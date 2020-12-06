Police respond to suspect armed with AR-15 at Gene Field Apartments

Police responded to a call just past 7 p.m. Sunday night regarding an individual wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with an AR-15.

Roughly 10 officers responded to the call at the Gene Field Apartments where they were in an apparent standoff with the individual who was on the balcony of one of the apartments.

Diners at the Pizza Hut on the corner of North Belt Highway and Gene Field Road were instructed to evacuated when word of an armed suspect became apparent.

Police appeared to be searching through one of the apartments at the apartment complex just after 7:30 p.m.

News-Press NOW has not gotten word from the St. Joseph Police Department for any additional information but will provide an update when more information becomes available.