12-year-old Kansas City child fatally shot in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. | A 12-year-old child from Kansas City was killed in a shooting at a Leavenworth pharmacy, police said.

Leavenworth officers responded Wednesday evening to several reports of a shooting at a Kare pharmacy, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. No victims were found but officers recovered several shell casings at the site, The Kansas City Star reported.

About an hour later, Kansas City police reported a family had arrived at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with a 12-year-old child who had been shot. The child was declared dead at the hospital.

Kitchens said police determined the child had been shot in Leavenworth.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Thursday that 25-year-old Darvon Thomas was charged with first-degree felony murder in the case. A 17-year-old suspect was also charged with felony murder and discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Thompson said Kansas law does not allow him to release the names of juvenile defendants.

No other information was released.

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations

in March

LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska state government tax collections beat expectations in March, state officials said Thursday.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax collections of $363 million for the month, which is 18.6% higher than the certified forecast of $306 million.

The increase was driven by higher-than-expected sales-and-use and individual and corporate income tax receipts. Miscellaneous tax receipts were lower than expected.

Tax collections are also up for the fiscal year, which ends on June 30. The state has netted $4.133 billion so far in the fiscal year, which is 15.6% above the state’s certified forecast of $3.574 billion.

The comparisons are based on the July forecast made by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, an appointed group that predicts how much tax revenue the state will collect.

Police ID man found dead following eastern Missouri standoff

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. | Police in suburban St. Louis have identified a man found fatally shot in a Moline Acres home in an incident that led to an hourslong standoff, but no arrest.

Marquise Foston, 28, of St. Louis, died at a hospital after being pulled from the home by officers Tuesday night, St. Louis County police said in a news release. Police were called to the home just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they found Foston with several gunshot wounds.

Officers believed the shooting suspect was still barricaded inside the home and called in a SWAT team. About four hours later, a search of the home revealed that the suspect had fled before the SWAT team arrived.

Police had not announced any arrests in the case by Thursday morning.

—From AP reports