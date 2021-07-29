Activist who helped desegregate Birmingham library dies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | A Black Army veteran who helped peacefully desegregate an Alabama city’s library with a sit-in protest in 1963 has died, according to the library and an obituary published by his family.
Shelly Millender Jr. of Birmingham died on July 24. He was 86.
Millender already was a veteran when he attended Miles College, a historically Black school where he was student government president and became active in the civil rights movement.
Millender spent decades selling cars and served as host of a radio show after retirement. Survivors include two sisters, three children, a lifelong companion and her son, the obituary said.
Longtime South Dakota GOP lawmaker David Lust dies at 53
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. | David Lust, a longtime South Dakota lawmaker and former Republican House majority leader, has died. He was 53.
Lust died Friday morning of an apparent heart attack, his law office confirmed to the Argus Leader. Lust was a partner at the Rapid City firm Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore. The law firm did not immediately return a message Saturday from The Associated Press.
Lust served 11 years in the House, including four as the majority leader. He was first elected in 2006.
Lust is survived by his wife and four children.
Nobel prize-winning physicist Steven Weinberg dies at 88
Physicist Steven Weinberg, who won the Nobel prize in 1979 with two other scientists for their separate contributions unlocking mysteries of tiny particles and their electromagnetic interaction, has died at 88, the University of Texas at Austin said July 24.
A professor at the university since the 1980s, Weinberg died Friday in Austin, Texas, according to his wife Louise, said UT spokesperson Christine Sinatra. The physicist had been hospitalized for several weeks, but a cause of death was not released, according to Sinatra.
In 1979, Weinberg shared the Nobel prize in physics with scientists Abdus Salam and Sheldon Lee Glashow. Their work improved the understanding of how everything in the universe relates, according to a UT statement.
Jean-Pierre Hocke, ex-head of UN refugee agency, dies at 83
BERLIN | Jean-Pierre Hocke, a Swiss humanitarian official who headed the United Nations’ refugee agency in the late 1980s, has died, the agency said Thursday. He was 83.
Hocke served as the director of operations at the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross for nearly two decades before becoming the sixth head of UNHCR in 1986.
UNHCR said he played a pivotal role in launching the International Conference on Central American Refugees, or CIREFCA, which aimed to help people displaced and otherwise affected by nearly 20 years of war and violence in the region.
Weinberg is survived by his wife and a daughter. Funeral services were not announced.
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
NEW YORK | Jackie Mason, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose feisty brand of standup comedy led him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93.
The irascible Mason was known for his sharp wit and piercing social commentary, often about being Jewish, men and women and his own inadequacies. His typical style was amused outrage.
“Eighty percent of married men cheat in America. The rest cheat in Europe,” he once joked. Another Mason line was: “Politics doesn’t make strange bedfellows, marriage does.” About himself, he once said: “I was so self-conscious, every time football players went into a huddle; I thought they were talking about me.”
Mason was born Jacob Maza, the son of a rabbi. His three brothers became rabbis. So did Mason, who at one time had congregations in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Comedy eventually proved to be a more persistent calling than God.
He is survived by his wife, producer Jyll Rosenfeld, and a daughter, Sheba.
Gloria Ratti, a champion for women’s running, dies at 90
BOSTON | Gloria Ratti, a champion of women’s running who rose from a finish line volunteer at the Boston Marathon to vice president of the race’s organizing body, has died of cancer at 90.
A fixture at the historic marathon for decades, Ratti died July 24 after “a courageous battle with cancer,” the Boston Athletic Association said.
A native of South Boston, Ratti started volunteering at the marathon’s finish line in the 1960s after her husband Charlie became an avid runner. She is credited with making pivotal changes to improve the timing of athletes and promote gender equality.
The BAA says Ratti, who was predeceased by her husband, died surrounded by family.
1960s civil rights activist Robert Moses has died
Robert Parris Moses, a civil rights activist who was shot at and endured beatings and jail while leading Black voter registration drives in the American South during the 1960s and later helped improve minority education in math, has died. He was 86.
Moses, who was widely referred to as Bob, worked to dismantle segregation as the Mississippi field director of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the civil rights movement and was central to the 1964 “Freedom Summer” in which hundreds of students went to the South to register voters.
Moses started his “second chapter in civil rights work” by founding in 1982 the Algebra Project thanks to a MacArthur Fellowship. The project included a curriculum Moses developed to help struggling students succeed in math.
California woman who fought to honor Rosie the Riveter dies
SAN FRANCISCO | Phyllis Gould, one of the millions of women who worked in defense plants in World War II and who later relentlessly fought for recognition of those “Rosie the Riveters,” has died. She was 99.
During World War II, the U.S. created a recruitment campaign for women to fill defense jobs to replace men who were serving in the armed forces. An iconic poster from the campaign showed Rosie the Riveter, a woman in a polka-dotted bandana flexing a muscular arm as she rolls up her sleeve.
Some 6 million women joined the workforce. Gould, a welder, was one of the first six women hired at a shipyard in Richmond in the San Francisco Bay Area for the war effort.
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident
GILLETTE, Wyo. | Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly polarized Washington, has died. He was 77.
Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former spokesman Max D’Onofrio said.
A former shoe salesman first elected to the Senate in 1996, Enzi became known for emphasizing compromise over grandstanding and confrontation to get bills passed.
Enzi is survived by his wife; two daughters, Amy and Emily; a son, Brad; and several grandchildren.
Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dies at 46
DES MOINES, Iowa | Joey Jordison, a founding member of Slipknot, who drummed for the influential metal band in its most popular period and helped write many of its best-known songs, has died Monday at age 46, his family said.
Jordison grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, the eldest of three children, and began playing drums at age 8. He was already a veteran of the city’s metal scene when he founded the band that would become Slipknot in 1995, along with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray.
The group would become known for its rousing, epic live shows, with nine members wearing masks and sinister costumes and creating a massive, sweeping sound that, like other metal bands of the era, included elements of hip-hop.
Jordison was dismissed from the band in 2013. He later said it was because he had transverse myelitis, a neurological condition that left him unable to play.
Ron Popeil, inventor and king of TV pitchmen, dies at 86
LOS ANGELES | Ron Popeil, the quintessential TV pitchman and inventor known to generations of viewers for hawking products including the Veg-O-Matic, the Pocket Fisherman, Mr. Microphone and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ, has died, his family said.
Popeil died “suddenly and peacefully” Wednesday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his family said in a statement. He was 86. No cause of death was given.
Popeil essentially invented the popular image of the American television pitchman, whose novel products solved frustrating problems viewers didn’t know they had. He popularized much of the vernacular of late-night TV ads and infomercials, with lines like “Now how much would you pay?” and “Set it and forget it.”
Popeil is survived by his wife of 25 years Robin; daughters Kathryn, Lauren Contessa and Valentina; and four grandchildren. A fifth daughter, Shannon, died before him.
ZZ Top: Bearded bassist Dusty Hill dies in his sleep at 72
HOUSTON | ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill, the long-bearded bassist for the million-selling Texas blues rock trio known for such hits as “Legs” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” has died at age 72.
Born Joe Michael Hill in Dallas, he, Gibbons and Beard formed ZZ Top in Houston in 1969, naming themselves in part after blues singer Z.Z. Hill and influenced by the British power trio Cream. Their debut release, “ZZ Top’s First Album,” came out in 1970. Three years later, they broke through commercially with “La Grange,” a funky blues song in the style of Slim Harpo’s “Shake Your Hips” that paid tribute to the Chicken Ranch, a notorious brothel outside of the Texas town of La Grange.
The band went on to have such hits as “Tush” in 1975, and the 1980s songs “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sleeping Bag.” The band’s 1976 “Worldwide Texas Tour,” with its iconic Texas-shaped stage festooned with cactuses, snakes and longhorn cattle, was one of the decade’s most successful rock tours. Their million-selling albums included “Eliminator,” “Afterburner” and “Antenna.”
ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, introduced by Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.
Youth Olympics athlete dies after training accident in Cuba
HAVANA, Cuba | Youth Olympics hammer thrower Alegna Osorio has died from head injuries sustained in a training accident, the Cuban national sports institute said on Thursday.
The 19-year-old Osorio was struck by a hammer at a track and field stadium in Cuba in April.
Osorio placed fourth in the girls’ event at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics and took bronze at the Pan-American under-20 championships two years ago.
The teenager’s death was noted at the Tokyo Olympics by United States hammer thrower Gwen Berry ahead of her event starting on Sunday.
—From AP reports
