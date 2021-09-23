British computing inventor Clive
Sinclair dies at 81
LONDON | Clive Sinclair, the British inventor and entrepreneur who arguably did more than anyone else to inspire a whole generation of children into a life-long passion for computers and gaming, has died. He was 81.
Sinclair, who rose to prominence in the early 1980s with a series of affordable home computers that offered millions their first glimpse into the world of coding as well as the adrenaline rush of playing games on screens, died on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.
Though ailing, his daughter Belinda Sinclair said, he was still working on inventions up until last week.
College Football Hall of Fame DT Roger Brown dies at 84
LOS ANGELES | Roger Brown, a College Football Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 84.
The Lions and College Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Friday. The Lions said a member of Brown’s family confirmed the death. No cause was given.
Brown played 10 years in the NFL. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1960 draft by Detroit. In his seven seasons with the Lions, Brown went to the Pro Bowl five times (1962-66) and was an All-Pro selection in 1962 and ‘63. He started in 124 of the 138 games he played.
Fred Dakota, Native American gambling pioneer, dies at 84
BARAGA, Mich. | Fred Dakota, whose garage casino in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in 1983 was a milestone for Native American gambling, has died at age 84.
Dakota, a former leader of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, died Monday at his home in Baraga, according to Reid Funeral Service. The cause was not disclosed.
With a single blackjack table, Dakota opened a casino in a two-stall garage in Baraga County on New Year’s Eve 1983. A shot of whiskey was 70 cents; better stuff was 20 cents more.
Jonathan Tukel, judge and longtime federal prosecutor, dies
DETROIT | Jonathan Tukel, who was a federal prosecutor before becoming a judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals, has died at age 60.
He was appointed to the appeals court in 2017 by Gov. Rick Snyder after a long career in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit.
Tukel led the national security unit and handled the case against Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the “underwear bomber” who tried to blow up a Detroit-bound plane in 2009. Abdulmutallab pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.
Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest scorers, dies at 81
LONDON | For all the goals scored — including a record 266 for Tottenham — it was the game Jimmy Greaves missed out on that was an enduring disappointment for one of England’s greatest strikers.
Sustaining a leg injury that required 14 stiches in the final group stage match at the 1966 World Cup, Greaves lost his place to Geoff Hurst. In an era before substitutes were allowed, there was no way back into the lineup and it was Hurst’s hat trick in the final that won England’s only title.
Greaves suffered a minor stroke in 2012 and his family thought he had made a full recovery until he was admitted to intensive care after a more severe stroke in May 2015.
With 266 goals in 379 appearances, Greaves remains the all-time leading scorer for Tottenham.
Former U.S. Rep. James Bilbray of Nevada dies at age 83
LAS VEGAS | Former U.S. Rep. James Bilbray, a Democrat from Nevada who served four terms in Congress, has died, state officials said Sunday. He was 83.
Bilbray was born in Nevada in 1938 and attended UNLV although he received his undergraduate degree from American University in Washington and got his law degree from the Washington College of Law in 1964.
He was first admitted to the Nevada Bar in 1965 and was elected in 1980 to the Nevada state Senate where he served for six years.
Bilbray was elected to Congress in 1986 from Nevada’s 1st District, replacing Harry Reid who had been elected to the U.S. Senate.
Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie dead at 38
MOBILE, Ala. | The president of the Mobile City Council, two-term council member Levon Manzie, has died, the city said in a statement Monday.
Manzie, a fourth-generation minister who was seeking re-election, was 38. He had suffered from kidney ailments since his teen years but a cause of death was not revealed in a statement from relatives released by the city.
Manzie led balloting for his District 2 seat in the municipal election last month. He faced a former council member, William Carroll, in a runoff election set for Oct. 5. Carroll’s campaign expressed sadness over Manzie’s death in a message posted on Facebook.
George Holliday, who filmed Rodney King video, dies of COVID
LOS ANGELES | George Holliday, the Los Angeles plumber who shot grainy video of four white police officers beating Black motorist Rodney King in 1991, has died of complications of COVID-19, a friend said Monday. He was 61.
Holliday was awakened by a traffic stop outside his San Fernando Valley home on the night of March 3, 1991. He went outside to film it with his new video camera, catching the Los Angeles officers punching, kicking and using a stun gun on King, even after he was on the ground.
A year later, Holliday’s out-of-focus footage — about 9 minutes worth — was a key piece of evidence at the four officers’ criminal trial for assault and excessive use of force.
Sarah Dash who sang on ‘Lady Marmalade’ with Labelle, dies
NEW YORK | Singer Sarah Dash, who co-founded the all-female group Labelle — best known for the raucous 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade” — has died. She was 76.
Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx completed the trio. They announced Dash’s death Monday on social media. No cause of death was disclosed.
Dash originally started in the group The Ordettes, before it morphed into The Bluebells and then into Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. In the early 1970s, they shortened it to Labelle, changed their outfits and veered toward funk, with all three members singing lead and background.
The group’s best-known tune was “Lady Marmalade,” a song about New Orleans sex workers from their 1974 album “Nightbirds.”
Labelle disbanded in 1976. Dash, a native of New Jersey, continued performing as a solo singer, releasing several albums over the years. She wrote music with Keith Richards and toured with the Rolling Stones.
Military general who ruled Egypt after Mubarak ouster dies
CAIRO | Hussein Tantawi, the Egyptian general who took charge of the country when longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.
Field Marshal Tantawi, Mubarak’s defense minister for some 20 years, chaired the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces that took power after Mubarak’s ouster. He was known to be unquestioningly loyal to the former president, and oversaw a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that continued under Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt’s current president. El-Sissi’s government has since rolled back many of the freedoms won in 2011.
Born in October 1935, Tantawi, who suffered from age-related health problems in recent months, died in a hospital in Cairo, according to a person close to his family, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
Longtime upstate NY member of Congress, Boehlert, dead at 84
UTICA, N.Y. | Former Republican U.S. Rep. Sherwood Boehlert, who represented upstate New York for 24 years, died at age 84, according to a statement from former staff members.
The Utica-area resident died late Monday at a local hospice after a brief illness, according to the statement. He served in the House of Representatives from 1983 to 2007.
Boehlert was chairman of the House Science Committee from 2001 through 2006. And he was a leader of a small moderate Republican faction in Congress that clashed with President George W. Bush over such issues as global warming and spending for social programs.
Beloved ‘Sex and
the City’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57
LOS ANGELES | Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57.
Born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, New Jersey, Garson began studying acting at age 13 at the Actors Institute in New York. He made hundreds of appearances on TV and in motion pictures.
Besides “Sex and the City,” he was perhaps best known as Mozzie, a con man on the TV show ”White Collar,” and also had recurring roles on “NYPD Blue,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Supergirl.”
Garson, who was an advocate for adoption agencies, adopted his son, Nathen, in 2009 and marked the adoption in a January Instagram posting that read: “Best day of my life. Always.”
Pulitzer-winning reporter Jim
Sheeler dead at 53
NEW YORK | Jim Sheeler, a former Rocky Mountain News journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for his extensive and compassionate reporting on the families of Colorado soldiers killed in the Iraq War and the man tasked with notifying them, has died. Sheeler, who was also an author, was 53.
Sheeler died last week at his home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, according to Case Western Reserve University, where he taught journalism and media writing. The cause of death was not immediately determined, the school said Wednesday. Sheeler’s 12,000-word “Final Salute” won the feature writing Pulitzer in 2006 and was expanded into a book of the same name that received a National Book Award nomination two years later.
In 2016, Sheeler won Case Western’s Carl F. Wittke Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching.
Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89
NEW YORK | Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker, playwright and musician whose work ushered in the “blaxploitation” wave of the 1970s and influenced filmmakers long after, has died. He was 89.
Sometimes called the “godfather of modern Black cinema,” the multitalented Van Peebles wrote numerous books and plays, and recorded several albums — playing multiple instruments and delivering rap-style lyrics. He later became a successful options trader on the stock market.
But he was best known for “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song,” one of the most influential movies of its time. The low-budget, art-house film, which he wrote, produced, directed, starred in and scored, was the frenzied, hyper-sexual and violent tale of a Black street hustler on the run from police after killing white officers who were beating a Black revolutionary.
Van Peebles, who complained fiercely to the Motion Picture Association over the X-rating, gave the film the tagline: “Rated X by an all-white jury.”
Andy Douglas,
ex-Ohio Supreme Court justice, dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio | Andy Douglas, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice who was part of the court’s liberal “gang of four” coalition that forced changes in the state’s school-funding system, died early Thursday. He was 89.
Douglas, a moderate Republican, served three six-year terms on the state Supreme Court following his election in 1984. He stepped down in 2003 after reaching the mandatory retirement age for Ohio judges of 70.
During the 1990s, Douglas, along with Democrats Alice Robie Resnick and Francis Sweeney and fellow Republican Paul Pfeifer forged a majority that riled businesses for its rulings on insurance, medical malpractice, workers compensation and right-to-sue cases.
Dubbed the “Gang of Four,” the group in a series of decisions also declared Ohio’s system of funding public schools unconstitutional. Known as the “DeRolph” decisions for Nathan DeRolph, the southern Ohio schoolboy in whose name the lawsuits were brought, the rulings led Ohio to pump billions more into schools.
Andrew Grant Douglas was born July 5, 1932, in Toledo to Andrew and Elizabeth Douglas. He attended the University of Toledo, where he earned his law degree in 1959. From 1954 to 1956, he served in the U.S. Army Infantry and Signal Corps and obtained the rank of first lieutenant.
Bill Steinman, longtime Columbia athletics official, dies
NEW YORK | William C. Steinman, the longtime sports information director of Columbia University, has died. He was 76.
Steinman, a member of Columbia University’s Athletics Hall of Fame, died Wednesday night at Mount Sinai Morningside, the university said Thursday. He had used a wheelchair in recent years following a series of illnesses.
Steinman was born Dec. 31, 1944, and graduated from Hofstra. Nicknamed “Stats,” he was head statistician of the American Basketball Association’s New York Nets and was hired by Columbia in 1970 in the start of a four-decade career.
‘Notting Hill’
director Roger Michell dies at 65
LONDON | Roger Michell, the British stage, television and film director whose movies include the indelibly popular romcom “Notting Hill,” has died, his family said Thursday. He was 65.
Born in South Africa, where his father was posted as a British diplomat, Michell began his directing career with British theaters including the Royal Court, the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.
On the big screen, his biggest commercial hit was “Notting Hill,” the Richard Curtis-penned comedy about an awkward romance between a movie star played by Julia Roberts and a London bookshop owner, played by Hugh Grant.
At the time of his death he was working on a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II.
