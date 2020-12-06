Police responded to a single gunshot call just before 7 p.m. off of Pembroke Lane at the Gene Field Apartments Sunday night.

No injuries were reported from the incident and an investigation will be conducted.

The St. Joseph Police Department said it was a domestic dispute between a man and woman. The male suspect had an assault rifle, a handgun and a bulletproof vest in his apartment at the time of the incident. When roughly 6-8 officers reported to the scene, police were able to talk down the male suspect and an arrest was made.

Diners at the Pizza Hut located at the corner of Belt and Gene Field were instructed to evacuate the building when word of an armed suspect became apparent. A follow up regarding the incident will be made and updates will be provided if new information becomes available.