Lead: KC-area artist who raised millions for charity dies at 27

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. | A legally blind artist from the Kansas City area whose work generated millions of dollars in charity has died.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jeff Hanson of Overland Park, Kansas, was 27 when he died Sunday. He had been diagnosed with a new brain tumor associated with his rare genetic disorder, neurofibromatosis, in October, and had been in hospice care.

Hanson found art after he lost most of his vision in 2005 because of a tumor on his optic nerve. He began painting at age 12 while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.

Hanson sold paintings to Elton John, Billy Joel, Warren Buffett and others, generating proceeds for the Children's Tumor Foundation. More than 200 nonprofit organizations benefited from his auctioned works.

Former Illinois state Rep. Eddie Jackson Sr. dies at age 71

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. | Eddie Lee Jackson Sr., a former state legislator, educator and city council member from East St. Louis, has died at age 71.

He died Friday, according to Nash Funeral Home in East St. Louis.

Jackson served in Illinois House for eight years starting in 2009 after retiring from a long career as a science teacher and administrator in East St. Louis. He was a member of the East St. Louis City Council for two decades.

His daughter, former East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks, said her father was "a protector, provider, and the cornerstone for his family's foundation," according to T he Belleville News-Democrat.

"He taught us to always have a plan of action and then to get it done," said Jackson-Hicks.

Jackson was being remembered as a dedicated educator and public servant.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III called him a mentor.

"Eddie is the kind of person who can't be replaced," Eastern told the newspaper. "He's one of those people you put on the shelf and pay homage to. His public service was exemplary. He worked tirelessly to enhance education for children in East St. Louis."

Jackson is survived by his wife, Pearlie Jackson, son Eddie Lee Jackson Jr., and his daughter, the former mayor.

Visitation was set for Wednesday morning at Mount Olive Baptist Church in East St. Louis, according to Nash Funeral Home.

Ivry Gitlis, a violinist who spanned genres, dies at 98

PARIS | Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98.

France's culture minister announced his death Thursday, hailing him as "a magnificent performer, a generous musician" who dedicated his life "to serving all kinds of music." The cause of death and plans for funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

Recognizable in recent decades by his long white hair and distinctive caps and scarves, Gitlis began playing in the 1920s and performed into the 2010s. The Paris Philharmonic celebrated "one of the longest and most prolific careers in the history of music."

Gitlis was born in Haifa in 1922, and sent to the Paris Conservatory at age 10 under the guidance of violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the ministry said. He continued training in Europe and the U.S., where he performed with leading conductors starting in the 1950s.

Gitlis performed with the Rolling Stones and jazz stars, appeared on French television shows and founded a French music festival in the 1970s where listeners ate and slept in a field while listening to music.

Among his many worldwide appearances, Gitlis was the first Israeli musician to perform in Soviet Russia, in 1963, according to Le Monde.

He held charity concerts in Japan after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami while many other performers canceled shows, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, and played a violin made from wooden debris from the disaster.

'Most important Indian' Hank Adams dies

Hank Adams, one of Indian Country's most prolific thinkers and strategists, has died at age 77.

Adams was called the "most important Indian" by influential Native American rights advocate and author Vine Deloria Jr., because he was involved with nearly every major event in American Indian history from the 1960s forward.

He was perhaps best known for his work to secure treaty rights, particularly during the Northwest "fish wars" of the 1960s and '70s.

Henry "Hank" Adams, Assiniboine-Sioux, died Dec. 21 at St. Peter's Hospital in Olympia, Washington, according to the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

"Hank's a genius. He knows things we don't know. He sees things we don't see," attorney Susan Hvalsoe Komori said when Adams was awarded the 2006 American Indian Visionary Award by Indian Country Today.

"Adams was always the guy under the radar, working on all kinds of things," said the late Billy Frank Jr., Nisqually and chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

Adams was born in Wolf Point, Montana. Toward the end of World War II, his family moved to Washington state, where he attended Moclips-Aloha High School near the Quinault Nation. He played football and basketball and served as student body president and editor of the school newspaper and yearbook.

In 1963, Adams joined the National Indian Youth Council, where he began to focus on treaty rights just as the fish wars were beginning and Northwest tribes were calling on the federal government to recognize their treaty-protected fishing rights.

Adams had so many personal connections with people from that era, such as Mel Thom, Clyde Warrior and Willie Hensley. It was while Adams was working with the youth council that he first met Marlon Brando. The actor would be prominent later in the Frank's Landing protests.

Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75

LOS ANGELES | Leslie West, an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several '70s rock anthems including "Mississippi Queen" with the popular band Mountain, has died. He was 75.

His spokesman Steve Karas said West died Wednesday in Palm Coast, Florida. Karas said West died from cardiac arrest after being rushed to the hospital.

West battled with health issues in the past few years. In 2011, his lower right leg was amputated in a life-saving operation related to his diabetes.

Rockers like Gene Simmons and Slash showed support for West on social media a day before his death when it was clear he was in dire condition. Paul Stanley called West a "gentle man and guitar hero" on Twitter.

West began his music career in the mid-60s with The Vagrants with his brother Larry West Weinstein, who played bass. The band known as a blue-eyed soul group had a minor hit with "I Can't Make a Friend" and covered Otis Redding's "Respect" in 1967.

West stepped out on his own with a solo career, releasing the 1969 album "Mountain," which was produced by Felix Pappalardi. West and Pappalardi ended up starting the hard rock band Mountain, which was named after West's debut solo album.

In 1969, Mountain performed an 11-song set at Woodstock before the Grateful Dead. A year later, the band released their biggest hit "Mississippi Queen," which appeared on numerous movie and TV soundtracks along with video games including Guitar Hero. The song was covered by several artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, W.A.S.P. and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

During a Mountain hiatus, West formed the group West, Bruce and Laing along with Cream bassist Jack Bruce and Mountain drummer Corky Laing.

West appeared in films such as "Family Honor" and "Money Pit." He was a regular guest on the Howard Stern Show. The musician was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

West is survived by his wife, Jenni, whom he married on stage after Mountain's performance at the Woodstock 40th anniversary concert in Bethel, New York in 2009.

Ron Widby, punter for Dallas' 1st Super Bowl title, has died

Ron Widby, the 1967 Southeastern Conference player of the year in basketball and punter for the Dallas Cowboys' first Super Bowl championship has died. He was 75.

Widby, who was living in Allen, Texas, died Tuesday. He had been in poor health in recent years.

A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Widby played six seasons in the NFL starting his career with the Dallas Cowboys after originally being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1967. He played 81 games in the NFL, and his 84-yard punt in 1968 remains the Dallas record for longest punt.

Widby averaged 42 yards a punt for his career and finished his NFL career with two seasons in Green Bay. In his first season with the Packers, Widby completed the only two passes of his career, including one for a touchdown.

He was selected in three different professional drafts in two sports. In addition to New Orleans drafting him in 1967, Widby also was drafted by the New Orleans Buccaneers in the 1967 ABA draft and by the Chicago Bulls in the NBA draft that same year.

Widby played a season with the Bucs in the ABA before turning back to football.

At the University of Tennessee, Widby became the only athlete to earn varsity letters in four different sports. He played three seasons on the football team, three on the basketball team, one on the baseball team and a year playing golf.

He led the NCAA with a punting average of 43.8 yards in 1966. In basketball, Widby was the 1967 SEC player of the year after leading Tennessee to the SEC championship that season.

Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59

LOS ANGELES | Soprano Rebecca Luker, a three-time Tony nominated actor who starred in some of the biggest Broadway hits of the past three decades, died Wednesday. She was 59.

Her death was announced by her husband, veteran Broadway actor Danny Burstein, who said in a statement "our family is devastated. I have no words at this moment because I'm numb." Luker went public in 2020 saying she had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, also called ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Luker was a best actress Tony nominee in 1995 playing Magnolia in "Showboat," a best actress nominee in 2000 for playing Marian in "The Music Man" opposite Craig Bierko, and a best featured actress nominee in 2007 as Winifred Banks in "Mary Poppins."

Tributes flooded social media, including from Broadway stars like Laura Benanti, who called Luker "humble, loving and kind" with a "golden voice" that would "wrap you in peace." Seth Rudetsky said it was "a great loss for Broadway and the world." Kristin Chenoweth tweeted that Luker was "one of the main reasons I wanted to be a soprano" and Bernadette Peters called her "one of the most beautiful voices on Broadway and a lovely person."

Broadway stars Stephanie J. Block called Luker an "angel-faced and angel-spirited" and LaChanze took to Twitter to call Luker's death "a huge loss for the American theater." Tony-winner Michael Cerveris said: "There was no one more humble, more unexpectedly funny or more glorious when she sang."

Luker was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, and received a bachelor's in music from the University of Montevallo, where she later was awarded an honorary doctorate.

Luker made her Broadway debut in 1988 in "The Phantom of the Opera" first as an understudy to Sarah Brightman and then playing Christine opposite the legendary Michael Crawford. "I'll never forget it. It was an out-of-body experience. He was so kind, though, and I'll never forget that," she told Playbill in 2016.

In addition to her husband, Luker is survived by two stepsons, Alex and Zach.

Arizona civil rights leader, former councilman dies at 93

PHOENIX | Arizona civil rights leader Calvin C. Goode, who spent more than two decades on the Phoenix City Council fighting to improve the low-income Black neighborhoods he represented, died Wednesday, his family said.

Goode died at age 93 of an illness unrelated to COVID-19, the family said in a statement.

During his tenure, Goode often disagreed with other council members, voting in the 1980s against freeway expansion projects he argued would destroy neighborhoods.

Originally from Oklahoma, Goode attended a high school for Black students and went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University. He worked 30 years for the Phoenix Union High School District and ran his own tax accounting business.

In 1971, he became the second African American elected to the council, representing much of southeast Phoenix and Ahwatukee Foothills. Goode lost a mayoral bid in 1990 and retired from the council in 1994.

He had long lived in Phoenix's Eastlake Park neighborhood, an area that was shaped by the city's earlier segregation and played a key role in Arizona's Black history.

An amphitheater in the park and a municipal building in downtown are dedicated to him.

Goode was mourned Wednesday evening by current council members and other Arizona politicians.

Memorial services are pending.

British model, fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at 50

LONDON | Stella Tennant, the aristocratic British model who was a muse to designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace, died suddenly at the age of 50, her family said Wednesday.

Tennant, the granddaughter of a duke, rose to fame in the 1990s while walking the runway for Versace, Alexander McQueen and other designers.

In a statement, her family said: "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on Dec. 22."

"Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed," it said.

The family asked for privacy and said arrangements for a memorial service would be announced later. They did not disclose her cause of death.

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire Andrew Cavendish and his wife Deborah Mitford of a glamorous, unconventional aristocratic family, Tennant was one of the leading British models of the 1990s.

Late in the decade, Lagerfeld announced her as the new face of Chanel, with an exclusive modelling contract, and she became a muse to the designer.

Fashion house Versace paid tribute to Tennant on Twitter, saying: "Versace is mourning the death of Stella Tennant. Stella was Gianni Versace's muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace."

Donatella Versace posted a photo of Tennant on Instagram in a tribute to the model.

"Stella, I cannot believe you are gone," she wrote. "You have left us way too soon. We met when you were at the beginning of your career. I cherish every moment we spent together. Ciao. Rest In Peace."

In 1999, Tennant married French photographer David Lasnet. She is survived by him and their four children.

HOF linebacker, pass rush great Kevin Greene dies at 58

Kevin Greene will be remembered for his long blond hair, his charisma, and the havoc he created for opposing quarterbacks.

The Hall of Fame linebacker, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, died Monday, it was confirmed by the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 58.

No cause of death was given.

"I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement Monday. "He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man."

A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his 15-year NFL career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions.

He played for Los Angeles Rams (1985–1992), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993–1995), Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers (1997). He was All-Pro in 1994 and 1996.

Former Panthers general manager Bill Polian said Greene was a person exceptionally devoted to his family, his craft as a football player and the military, where he earned the rank of captain and completed airborne training at Fort Benning to become a paratrooper.

Polian said Greene had an exceptional ability to escape blockers.

"He was a self-made technician and as good as anyone who has ever played the game in terms of technique," said Polian, like Greene a Hall of Fame inductee. "And because he was undersized, grit played a tremendous role in his success."

Greene would have agreed with that assessment.

"I wasn't the biggest (and) I wasn't fastest," Greene once said. "But as long as you have a motor, you have heart ... that will overcome any physical limitations."

Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

K.T. Oslin, country singer of '80's Ladies,' dies at 78

LOS ANGELES | Country singer K.T. Oslin, who hit it big with the 1987 hit "80's Ladies" and won three Grammy awards, has died. She was 78.

Oslin's friend Robert K. Oermann said she died in suburban Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning. He learned of Oslin's death from her aunt.

The actual cause of death has not been released.

Oermann said Oslin had been suffering from Parkinson's disease and lived in an assisted-living facility since 2016. She had triple bypass surgery in 1995. He said Oslin tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Oslin became one of Nashville's most intriguing personalities, launching a country music career in her mid-40s and writing songs from a strong woman's perspective.

Her albums "80's Ladies" and "This Woman" both sold more than 1 million copies.

"K.T. Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in Country Music and was a strong influence for women with her hit '80's Ladies,'" said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association. "I was fortunate to work with K.T. on a number of television shows in the late 90s. She was always gracious to the crews and up-and-coming talent performing alongside her. She truly had one of the best voices in the history of our format. Our thoughts go out to her loved ones at this difficult time."

In 1988, Oslin unseated Reba McEntire as the Country Music Association's female vocalist of the year. McEntire had won it four straight times.

Her hit singles included "I'll Always Come Back," "Hold Me," "Do Ya," "Two Hearts," "Hey Bobby," "Didn't Expect It to Go Down This Way" and "This Woman." She also wrote many of her songs and played keyboard on several of them.

The singer won two Grammy Awards in 1988 for her song "Hold Me." In the previous year, she took home a Grammy for her song "80's Ladies."

Kay Toinette Oslin was born in Crossett, Arkansas, but spent most of her childhood in Mobile, Alabama. As a teenager, she settled in Houston.

Ezra Vogel, renowned Asia scholar and biographer, dies at 90

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. | A leading U.S. scholar on East Asia whose biography of Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping won acclaim and awards has died. Ezra F. Vogel was 90.

Vogel died Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from complications after surgery, said his son, Steven Vogel.

A longtime professor at Harvard, Vogel's "Deng Xiaoping and the Transformation of China," published in 2011, won the 2012 Lionel Gelber Prize and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for Biography, among other honors.

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday called Vogel "an old friend of the Chinese people."

"Professor Ezra Vogel has made unremitting efforts to promote communication and exchanges between China and the United States and enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples. We will always remember his contributions to the development of China-US relations," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

A son of Jewish immigrants, Vogel grew up in Delaware, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1950. After two years of Army service, he studied sociology at Harvard, earning a doctorate there. He taught briefly at Yale University before returning to Harvard to study Chinese language and history, and served as a professor from 1967 until his retirement from teaching in 2000.

At Harvard, Vogel directed the East Asian Research Center, chaired the Council for East Asian Studies and co-founded the Program on U.S.-Japan Relations at the Center for International Affairs.

Fluent in Japanese and Chinese, he visited East Asia every year since 1958, interviewing refugees in Hong Kong who had escaped the Guangzhou region for his first book on China. The Japanese edition of his 1979 book, "Japan as Number One: Lessons for America," was a bestseller in that country.

He received the Japan Foundation Prize in 1996 and the Japan Society Prize in 1998. Last year, at 89, he published "China and Japan: Facing History," which examined the two nations' political and cultural ties over 1,500 years.

Vogel is survived by his wife of 41 years, Charlotte Ikels; son David Vogel of Cambridge; son Steven Vogel of Berkeley, California; daughter Eve Vogel of Amherst, Massachusetts; a sister, Fay Bussgang, of Dedham, Massachusetts; and five grandchildren.

Ex-Tuskegee Airman Alfred Thomas Farrar dies at age 99

LYNCHBURG, Va. | Alfred Thomas Farrar, a former Tuskegee Airman, died on Thursday in Virginia only days before a ceremony planned to honor his service in the program that famously trained Black military pilots during World War II. He was 99.

Farrar's son, Roy, told The Associated Press on Sunday that his father died at his Lynchburg home. Alfred Farrar would have turned 100 years old on Dec. 26.

Farrar left his Lynchburg hometown for Tuskegee, Alabama, after graduating from high school to began his aviation training in 1941.

"It was the next best thing to do," Farrar had told The News & Advance in a story that ran last week.

Farrar learned to be a pilot during his time in U.S. Army Air Corps program but didn't fly any combat missions overseas, according to his son.

Roy Farrar said he was proud of his father's service but doesn't remember him having much to say about his time as a Tuskegee Airman.

"It was just something that he did at the time, that was needed at the time," Roy Farrar said.

After his discharge in 1943, Alfred Farrar studied to be an aerospace engineer and worked as an engineer with the Federal Aviation Administration for four decades.

WFXR-TV reported that the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council plans to honor Farrar and his service during the council's "troop rally" on Christmas Day.

"In spite of tremendous discrimination, these young American men and women served their nation with distinction and opened the door of opportunity for many other Americans," the council said in a statement.

Roy Farrar said several planes are expected to fly over a separate memorial ceremony for his father on his birthday this week.

Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Shirley Abrahamson, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in state history and the first woman to serve on the high court, has died. She was 87.

Abrahamson, who also served as chief justice for a record 19 years, died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her son Dan Abrahamson told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that Abrahamson had a "larger-than-life impact" on the state's legal profession and her legacy is defined "not just by being a first, but her life's work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her."

Long recognized as a top legal scholar nationally and a leader among state judges, Abrahamson wrote more than 450 majority opinions and participated in more than 3,500 written decisions during her more than four decades on Wisconsin's highest court. She retired in 2019 and moved to California to be closer with her family.

In 1993, then-President Bill Clinton considered putting her on the U.S. Supreme Court, and she was later profiled in the book, "Great American Judges: An Encyclopedia."

She told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2006 that she enjoyed being on the court.

"It has a mix of sitting, reading and writing and thinking, which I enjoy doing. And it's quiet. On the other hand, all of the problems I work on are real problems of real people, and it matters to them, and it matters to the state of Wisconsin. So that gives an edge to it, and a stress," she said.

The New York City native, with the accent to prove it, graduated first in her class from Indiana University Law School in 1956, three years after her marriage to Seymour Abrahamson. The couple moved to Madison and her husband, a world-renowned geneticist, joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty in 1961. He died in 2016.

She earned a law degree from UW-Madison in 1962, then worked as a professor and joined a Madison law firm, hired by the father of future Gov. Jim Doyle.

Appointed to the state's high court by then-Gov. Patrick Lucey in 1976, Abrahamson won reelection four times to 10-year terms, starting in 1979. She broke the record for longest-serving in justice in 2013, her 36th year on the court.