you see life in a much more real way and forces you to take decisions and to be courageous.

"It's much more difficult to enter a dark woods alone than when you already know the way through," he said.

After moving to Paris, he worked as an assistant in the House of Paquin starting in 1945 and also helped design costumes for the likes of filmmaker Jean Cocteau. He was involved in creating the costumes for the director's 1946 hit, "Beauty and the Beast."

After working briefly with Elsa Schiaparelli and Christian Dior, Cardin opened his own fashion house in Paris' posh 1st district, starting with costumes and masks.

Cardin delivered his first real collection in 1953. Success quickly followed, with the 1954 launch of the celebrated "bubble" dress, which put the label on the map.

Cardin staged his first ready-to-wear show in 1959 at Paris' Printemps department store, a bold initiative that got him temporarily kicked out of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. Cardin's relationship with the organization — the governing body of French fashion — was rocky, and he later left of his own volition to stage shows on his own terms.

Cardin's high-profile relationship with French actress Jeanne Moreau, the smoky-voiced blonde of "Jules and Jim" fame, also helped boost the brand's profile. Described by both as a "true love," the couple's relationship lasted about five years, though they never married.

For Cardin, the astronomical expense of producing haute-couture collections was an investment. Even though the clothing's pharaonic prices didn't cover the cost of crafting the made-to-measure garments, media coverage generated by the couture shows helped sell affordable items, like hats, belts and underwear.

As Cardin's fame and fortune spiked, so did his real estate portfolio. He long lived an austere, almost monastic existence with his sister in a sprawling apartment just across from the Elysee Palace and bought up so much topflight real estate in the neighborhood that fashion insiders joked he could have mounted a coup d'état.

In addition to his women's and men's clothing boutiques, Cardin opened a children's shop, a furniture store and the Espace Cardin, a sprawling hall in central Paris where the designer would later stage fashion shows, as well as plays, ballet performances and other cultural events.

Beyond clothes, Cardin put his stamp on perfumes, makeup, porcelain, chocolates, a resort in the south of France and even the velvet-walled watering hole Maxim's — where he could often be seen at lunch.

The 1970s saw a huge Cardin expansion that brought his outlets to more than 100,000, with about as many workers producing under the Cardin label worldwide.

Cardin was in the vanguard in recognizing the importance of Asia, both as a manufacturing hub and for its consumer potential. He was present in Japan starting in the early 1960s, and in 1979 became the first Western designer to stage a fashion show in China.

In 1986, he inked a deal with Soviet authorities to open a showroom in the Communist nation to sell clothes locally made under his label.

In his later life, with no heir apparent, Cardin dismantled much of his vast empire, selling dozens of his Chinese licenses to two local firms in 2009.

Two years later, he told the Wall Street Journal that he'd be willing to sell his entire company, at that point including an estimated 500-600 licenses, for $1.4 billion.

Kent State shooting survivor Alan Canfora dies at 71

Alan Canfora, who was one of nine students who were wounded in the 1970 Kent State shootings but survived, has died. He was 71.

Canfora died Dec. 20 at home from an illness unrelated to COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by his sister, Chic Canfora.

"It is with immense sadness that I share news of the passing of my beloved brother, Alan Canfora — a devastating loss to our family, friends and the Kent State/May 4 community," she wrote in the post as reported by the Akron Beacon Journal.

As a junior at Kent State, Canfora was one of the hundreds of students who protested at the Ohio campus May 1-4. They were demonstrating against the Vietnam War and the National Guard's presence on their campus.

The Guardsmen fired on unarmed protesters May 4. Canfora was shot in the right wrist in the first 13 seconds. Four students — Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Lee Scheuer and William Schroeder — were killed.

The shootings marked a turning of the tide in popular opposition to the war.

Canfora was raised in Barberton, Ohio, and was a member of Students for a Democratic Society, a national left-wing organization. He protested the Vietnam War twice in Washington, and in 1969 was part of the SDS group that confronted Kent State police with anti-war demands.

Canfora said the death of a classmate, Bill Caldwell, in Vietnam in April 1970 fueled his anger over the war.

Canfora was a founding member of the May 4th Task Force, served as a Summit County Elections commissioner for several decades, led the Barberton Democratic Party, and has been the director of the Akron Law Library since 2011.

Former lawmaker and wife died of COVID-19 on the same day

MOSS BLUFF, La. | A former Louisiana state lawmaker and his wife died the same day from complications of COVID-19.

Victor "Vic" Stelly and Terry Bass Stelly died within hours of each other on Saturday from complications of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the family's obituary.

"Married 60 years, it is no surprise — and brings us great comfort -– they met our Lord and Savior nearly hand-in-hand," the obituary said.

"After 60 years together one could not be without the other so they traveled one last trip to paradise where they will be together forever," daughter Toni Stelly Hebert, one of their three surviving children, wrote on Facebook.

A memorial ceremony will be held Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles.

Vic Stelly, a Republican for most of his time in the Legislature who switched to no party affiliation near the end of his four House terms, later was a member of Louisiana's higher education policy board. He was 79. Terry Bass Stelly was 80.

Friends and family described them as inseparable, The Advocate reported.

"You don't see marriages like that too often anymore," state Sen. Ronnie Johns, a Republican from Sulphur, told the newspaper. "At first it shocked me that they both died the same day, but as I looked back at how they lived their lives and how they felt about each other, it doesn't surprise me at all."

The Stellys met at Northwestern State University and married during Vic Stelly's sophomore year, the obituary said. Johns noted that Stelly played quarterback for the football team.

After graduating, Stelly taught and coached at high schools in Baton Rouge, then became an assistant coach at McNeese State. After that, he spent 25 years as an insurance agent in Moss Bluff while Terry Stelly worked as a legal secretary to the district attorney, the obituary said.

Johns told The American Press that Stelly taught him how to be an effective lawmaker by working with others.

"He was never an obstructionist, but always a coalition builder," Johns said. "His advice to me was to always 'Do the right thing,' and success would come my way."

As a state lawmaker, Stelly was known for a tax swap plan approved in a 2002 constitutional change. The "Stelly Plan" eliminated sales taxes on groceries and residential utilities in exchange for increased income taxes on middle- and upper-income earners.

"He didn't do it for Vic Stelly. He did it for the state, because he sincerely believed that education needed a stable source of funding, healthcare needed a stable source of funding and the state would benefit from that," retired Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach, who joined the legislature with Stelly, told KPLC-TV.

Many parts of the plan were later dismantled.

"People say the 'Stelly Plan' is no more, well the 'Stelly Plan' still exists" retired state Sen. Blade Morrish told the station. "The legislature can bring back those portions of the 'Stelly Plan', they can bring them back tomorrow. It was visionary then, it is visionary today and it works. That was his greatest accomplishment in my opinion."

Ex-Cabinet member, NC governor nominee Flaherty dies at 92

CARY, N.C. | David Flaherty, a former cabinet secretary for two Republican North Carolina governors and once a gubernatorial nominee himself, has died at the age of 92.

Flaherty died from natural causes on Dec. 20 at his home in Cary, according to Ben Jenkins with Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton. Flaherty, who had lived previously in western North Carolina, had been in deteriorating health in recent years, Jenkins said Tuesday. A memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined.

Flaherty was a two-term state senator who later served as state human resources secretary for Gov. Jim Holshouser in the mid-1970s and Gov. Jim Martin in the late 1980s and early '90s.

Flaherty won his party's nomination for governor in 1976 but was handily defeated that November by then-Lt. Gov. Jim Hunt, a Democrat who ultimately served four terms as chief executive.

Flaherty also was state Republican Party chairman in the early 1980s and served as Martin's head of the Employment Security Commission.

A native of Boston, Flaherty moved to Lenoir after joining Broyhill Industries in 1955, according to the funeral home's prepared obituary.

His wife, Nancy Hamill Flaherty, died last year following their 66 years of marriage. Survivors include several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

'Columbo,' 'Murder, She Wrote' co-creator William Link dies

LOS ANGELES| William Link, who co-created the hit series "Columbo" and "Murder, She Wrote" and made 1970s and '80s TV movies about social issues then largely shunned by television, has died. He was 87.

Link died of congestive heart failure Sunday in Los Angeles, his wife of more than 40 years, Margery Nelson, said in a statement Tuesday.

The family helped Link mark his Dec. 15 birthday by playing YouTube videos of interviews in which he recounted his long career, said his niece, Amy Salko Robertson.

"He loved it. It was the best birthday present we could have given him," she said.

"Columbo" was a highlight of Link's award-winning body of work. The series featured a brilliant, deceptively unkempt police detective that he and his longtime writing-producing partner, Richard Levinson, originally created for a 1960 TV anthology episode.

The pair earned a writing Emmy for the series, with four acting trophies going to star Peter Falk. He played the role in the 1971-78 "Columbo" run on NBC and when the crime drama moved to ABC from 1989 to 2003 as more occasional TV movies.

Link and Levinson, Philadelphia-area natives who met as mystery-loving teens and soon began collaborating on stories and radio scripts, aimed to produce more than entertainment, Salko Robertson said in an interview.

The fight "for justice and equality" was a central theme in their projects, she said — including "Columbo," which tended to pit the wily detective against wealthy and powerful criminals.

The collaborators' TV movies included 1970's "My Sweet Charlie," a rare small-screen depiction of an interracial romance that earned them a writing Emmy, and "That Certain Summer" (1972), a groundbreaker for its sympathetic portrayal of gay characters.

Dramas such as those "were not getting on TV, and they really fought for them," said Salko Robertson, a producer who handled business matters for her uncle.

Link, an Army veteran, and Levinson wrote and were executive producers for the Emmy-winning "The Execution of Private Slovik" (1974), about a WWII soldier who became the first executed for desertion since the Civil War.

"Murder, She Wrote," with film and stage star Angela Lansbury as an amateur sleuth, was created by Link, Levinson and Peter S. Fischer. The series was a durable, 12-season success for CBS, airing from 1984 to 1996.

Link and Levinson's other series included the 1967-75 crime drama "Mannix" and 1973-74's "Tenafly," an early show with an African American lead character, a private eye played by James McEachin.

The pair wrote screenplays for the '70s big-screen films "The Hindenburg," "Rollercoaster" and for 1980's "The Hunter," among actor Steve McQueen's final movies.

After Levinson's death in 1987, Link continued to write, including stories for Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine.

Besides his wife and Salko Robertson, Link's survivors include nieces and nephews John Robertson, Karen Salko Nieberg and Owen Nieberg.

NYC public relations impresario Howard Rubenstein dies at 88

NEW YORK | Public relations veteran Howard Rubenstein, who for decades polished and protected the images of New York celebrities and power brokers from George Steinbrenner to Donald Trump, has died. He was 88.

Rubenstein died Tuesday at home "in peace and in no pain," his son Steven Rubenstein wrote on the website of the firm that bears the family's name. No cause of death was given.

Howard Rubenstein founded the agency in 1954. Polite and soft-spoken, he was the antithesis of the stereotypical curt and fast-talking New York City press agent. But his company's hundreds of clients — from high-brow cultural institutions to politicians — attested to his clout.

Rubenstein has represented the Metropolitan Opera, the Archdiocese of New York, MoMA, Saturday Night Live, Jerry Seinfeld, J.P. Morgan, Rockefeller Center owner Tishman Speyer, media magnate Rupert Murdoch and the late Yankees owner Steinbrenner. Rubenstein worked with Trump during the future president's highly publicized divorce from Ivana Trump in 1990.

"Howard's contributions to the Yankees took many forms over the years, and his positive effect on the course of our franchise cannot be understated," read a statement from the Yankees and the Steinbrenner family. "He was a self-effacing visionary and trailblazer who could often see what others missed."

Rubenstein was born in Brooklyn, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and dropped out of Harvard Law School. He started work as a publicist at the suggestion of his father, a news reporter, and initially based his fledgling business in his parent's kitchen.

Survivors include his wife and three children, Roni, Richard, and Steven Rubenstein, who is president of the firm.

A private graveside service is Wednesday.

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. | The death of a newly elected U.S. representative from Louisiana of complications related to COVID-19 stunned the state's political circles Wednesday and became the latest brutal reminder of how dangerous the coronavirus can be.

Luke Letlow, who was only 41 and had no known underlying health conditions, died Tuesday night at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport — days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office, according to his spokesman Andrew Bautsch. Bautsch asked for privacy for Letlow's family "during this difficult and unexpected time."

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year and has since recovered, seemed almost at a loss for words in a Twitter video he posted Tuesday night about Letlow's death, stopping at one point before saying: "It just, just, just, just brings home COVID can kill. For most folks it doesn't, but it truly can. So, as you remember Luke, his widow, his children in your prayers, remember as well to be careful with COVID."

Only weeks after Letlow was elected, state officials Wednesday began discussing logistics for a special election to fill the seat again.

Louisiana's eight-member congressional delegation called Letlow's death devastating. As condolences poured in, many officials expressed shock and focused on the pandemic's deadly toll.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened her weekly news conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill by extending "great sympathy" to the congressman-elect's family and pushing for greater efforts to end the pandemic. The Democratic leader said Letlow's COVID-related death could "happen to anyone — and it has happened to nearly 350,000 Americans."

"Many of those deaths could have been avoided," she said. Pelosi added: "We must make sure that we are scientific and determined to crush the virus."

Louisiana state House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, a Republican, issued a statement mourning Letlow's death and saying: "This pandemic is real and it's taken too many of our loved ones. Too many husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, daughters and sons."

Gov. John Bel Edwards intends to call a March special election to fill the congressional seat, according to his spokeswoman, Christina Stephens.

Letlow was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was later transferred to the Shreveport facility and placed in intensive care.

Dr. G.E. Ghali, of LSU Health Shreveport, told The Advocate that Letlow didn't have any underlying health conditions that would have placed him at greater risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

The congressman-elect had been inconsistent in his precautions against the coronavirus, though he acknowledged the severity of COVID-19 and said in a debate that he personally knew people who had died from the disease.

Photos posted on social media from campaign events show Letlow sometimes wearing a mask when interacting with potential voters, but other times — including at his victory party, two weeks before his hospitalization — without a face covering as he posed for pictures with supporters.

Hailing from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, Letlow was elected in a December runoff election for the sprawling 5th District U.S. House seat representing central and northeastern regions of the state, including the cities of Monroe and Alexandria. He would have been sworn in next week.

Letlow was going to fill the seat being vacated by his boss, Republican Ralph Abraham. He had been Abraham's chief of staff and ran with Abraham's backing for the job.

"There are no words for this loss," Abraham posted on Facebook. "There was no one like Luke Letlow, and there was no one who loved this state and its people more. Luke was a part of our family, and we are so incredibly proud of the man he was."

Before working for Abraham, Letlow had worked for former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration.

Letlow is one of more than 7,000 people in Louisiana who have died from COVID-19 since March, according to data from the state health department.

Other Louisiana officials who have contracted the virus since the pandemic began include Cassidy, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

JACKSBORO, Tenn. | A Tennessee man who was among the last surviving members of the World War II jungle fighting unit known as Merrill's Marauders has died at age 99.

James Eubaun Richardson of Jacksboro was among nearly 3,000 U.S. soldiers deployed in 1944 on a secret mission behind enemy lines in Japanese-occupied Burma. They battled hunger, disease and enemy troops while trekking roughly 1,000 miles to capture a Japanese-held airfield.

Barely 200 of the soldiers remained in the fight at the mission's end, including Richardson — who kept going despite malaria and a bullet wound to his shoulder.

"I felt like dad never thought he was quite going to die," Richardson's daughter, Judy Robinson, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "He had a grit that just seemed to stay with him."

Richardson was one of just nine surviving Merrill's Marauders earlier this year when Congress voted to award the unit its highest honor: the Congressional Gold Medal.

"He said the ones that really deserved it were the ones who never came home," Robinson said.

She said her father died Sunday after being hospitalized with complications from a progressive respiratory illness.

In Burma, Richardson was often dispatched alone into the jungle to deliver messages between officers, his daughter said. He earned a dozen medals including a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

Richardson left the Army in 1945 and returned home to Tennessee, where he spent three decades working at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge complex that made materials for nuclear bombs.

Robinson said her father stayed active throughout his life. He often attended events at Fort Benning, Georgia, where soldiers of the Army's elite 75th Ranger Regiment consider themselves proud descendants of Merrill's Marauders.

She said Richardson also continued driving and clearing brush outside his home with a tractor until he was 98.

'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

LOS ANGELES | Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Wells died peacefully at a residential facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said. "There is so much more to Dawn Wells" than the "Gilligan's Island" character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher, motivational speaker and conservationist, Boll said.

Tina Louise, 86, who played Ginger the movie star, is the last surviving member of a cast that included Bob Denver as the title character; Alan Hale Jr. as the Skipper; Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer as wealthy passengers Thurston and Lovey Howell, and Russell Johnson, known as the Professor.

"I will always remember her kindness to me," Louise said in a statement. "We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people will remember her the way that I do — always with a smile on her face."

"Oh, this so sad. Bon voyage, Mary Ann," Jane Lynch posted on Twitter.

"Two and a Half Men" star Jon Cryer tweeted that it was a "thrill" to meet Wells when she visited the show, adding, "She could not have been more lovely and gracious."

Wells, a native of Reno, Nevada, represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles were on shows including "77 Sunset Strip," "Maverick" and "Bonanza."

Then came "Gilligan's Island," a goofy, good-natured comedy that aired from 1964-67 that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture. Wells' comely but innocent Mary Ann complemented Louise's worldly Ginger, and both became innocuous '60s TV versions of sex symbols.

Wells' wardrobe included a gingham dress and shorts that modestly covered her belly button, with both costumes on display in Los Angeles at The Hollywood Museum.

TV movies spinoffs from the series followed, including 1978's "Rescue from Gilligan's Island," but Wells also moved on to other TV guest roles and films including the 2002 vacuum cleaner salesman comedy "Super Sucker" with Jeff Daniels. She starred on stage in dozens of plays, including "Chapter Two" and "The Odd Couple."

In 2013, she was honored by for her work with a Tennessee-based refuge, The Elephant Sanctuary.

To mark the 50th anniversary of "Gilligan's Island." Dawn wrote "A Guide To Life: What Would Mary Ann Do?" with observations about her character and the cultural changes that took place while she was stranded.

Two years ago, a friend launched a GoFundMe drive to help cover medical and other costs for Wells, although she protested she didn't need the assistance. She did end up acknowledging her need and accepted more than $180,000 in donations.

"Wow! I am amazed at the kindness and affection I have received" in response to the fundraising drive, Wells said in a social media post at the time. She said a "dear friend" undertook it after a frank conversation.

She recounted musing to him, "'Where did the time go? I don't know how this happened. I thought I was taking all the proper steps to ensure my golden years. Now, here I am, no family, no husband, no kids and no money.'"

Wells added in the post that she was grateful to her supportive fans and that her outlook remained positive.

Dawn is survived by her stepsister, Weslee Wells, Boll said.

Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and U.S. attorney general, dies

Dick Thornburgh, who as Pennsylvania governor won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal, has died. He was 88.

Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause is not yet known. He suffered a mild stroke in June 2014.

Thornburgh built his reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and as a moderate Republican governor. As the nation's top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act; one of his sons had been severely brain damaged in an auto accident.

After leaving public office, Thornburgh became a go-to troubleshooter who helped CBS investigate its news practices, dissected illegalities at telecommunications company WorldCom and tried to improve the United Nations' efficiency.

"I've always had an opportunity to right a vessel that was somewhat listing and taking on water," he told The Associated Press in 1999. "I wouldn't object to being characterized as a 'Mr. Fix It.' I've liked the day-in, day-out challenges of governance."

President Ronald Reagan appointed Thornburgh attorney general in the waning months of his administration. Thornburgh succeeded the embattled Edwin Meese III, who was investigated by a special prosecutor for possible ethics violations, and his appointment in August 1988 was hailed on Capitol Hill as an opportunity to restore the agency's morale and image.

He was asked to stay on as attorney general when George H.W. Bush became president in 1989.

Thornburgh ran into trouble with the press and members of Congress who were put off by his imperious manner. He also battled liberals and conservatives in Congress over Justice Department appointments.

Despite the difficulties, Thornburgh enjoyed the continued backing of President Bush and won unprecedented increases from Congress in the Justice Department's budget to fight crime.

The prosecution of savings and loan operators and borrowers increased during his tenure as the nation faced a growing crisis in the thrift industry. He set up securities fraud and S&L task forces in several major cities.

Also under Thornburgh, the Justice Department pursued the prosecution of deposed Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, who was brought to Miami to face drug trafficking charges after a U.S. invasion.

Thornburgh tried to halt unauthorized leaks of information about criminal investigations, but he ran into trouble in the spring of 1989 when CBS News aired a story that the FBI was investigating the congressional office of Rep. William Gray, D-Pa. The story produced expressions of outrage among Democrats because it was aired when Gray was seeking to be elected House majority whip.

An internal investigation later showed that Thornburgh's own chief spokesman played a role in confirming the story.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said Thornburgh led Pennsylvania and the Department of Justice "successfully and with integrity."

"The steady nature in which he guided Pennsylvania through one of its most dangerous crises – the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island – should serve as an example for all elected officials," the Republican senator said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, shared Toomey's sentiment, describing Thornburgh during the accident as a "necessary and steady voice of calm in the midst of a crisis."

As Pennsylvania governor from 1979 to 1987, Thornburgh won a reputation as a squeaky-clean, reform-minded executive who cut the state government's payroll, but his defining moment came barely two months into office.

In March 1979, he was confronted with the worst nuclear accident in American history when a routine equipment failure at the Three Mile Island power plant turned into a partial meltdown, which released radioactive elements.

Thornburgh agonized over whether to order an evacuation of the area around the plant. He recalled years later that "some people were telling us more than they knew and others were telling us less than they knew."

He eventually ordered pregnant women and young children to leave an area five miles around the plant, which caused thousands of others near Harrisburg to flee.

His cool handling of the 10-day crisis was credited with averting panic.

He was praised in later years for recognizing that Pennsylvania's manufacturing industry was fading and pumping state money into economic development for new businesses.

Thornburgh's career in government services stretched back to the 1960s. He was U.S. attorney in western Pennsylvania from 1969 to 1975, prosecuting drug traffickers, organized crime figures and corrupt politicians.

From 1975 to 1977, he was assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's criminal division, where he stepped up federal prosecutions of public corruption in the post-Watergate era.

He showed his sense of humor at events during his first gubernatorial campaign in 1978, mocking the state Legislature's generous compensation to the tune of "My Favorite Things." "Nice big fat paychecks and liberal pensions / Fringes and perks that we won't even mention ..." As attorney general, he referred to white-collar crime as "crime in the suites," as opposed to streets.

When Thornburgh left the U.S. attorney general post in 1991, he made a run for U.S. Senate, losing to Harris Wofford in the general election.

The election landed Thornburgh in a courtroom in Texas, where Karl Rove, one of George W. Bush's closest advisers, sued him to try to get back nearly $300,000 in back campaign debts. Thornburgh lost in court, appealed and eventually settled the case.

In 1992, Thornburgh accepted a top administrative job at the United Nations to fight bureaucratic excess and corruption. He left the job after his one-year contract ended, expressing frustration at inefficiency and saying the U.N. is "almost totally lacking in effective means to deal with waste, fraud and abuse by staff members."

In recent years, Thornburgh was tapped to investigate wrongdoing in the corporate world.

In 2002, the Justice Department tapped Thornburgh to help investigate WorldCom for mismanagement, irregularities and fraud. He described the company, which made the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history, as "the poster child of corporate governance failures."

Thornburgh was co-leader of an investigation conducted by CBS when its "60 Minutes Wednesday" program used faked documents to bolster a 2004 story that questioned George W. Bush's Vietnam War-era military service. The probe's damning final report led to the firing of three news executives.

Richard Lewis Thornburgh was born July 16, 1932, and grew up in Rosslyn Farms, near Pittsburgh. He trained as an engineer at Yale, seeking to follow his civil-engineer father's footsteps, but went to law school at the University of Pittsburgh.

Upon graduation, he went to work as a corporate lawyer, later joining the law firm of Kirkpatrick and Lockhart.

Thornburgh married his childhood sweetheart, Virginia "Ginny" Hooton, in 1955. She was killed in an automobile crash in 1960 that left one of their three sons, Peter, severely brain damaged.

Three years later, Thornburgh married Ginny Judson, who raised his three sons and bore another, William. (He wrote in his memoir that "Ginny and my first wife shared not only a name but many characteristics that would no doubt have made them fast friends.")

He said the accident was a defining moment that forced him to refocus his life on what his mission and legacy would be.

Both he and his second wife became active in programs for the disabled. In 1985, the Thornburghs were named "Family of the Year" by the Pennsylvania Association for Retarded Citizens.

Five years later, the Americans With Disabilities Act was signed into law after Thornburgh played a key role in negotiating compromises with Congress.

MF Doom, masked rapper known for complex lyrics, dies at 49

LOS ANGELES | MF Doom, a masked rapper who awed hip-hop fans and fellow musicians with intricate wordplay, has died. He was 49.

The British-born rapper rarely appeared in public in recent years without his signature mask, modeled after the Marvel Comics villain Doctor Doom. His death was confirmed Thursday by Doom's representative, Richie Abbott. Jasmine Dumile said in a statement that her husband — whose real name is Daniel Dumile — died Oct. 31.

The cause of death has not been released.

Jasmine Dumile posted a photo of the rapper and a heartfelt message on his Instagram pag e. She called him the "greatest husband" and father and thanked him for showing her how not to be "afraid to love."

"Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off," she wrote. "My world will never be the same without you."

Dumile was born in London and raised in New York. He began his rap career in the late 1980s under the name Zev Love X as part of the group KMD, which included his younger brother DJ Subroc.

The group released two albums: "Mr. Hood" in 1991 and "Black Bastards" two years later. Subroc died shortly before the release of the second album.

Dumile took a step back from the public eye, then returned in the late 1990s under his MF Doom persona. In 1999, he released his self-produced debut album "Operation: Doomsday."

Dumile released six studio albums under different stage names, including King Geedorah and Viktor Vaughn. He collaborated with producer Madlib on the 2004 album "Madvillainy," which was considered his most celebrated release.

Dumile's last solo studio album, "Born Like This," was released in 2009. His most recent album was a 2018 collaboration with the group Czarface: "Czarface Meets Metal Face."

Dumile's death, three years after the death of his 14-year-old son, shocked the hip-hop world. "Someone just stabbed all my chakras," rapper Pharoahe Monch wrote on Instagram. "I'm angry. I'm hollering and I'm crying."

"RIP to another Giant your favorite MC's MC .. MF DOOM!! crushing news...," producer and rapper Q-Tip wrote on social media.

Music industry executive Dante Ross, who signed KMD to its first record deal, said Dumile's "life force was a metaphor for black men in this world. You took all the (bad things) sent your way and created beautiful art with it. Tragedy was your fuel for reinvention."

Behind the theatrics of the mask was a technically proficient lyricist. With a monotone delivery that concealed deceptively complex lyrics and rhyme schemes, Doom evolved into a wordsmith that hip-hop's top lyricists deeply admired. Each verse could require multiple listens to decipher the hidden or multiple meanings of words.

In an interview last year with Spin magazine, Dumile compared his songwriting to "gymnastics on paper" and achieving "triple word scores" in Scrabble.

"How many words repeat in a bar, or two bars? How many syllables can you use that still make sense in a song?" Dumile said. "The quality of the rhyming word: phonetically, how the tone is, in the pronunciation of the word. Regardless of language ... As long as the word itself rhymes, you still get points for that word. ... How many references can you cross and still stay on topic? And still rhyme? The more complex the subject matter and wordplay is, that's where you get your points. I'm a rhymer, so I go for points."

Last of singing McGuire Sisters dies in Vegas; Phyllis, 89

LAS VEGAS | Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s, has died. She was 89.

The lead singer and younger sister of Dorothy and Christine McGuire died on Tuesday in Las Vegas, the Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery confirmed on Thursday. A cause of death was not provided.

Known for their sweet harmonies and identical outfits and hairdos, the McGuire Sisters earned six gold records for hits including 1954's "Sincerely" and 1957's "Sugartime."

The group performed for five presidents and Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. They were inducted into the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Las Vegas Sun reported Phyllis McGuire died at her mansion she called "the Beverly Hills of Las Vegas" in the Rancho Circle estates near downtown Las Vegas. The 26,000-square-foot (2,415-square-meter) home includes a 45-foot (14-meter) version of the Eiffel Tower.

The sisters began singing together as children at their mother's Ohio church and then performed at weddings and church revivals.

They rose to popularity during World War II and got their show business break in 1952 with an appearance on the ``Kate Smith Show." They quit performing as a trio but returned to the stage as a threesome in 1985.

The three last performed together in the mid-2000s, and were featured on a 2004 PBS show called "Magic Moments - Best of 50s Pop."

"They were amazing. They brought the country together by singing wonderful songs," Lovee Arum, one of McGuire's longtime friends, told the Sun. "Phyllis McGuire was beautiful, talented and was part of the Las Vegas allure."

Phyllis Jean McGuire was born in Middletown, Ohio, on Feb. 14, 1931. Dorothy McGuire Williamson died in 2012. Christine McGuire died in 2018.

Phyllis McGuire married broadcaster Neal Van Ells in 1952. They divorced in 1956.

She also was known for her relationship with 1960s mobster Sam Giancana. Mary Louise-Parker played the role of Phyllis McGuire in the 1995 HBO film "Sugartime," which portrayed Giancana's love affair with her.

Hard-line Iran cleric, ex-president's supporter, dies at 85

TEHRAN, Iran | Iranian Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi, a prominent hard-liner and supporter of the country's ex-president, died on Friday, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. He was 85.

The cleric was known as a backer of former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who questioned the Holocaust and claimed there were no gays or lesbians in Iran. Ahmadinejad was succeeded in 2013 by Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate.

The report said Yazdi had recently been in hospital for a month due to an unspecified gastrointestinal illness but was then released to continue treatment at home in the Iranian holy city of Qom, which is home to major Shiite seminaries. A few days ago, he took a turn for the worse and was transferred to a hospital in the capital, Tehran, IRNA said.

No further details were provided.

He was also a senior member of the country's Assembly of Experts, an all-clerical body that will someday choose the successor to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately known. Most Iranian clerics are buried in Qom.

Joe Neal, Nevada's first Black state senator, dies at 85

LAS VEGAS | Joe Neal, Nevada's first Black state senator and a two-time candidate for governor, died Thursday night. He was 85.

Neal's death was "a tragic loss for Nevada," Gov. Steve Sisolak, a fellow Democrat, said Friday on Twitter. "Joe Neal was a pioneer, a fearless fighter and a voice for people often overlooked in this state."

Neal's daughter, state Sen. Dina Neal, and his former campaign manager, Andrew Barbano, said in a statement that Joe Neal "apparently succumbed to multiple system failure" following an unspecified illness.

Neal served in the Nevada Senate from 1973 to 2003, according to his legislative biography.

"He was always a champion for the little guy," U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat who served alongside Neal in the state Senate told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2019.

Neal was the first Black person to become a major party nominee for Nevada governor, losing the 2002 general election to Republican Kenny Guinn. He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 1998, losing to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones.

Neal's wife, Estelle Deconge Neal, died in 1997. They had five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Claude Bolling, popular jazz-classical musician, dead at 90

NEW YORK | Claude Bolling, the French pianist, composer and arranger who attained a worldwide following through his melodic blend of jazz and classical influences and stayed on the Billboard classical charts for more than a decade with his 1975 album "Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano," has died.

Bolling's representatives announced on his website that he died Tuesday in Garches, France, at age 90. A cause of death was not provided.

A lifelong admirer of Duke Ellington, the Cannes native was a professional musician by his teens and over the following decades would perform with everyone from Lionel Hampton to Yo-Yo Ma. He arranged music for Brigitte Bardot and Juliette Greco among others, wrote soundtracks for hundreds of French film and television productions and his compositions could be heard on such American releases as "The Holiday" and "Joker."

Bolling's three Grammy nominations included one for best chamber music for "Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano," a collaboration with flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal which featured the playful "Baroque and Blue" and the more reflective "Irlandaise" and sold more than 1 million copies. He would later collaborate with Angel Romero on "Concerto for Classic Guitar and Jazz Piano" and with Yo-Yo Ma on "Suite for Cello and Jazz Piano Trio." In 1984, Bolling was joined by American flutist Hubert Laws for a performance on the "Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson.

Bolling's wife of 48 years, journalist Irène Dervize-Sadyker, died in 2017. They had two sons, David and Alexandre.