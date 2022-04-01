Ned Johnson, who made Fidelity a fund titan, dies at 91
NEW YORK | Edward "Ned" Johnson III, a businessman who grew Fidelity Investments into the financial giant it is today, has died. He was 91.
Johnson's family confirmed Thursday that he died on Wednesday but did not give a cause of death.
Born in Boston at the start of the Great Depression, Johnson joined his father's firm in 1957 as a portfolio manager. He became president of Fidelity in 1972 and, after his father retired in 1976, became chairman and CEO.
While his father founded Fidelity, Johnson's four-decade tenure transformed the firm into the Wall Street and investment giant that it is today.
"We are immensely proud of his achievements and grateful for his life," the Johnson family said in a statement. "He was a visionary, an innovator, and a philanthropist who had tremendous curiosity about the world around him and who lived his life to the fullest each and every day."
When Johnson took over, the way Americans saved and planned for retirement was about to change fundamentally. Companies began to move away from pension plans. The Individual Retirement Account, better known as the IRA, was created in 1974. The 401(k) account, an employer-sponsored retirement plan that invested in stocks and bonds but was ultimately run by the individual employee, was created by Congress in 1978.
Fidelity benefited from a massive broadening and interest in investing that started in the 1980s. The stock market was no longer something just for the rich; it was now a vehicle that nearly every retirement account in the U.S. had a stake in. Under Johnson, Fidelity started selling mutual funds directly to the public. The company also started offering discount brokerage services that made stock investing significantly cheaper.
These efforts paid off. When Johnson took over Fidelity in 1977, the company had $3.9 billion in assets under management. When he retired as chairman in 2014, Fidelity had $5.7 trillion in assets under management. Fidelity's growth made Johnson and his family billionaires. The firm now holds more than $11 trillion in assets, according to its most recent annual report.
The Boston-based company, which is still privately held, is now run by Johnson's daughter, Abigail Johnson.
Johnson donated his wealth mostly anonymously, according to the family, but some named places he gave funds to included the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts.
Johnson is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Lillie" Johnson, and three children: Abigail, Elizabeth Johnson and Edward Johnson IV.
Joe Williams, coached Jacksonville to NCAA title game, dies
Joe Williams, who coached Artis Gilmore and tiny Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament championship game against mighty UCLA, died Saturday. He was 88.
Williams, who also coached at Furman and Florida State, died in Enterprise, Mississippi, while in hospice care after a lengthy battle with cancer, his son Joe Williams Jr. said.
The Dolphins were one of the true Cinderella teams in NCAA Tournament history. Led by the 7-foot-2 Gilmore and unranked to start the season, they beat Western Kentucky, Iowa, Kentucky and St. Bonaventure on their way to the championship game. They scored more than 100 points 18 times that season, including three times in the tournament.
In the final, they faced a Bruins program in the middle of coach John Wooden's dynasty. UCLA won 80-69 for its fourth consecutive national championship and sixth in seven years.
Williams was an assistant coach at Furman when he took over the Jacksonville program in 1964, and the school played in the NAIA for one more season before moving to the NCAA, where it quickly rose to prominence.
Gilmore had played his first two seasons in junior college before signing with Williams and Jacksonville.
Williams was willing to recruit Black players to Southern colleges when many coaches still refused to do so, and protected them in hostile environments on the road, his son said.
"He was one of the first coaches in the South to do that. When Dad would travel with the team, if there was a restaurant that wouldn't let the whole team eat together, Dad just packed the whole team up and they went to a restaurant where they could," Joe Williams Jr. said.
"Dad was never one to get on a soap box and talk about stuff like that, it was more that he just always did the right thing. ... He went through a lot. He got death threats in the mail. But he just realized all his players were equal and wanted to treat them equally. It was about teaching his players how to be a good human being."
The son and brother of Methodist ministers, Williams got into coaching by accident, his son said. He was a junior high school English teacher in Jacksonville when someone realized the tall guy in the hallways had played basketball in college and asked if he wanted to help coach.
"He realized that was his passion and that's what he wanted to do," Joe Williams Jr. said.
Williams left Jacksonville after the title game appearance to return to Furman, where he coached until 1978 before heading to Florida State. He finished with a record of 336-231 over 22 seasons and was inducted into the Jacksonville University Hall of Fame in 1994.
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor at 33
LONDON | Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.
The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, "surrounded by his family and his band mates."
Parker announced his diagnosis in October 2020, and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
Earlier this year, he performed onstage with the group during its much-delayed reunion tour.
The Wanted members Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes said they were "devastated by the tragic and premature loss" of their bandmate. "He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."
Formed in 2009, The Wanted had a string of hit singles including U.K. No. 1s "All Time Low" and "Glad You Came." The members went their separate ways in 2014 after releasing three albums, but reunited for a September 2021 concert organized by Parker at London's Royal Albert Hall to support cancer charities.
Before the concert, Parker had said: "It's not that I'm ignoring cancer but I just don't want to pay it any attention."
"The more attention you pay it, the more it consumes your life and I don't want to consume my life."
The Wanted released a greatest hits album in 2021, followed by a tour this year.
Parker is survived by his wife Kelsey Parker, a son and a daughter.
Kelsey Parker wrote on Instagram: "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."
Softball great Joan Joyce, fanned Ted Williams, dies at 81
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic softball coach Joan Joyce, the only coach in the program's 28-year history whose numerous claims to fame included once striking out Ted Williams, has died, the school announced Sunday.
Joyce died Saturday, the school said, without disclosing the cause. She was 81.
"Joan was a true sports legend, and we are grateful for the 28 years she spent here, modeling the best in personal and professional behavior for our student-athletes," FAU President John Kelly said. "Joan's legacy will live on at the university and across the country through the generations of young women she inspired to play — and excel at — softball and golf."
Joyce was inducted into the International Women's Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. She spent 19 years as a member of the LPGA Tour — needing only 17 putts to get through a round in 1982 — and also served as FAU's women's golf coach from 1996 through 2014.
But the thing she was unquestionably asked most about in her life was the 1961 exhibition in Waterbury, Connecticut, in which she struck out Williams, the last player in baseball to bat .400 in a season.
"No matter where I go in this world, I always have people coming up to me saying, 'You struck out Ted Williams,'" Joyce said in 2009. "It always happens."
Joyce was officially credited with her 1,000th softball win at FAU earlier this season, even though she has not been around the Owls since preseason. Joyce was away from the team this spring after undergoing a medical procedure, the school said. Associate head coach Chan Walker has been serving as coach.
Joyce's career record was 1,002-674-1 at FAU. She led the Owls to 11 NCAA postseason tournaments and was honored as conference coach of the year eight times.
Dagny Carlsson, centenarian blogger, dies at age 109
STOCKHOLM | Dagny Carlsson, dubbed the world's oldest blogger, who wrote about her life in Sweden based on the attitude that you should never think you are too old to do what you want to do, has died, Swedish media and her fan page reported. She was 109.
At the age of 99, Carlsson attended a computer course and a year later, she started her blog where she called herself Bojan. Her friend Elena Ström wrote in an email to the Expressen daily that they had been "inseparable since 2011 when she became a student in one of my computer courses.
Carlsson had thousands of followers and regularly appeared on Swedish television and radio shows. In March 2018, she met with Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia at the royal palace in Stockholm. After her death on Thursday, the Swedish royals paid homage to her by posting a photo of their meeting on Instagram.
On her blog, Carlsson described herself as "a tough aunt, who likes most things," has a sense of humor and is "a little straightforward." She posted photos of herself and said she had "always been curious."
"Being straightforward is probably debatable. It's easy to "step on someone's toes" and I do not want to do that. But I definitely think you have to be true and honest," she wrote on her blog.
Dagny Valborg Eriksson was born in Kristianstad, southern Sweden, on May 8, 1912 — the same year that the ocean liner Titanic was sunk by an iceberg — the eldest of five siblings. After eight years at school, she took a job at a shirt factory where she worked for 20 years. She later worked at a corset factory north of Stockholm where she met her second husband at the age of 39. She eventually worked at the Swedish Social Insurance Agency.
She continued to live independently until last year, when she moved into a retirement home. Her last blog post was on Jan. 28 when she wrote "like a cat, I have at least nine lives, but I do not know what I should use so much of life for." She was also looking forward "to celebrating my 110th birthday in May, preferably with a small party."
USC assistant football coach Dave Nichol dies at 45
LOS ANGELES | Southern California assistant football coach Dave Nichol died Friday in McKinney, Texas. He was 45.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nichol had cancer. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the cause of death wasn't being publicly disclosed.
USC head coach Lincoln Riley hired Nichol in December as his inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. Riley announced four days ago that Nichol was leaving the team to focus on an unspecified personal medical matter.
"We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said. "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach. He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams. He will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."
Nichol was the inside receivers coach at Mississippi State for the past two seasons under Mike Leach. Before that, he spent four years at Washington State as a receivers coach under Leach.
"We are stunned by this, and Dave meant a lot to all of us," Leach said in a statement. "While we are all suffering the pain of this loss, our thoughts and prayers are with Dave's family, friends, players and coaches during this tough time. Dave was family to us, and he was loved by all who knew him. Always a smile on his face, Dave had such a positive personality, attitude and energy. He made everyone around him a better person and impacted everyone he met with kindness, loyalty and friendship."
Nichol also made coaching stops at East Carolina, Arizona and Baylor. He was a receiver at Texas Tech during his collegiate playing career.
Riley and Nichol both started their coaching careers as assistants to Leach at Texas Tech nearly 20 years ago. Riley was hired by the Trojans in late November.
Nichol is survived by his father, Robert Nichol Sr., and brothers Robert Jr. and Jimmy. Memorial service arrangements are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.