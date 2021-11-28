St. Joseph police are in search of a suspect involved in an overnight shooting which left one person dead Sunday morning.
According to reports, the victim from the shooting that took place at the Ridge Apartments was a 25-year-old male. The shooting took place at around 3:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.
Those who believe they have suspect information can reach the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.