Alabama teen chef known for TV cooking shows dies at 17
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. | Fuller Goldsmith knew his life’s arc well before he even began school. During hours waiting out chemotherapy treatments at Children’s of Alabama hospital, the Tuscaloosa native grew bored watching Disney Channel and cartoons and turned instead to Food Network shows, thus setting his path.
The young chef won the “Chopped Junior” competition, competed on “Top Chef Jr.,” and got to meet hero Guy Fieri and other celebrities. He was written about in People, Entertainment Weekly and other publications. Still, Fuller was most fully at home in a kitchen.
Though he’d fought back acute lymphoblastic leukemia three times since the age of 3, Fuller succumbed to the disease Tuesday, days short of his 18th birthday.
Fuller was found to be suffering another tumor late last winter, and had been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments, but wasn’t responding as he had in the past.
Marie Wilcox, who saved her tribe’s language, dies
VISALIA, Calif. | Marie Wilcox, a Native American woman in California who saved her tribe’s dying language, has died. She was 87.
Wilcox was once the last fluent speaker of Wukchumni but she worked for more than 20 years to produce a dictionary of the language spoken by her tribe in California’s San Joaquin Valley and taught her family. Now there are at least three fluent speakers of the language, including her daughter.
Wilcox died Sept. 25 in a Visalia hospital after her aorta ruptured. Her great hope was for the language work she started to continue, her daughter, Jennifer Malone, told the Fresno Bee.
A Wukchumni dictionary Wilcox wrote was copyrighted, and her family is now looking for a publisher for it, Malone said.
The Wukchumni are one of the numerous tribes under the larger umbrella of the Yokuts, Indigenous people in the central San Joaquin Valley. But unlike other Yokuts tribes that are recognized by the federal government, the Wukchumni don’t have federal status and lack resources for cultural preservation.
She is survived by two daughters and dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. One of the youngest already understands a number of Wukchumni words, Malone said.
Budge Patty, 1950 Wimbledon, Roland Garros champ, dies at 97
NEWPORT, R.I. | John Edward “Budge” Patty, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player who won back-to-back major titles at the French Championships and Wimbledon in 1950, has died. He was 97.
The International Tennis Hall of Fame, which inducted Patty in 1977, said he died on Sunday at a hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland, citing information it received from his wife, Marcina.
Patty’s tennis career was interrupted by four years of military service during World War II. He was known for a superb forehand volley, and he won 76 singles titles between 1947 and ‘57.
Born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Patty lived for more than 70 years in Europe. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Banisadr, Iran’s first president after 1979 revolution, dies
TEHRAN, Iran | Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s first president after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution who fled Tehran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy, died Saturday. He was 88.
Among a sea of black-robed Shiite clerics, Banisadr stood out for his Western-style suits and a background so French that it was in philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre that he confided his belief he’d be Iran’s first president some 15 years before it happened.
Those differences only isolated him as the nationalist sought to implement a socialist style economy in Iran underpinned by a deep Shiite faith instilled in him by his cleric father.
Banisadr would never consolidate his grip on the government he supposedly led as events far beyond his control — including the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis and the invasion of Iran by Iraq — only added to the tumult that followed the revolution.
Banisadr’s family said in a statement online Saturday that he died in a hospital in Paris after a long illness. Iranian state television followed with their own bulletin on his death. Neither elaborated on the illness Banisadr faced.
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
WASHINGTON | Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped a 39-year career by serving as the Army’s chief of staff, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 67.
President Joe Biden lauded Odierno as a “hero of great integrity and honor.” In a joint statement, the president and First Lady Jill Biden recalled that Odierno spoke at the funeral of their son Beau, who served under Odierno in Iraq and died of brain cancer in 2015.
Odierno served three tours in Iraq. After his first, in 2003-04 as commander of the 4th Infantry Division. At an early high water mark, in December 2003, his soldiers involved in the capture of Iraq’s deposed president, Saddam Hussein. That success gave hope to quashing an emerging insurgency, but in 2004 the insurgency gained greater momentum and led to the deadly rise of al-Qaida in Iraq.
Odierno returned to Iraq in 2006 and served for two years as commander of Multi-National Corps-Iraq. In 2008 he took over as the top overall American and coalition commander in Baghdad, leaving in 2010.
Martin J. Sherwin, Pulitzer-winning scholar, dead at 84
NEW YORK | Martin J. Sherwin, a leading scholar of atomic weapons who in “A World Destroyed” challenged support for the U.S. bombing of Japan and spent more than two decades researching the pioneering physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer for the Pulitzer Prize-winning “American Prometheus,” has died.
Sherwin died Wednesday at his home in Washington, D.C., according to his friend Andrew Hartman, a professor of history at Illinois State University. He was 84 and had been battling lung cancer. Kai Bird, a close friend and the co-author of “American Prometheus,” called him “probably the preeminent historian of the nuclear age.”
Sherwin was a New York City native whose interest in nuclear research dated back to his undergraduate years at Dartmouth College, when he spent a summer working at a uranium mine out West. Sherwin’s ties to the arms race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union became frighteningly personal during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis,. He was a junior officer in the Navy and was told of plans to evacuate from their base in San Diego to a remote location in Baja California, Mexico.
Former state Rep. Jim Coley, a Memphis Republican, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. | Former Tennessee state Rep. Jim Coley, who represented a Memphis district for 14 years in the General Assembly, has died at 70, a relative said Monday.
Coley, a Bartlett Republican, represented District 97 in the House from 2006 until he retired in 2020. Republican John Gillespie won the race for Coley’s former seat last year.
Coley was praised for his work protecting victims of rape and domestic abuse. Tennessee’s rape kit tracking system for sexual assault survivors was created by The Jim Coley Protection for Rape Survivors Act.
The Tennessee Legislature passed a bill sponsored by Coley in 2018 that makes it easier for domestic violence victims to get off cellphone plans of their abusers.
Holocaust survivor-author Eddie Jaku dies in Sydney aged 101
CANBERRA, Australia | Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku, who last year published his best-selling memoir, “The Happiest Man on Earth,” has died in Sydney, a Jewish community leader said. He was 101.
Jaku said in a speech in Sydney in 2019: “I do not hate anyone. Hate is a disease which may destroy your enemy, but will also destroy you.”
“Happiness does not fall from the sky. It’s in your hands. I’m doing everything I can to make this world a better place for everyone,” he said.
Jaku was born Abraham “Adi” Jakubowiez in April 1920 in the German city of Leipzig. His parents and many of his wider family did not survive the war.
He was tossed out of school in 1933 at the age of 13 because he was Jewish, but managed to finish his high school education in another city under an alias in 1938 with a qualification in precision engineering.
Jaku said his qualification spared him the gas chambers in the years that followed because he worked as a slave laborer.
He was sent to and escaped from concentration camps including Buchenwald and Auschwitz, where his parents were gassed on arrival.
He escaped from what he suspected was a death march as an Auschwitz prisoner as Allies approached. He spent months in hiding before U.S. troops found him near starved and sick with cholera and typhoid.
Forever marked with an Auschwitz prisoner number tattooed on his left arm, he also became a volunteer at the Sydney Jewish Museum, sharing his experiences and philosophies of life with visitors.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, his sons Andre and Michael, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Hubert Germain, French Resistance fighter, dies at 101
PARIS | Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died. He was 101.
Born in Paris on Aug. 6, 1920, Germain was taking his entry exam for France’s Naval Academy in June 1940, just after the French state capitulated to the Nazis.
Just before his 20th birthday, Germain fled to London with a ship carrying Polish troops to join Gen. Charles de Gaulle’s Free France force. Wounded in Italy during the war, Germain also fought in Egypt, Libya and what is now Syria, and took part in the “southern D-Day” Allied landings on the shores of Provence in 1944.
He was decorated by de Gaulle with the esteemed Order of the Liberation, an honor given to 1,038 people celebrated as “Companions of the Liberation.” Germain was their last surviving member, according to the Museum of the Order of the Liberation.
Scattered other French Resistance fighters still survive, though their numbers are fast dwindling.
Brian Goldner, who led transformation a Hasbro, dies at 58
NEW YORK | Brian Goldner, who as CEO and chairman spearheaded Hasbro’s transformation from a toy company to an entertainment force, has died of cancer. He was 58.
Goldner, who joined Hasbro in 2000, served as the CEO of Hasbro Inc. since 2008, and as chairman since May 2015.
Under his stewardship, Hasbro expanded beyond toys and games into television, movies, digital gaming and other areas. That strategy culminated with the 2019 acquisition Entertainment One Ltd., a British entertainment company that produces “Peppa Pig,” “PJ Masks” and other animated shows for preschoolers.
Ex-Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee dies; was in Congress 36 years
FLINT, Mich. | Former Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee, who represented his hometown of Flint and the surrounding area in Congress for 36 years, died Wednesday. He was 92.
Dale Kildee, a Democrat, was elected to the House in 1976 after serving a dozen years in the state Legislature. He missed very few votes during his congressional career and was a champion for Flint, where he was born and where he taught Latin to high school students before entering politics. He also was a teacher in Detroit.
Dale Kildee also advocated for the auto industry. He was a founding member of the Native American Caucus, which works to advance relationships with tribal governments and amplify the voices of Native Americans.
Kildee is survived by his wife, Gayle, three children and many grandchildren.
Civil rights activist, historian Timuel Black dies at 102
CHICAGO | Civil rights activist, retired Chicago professor and historian Timuel Black has died at the age of 102.
Black graduated in 1935 from DuSable High School in Chicago and would serve in the army during World War II.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology at Roosevelt University and his master’s at the University of Chicago. Black would go on to teach history in Chicago’s public schools and was a sociology and anthropology professor with City Colleges of Chicago, according to the Sun-Times.
Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday in a statement that Black “was a testament to the power of place, and how the work we do to improve one community can end up reverberating through other neighborhoods and other cities, eventually changing the world.”
Blackfeet Tribal Chief Earl Old Person dies of cancer at 92
BROWNING, Mont. | Earl Old Person, the chief of the Blackfeet Tribe in Montana and former chairman of the tribal business council, has died of cancer. He was 92.
Old Person died Wednesday at Blackfeet Community Hospital “after a long battle with cancer,” according to a post on the Facebook page of the Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.
Old Person was elected to the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council in 1954 and served for over 60 years. He was chairman of the business council for over 50 years, the tribe said, making him the longest serving elected tribal official in the country.
Old Person worked to preserve the tribal language and traditions and fought to block oil and gas development in the Badger-Two Medicine area, south of the Blackfeet Reservation and sacred to the tribe.
During his career, Old Person served as president of the National Congress of American Indians in the 1970s, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Montana in 1994 and was awarded the Jeanette Rankin Civil Liberties Award by the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana. He was inducted into the Montana Indian Hall of Fame in 2007 and in 2020, the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls gave Old Person its Western Heritage Award.
Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh dies at 59
THE HAGUE, Netherlands | Respected Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, co-founder of a group that rapidly analyzes the possible effects of climate change on extreme weather events, has died at age 59, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said Thursday.
Van Oldenborgh’s pioneering work with the World Weather Attribution network led to his recognition last month, along with co-founder Friederike Otto, as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021.
The magazine lauded them for building a global team of researchers capable of swiftly analyzing data around extreme weather.
Van Oldenborgh continued his work after being diagnosed eight years ago with Kahler’s disease, or multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He died Tuesday, the Dutch meteorological institute said.
Van Oldenborgh is survived by his wife and three sons. The family was planning a private funeral.
David Flanagan, longtime Central Maine Power executive, dies
PORTLAND, Maine | David Flanagan, who was at the helm of Maine’s largest electric utility during the disastrous 1998 ice storm, served as president of the University of Southern Maine and returned to lead the utility out of a series of missteps, has died of cancer. He was 74.
One of Flanagan’s last acts with the company was to help find a new CEO, Joe Purington, who was appointed in August.
Flanagan, of Manchester, served as CMP’s president and CEO from 1994 through 2000, including during the severe ice storm in January 1998 that left half the state’s residents without electricity while trees and power lines littered ice-covered roads across most of the state.
Gary Paulsen, celebrated children’s author, dies at 82
NEW YORK | Gary Paulsen, the acclaimed and prolific children’s author who often drew upon his rural affinities and wide-ranging adventures for tales that included “Hatchet,” “Brian’s Winter” and “Dogsong,” has died at age 82.
Author of more than 100 books, with sales topping 35 million, Paulsen was a three-time finalist for the John Newbery Medal for the year’s best children’s book and recipient in 1997 of the American Library Association’s Margaret A. Edwards Award for lifetime achievement.
He was a Minnesota native who deeply identified with the outdoors, whether sailing on the Pacific Ocean, hiking in New Mexico or braving the cold of the Alaskan dogsled race, the Iditarod. For a time he lived in a cabin in rural Minnesota, where he finished his first novel “The Special War,” and on a houseboat in the Pacific Ocean. He spent his latter years on a remote ranch in New Mexico, a bearded outdoorsman sometimes likened to Ernest Hemingway.
Paulsen received the Newbery Honor prize for “Hatchet,” “The Winter Room” and “Dogsong,” about a young native Alaskan in search of a simpler past and the old ways. He also wrote hundreds of articles, poetry, historical fiction and such nonfiction works as the memoir “Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood,” which came out earlier this year. His final novel, “Northwind,” will be published in January by Farrar, Straus and Giroux Books for Younger Readers.
—From AP reports
